Craving a coffee that offers more than your basic caffeine fix? Check out Tokyo’s thriving specialty coffee scene. Specialty coffee shops go above and beyond to prioritize quality over quantity, roasting and brewing beans with meticulous care to bring out their unique flavors. Each cup is a work of caffeinated art, from traditional pour-overs to trendy cold brews. It doesn’t hurt if the coffee shop also takes pride in its atmosphere. So it should come as no surprise that Tokyo has a lot of specialty coffee shops!

If you’re someone who appreciates the artistry and science behind a truly exceptional cup of coffee (or you just want incredible coffee!), look no further than our list of the 40 best specialty coffee shops throughout Tokyo.

Many Locations:

Please note that these spots aren’t specialized in the one-of-a-kind sense compared to stand-alone stores. Still, they offer exceptional detail in brewing some of the highest-quality coffee. Their accessibility makes it easy for coffee connoisseurs to grab an excellent cup no matter where they are!

1. Sarutahiko

Tatsuo Yamashita, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Sarutahiko is a Tokyo coffee shop with cool, classic decor. Inside, the cafe is sleek and contemporary, with traditional Japanese touches like wooden shoji panels. The shop is a hotspot for bean lovers, offering a wide range of pour-over and espresso options. Sarutahiko even has decaf and caffeine-free drinks. We love the Harajuku station location, which overlooks Tokyo’s trendiest district.

Website: Sarutahiko

2. Streamer

jpellgen (@1105_jp), CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

My go-to spot for caffeine and cool vibes is Streamer. Brewed by Tokyo’s coffee legend Hiroshi Sawada, the coffee here is top-notch. Their signature iced revolver latte, a six-shot ristretto masterpiece, is a must-try for anyone brave enough. Or, for a matcha and espresso-powered pick-me-up, the military latte is the way to go. Streamer prides itself on hiring some of Japan’s best baristas, and thanks to the stunning latte art and Melbourne inspired atmosphere, Streamer is a content creators dream.

Website: Streamer Coffee Company

3. Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle is where coffee lovers converge to indulge in signature drip coffee and delectable treats. Their cafes are scattered across LA, SF, NYC, and Japan, with green bean buyers who scour the globe, hand-picking the finest beans. Back at their Tokyo roastery, the beans are roasted to perfection before heading to the cafe. The shops are clean and minimalist, with a hint of industrial, making you feel as cool as their color palate.

Website: Blue Bottle Coffee

4. Verve Coffee Roasters

California’s laid-back vibes collide with Japan’s craftsmanship at Verve Coffee Roasters. Verve opened in Tokyo to focus on Japan’s preferred hand-poured method. Thanks to their roasters, who carefully roast small batches by hand to bring out the flavor of each bean, they have a little slice of California in Japan. The cafe is contemporary, and the coffee comes with a premium price tag, but fans insist it’s worth every yen.

Website: Verve Coffee Roasters

5. Fuglen Coffee Roasters

Fuglen Coffee Roasters, a Scandinavian gem with roots dating back to 1963, is more than just a coffee shop. This specialty roaster in Oslo and Tokyo is dedicated to crafting exceptional coffee. Fuglen highlights each bean’s natural flavors with a focus on light roasting, showcasing its origin’s unique characteristics. The store’s ambiance blends cafe, cocktail bar, and vintage style in a chill, welcoming space.

Website: Fuglen Coffee Roasters

Shibuya:

6. Good Good Not Bad

Udagawacho, Shibuya, is home to a cute coffee shop that doubles as a community hub. Their signature Americano makes rich flavors shine. Inspired by the idea that coffee should be a daily ritual, this cafe embraces the “Anytime Coffee” philosophy. And when the sun sets, the cafe transforms into a cozy lounge, serving up a delightful selection of drinks and treats. It’s also pet-friendly, so don’t be surprised to see some furry companions!

Instagram: @goodgoodnotbad_tokyo

7. Higuma Doughnuts × Coffee Wrights

Facebook with permission

On a residential street between Omotesando and Harajuku, Higuma Doughnuts x Coffee Wrights is a sunlight-filled oasis for coffee and doughnut lovers. Sink into a cozy bench, indoors or out, and savor a perfectly brewed coffee or latte. You can also pick up their coffee beans to go and sample the different kinds before buying.

Website: Coffee Wrights

8. note

Don’t let note’s interior intimidate you. It may look dark, but inside lies a sanctuary for hardcore coffee lovers. Note’s coffee is sourced from the Himalayan mountains and hand-poured with care. They insist on using only 3.6% Hokkaido milk to complement the coffee’s rich, complex flavors. While the limited milk options might surprise some, the results speak for themselves!

Instagram: @note.tokyo

9. Cafe Kitsune

lazy fri13th, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Cafe Kitsune is a stylish spot that combines simple beauty with a cool, cosmopolitan vibe. Their coffee blends rich flavors with notes of chocolate, grilled hazelnuts, and a hint of cherry. The texture is smooth and syrupy, lending well to any drink from a latte to americano and everything in between. Cafe Kitsune sources beans from premium regions like Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala, then roasts them to perfection at their Okayama roastery.

Website: Cafe Kitsune

10. White Glass Coffee

A quick walk from Shibuya station will lead you to White Glass Coffee, a pocket of fresh air and greenery in the middle of the city. This shop has twice the bliss for coffee and chocolate lovers, serving coffee and delectable treats. Indulge in four unique blends or explore the world of single-origin coffee beans, carefully selected to complement the shop’s fresh-baked pies and fluffy shortcakes.

Website: White Glass Coffee

11. CAFE REISSUE

Craving a truly Instagram-worthy cup of coffee? Look no further than Cafe Reissue in Shibuya. This legendary spot is renowned for mind-blowing 3D latte art featuring adorable cats, dogs, rabbits, anime characters, and more. Behind the counter, you’ll find a talented team of latte artists, including the original viral sensation who opened the Harajuku cafe.

Website: Cafe Reissue

12. The Roastery

KNDY です, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

The Roastery by Nozy Coffee is a hip spot on Harajuku’s Cat Street. You can choose from two carefully selected single-origin beans daily for your brew. If you’re feeling fancy, try the espresso, served in a sparkling champagne glass (how cool is that?). The Roastery offers a unique, interactive experience: watch and chat with the friendly baristas as they work their magic behind the long, central counter (they speak English!).

Website: The Roastery

13. Woodberry

Woodberry Coffee is more than just a coffee shop; it’s a sustainable mission. They’ve even bought their own farm in Guatemala to ensure the highest quality beans! Step into their Shibuya location, and you’ll be greeted by a bistro-bar vibe, with bar seating and natural sunlight. Don’t miss trying the Espresso Course, a unique experience that showcases the versatility of their carefully selected beans.

Instagram: @woodberry_shibuya

14. CHOP COFFEE CAT STREET

Chop Coffee Cat Stree is the stylish outpost of the popular Omotesando location and is recognizable by its hip, tri-tone design. While the menu is limited to espresso-based drinks, you can still savor the rich, flavorful coffee for which Chop Coffee is known. The beans are roasted in-house at their Omotesando location, ensuring a fresh and authentic experience. It’s worth discovering the buzz with their espresso; since that’s all they serve, it must be good!

Instagram: @chopcoffee_catstreet

15. Little Nap Coffee Roasters

Jonathan Lin, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Coffee and music lovers can’t miss Shibuya’s Little Nap Coffee Roasters. This striking, white-tiled building and the aroma of freshly roasted beans will draw you in and the music will make you stay. Every detail is thoughtfully mapped out, from the single-origin beans showcased at the pour-over station to the in-house roastery. But that’s not all. Little Nap has a deep-rooted connection to music, with a record shop upstairs and a DJ spinning tunes downstairs.

Website: Little Nap Coffee Roasters

16. KOFFEE MAMEYA

Norio NAKAYAMA, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Koffee Mameya is all about beans. This shop offers a curated selection of high-quality beans from Japan and abroad. While you can’t linger at their Omotesando location, it’s the perfect spot for a quick, delicious brew to go. Before you order, you’ll be invited to consult with a knowledgeable barista. They’ll guide you through their selection, explaining the unique characteristics of each bean variety to help you choose.

Website: Koffee Mameya

17. dotcom space

Dotcom Space blends Japanese aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Despite its basement Harajuku location, the space feels light and airy, with a spacious layout that includes a communal table, a barista bar, and even a private event room. Here, robotic arms work alongside baristas, perfecting the art of pour-over coffee extraction with precision and consistency. And if you think that’s cool, wait until you see the spherical milk dispenser that drips milk in millimeters for ultimate customization.

Website: dotcom space

18. Cafe Luigi

Cafe Luigi is warm and inviting, featuring wooden tables and tasteful artwork. The espresso stands out, boasting a rich, full-bodied flavor with a perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness. It’s crafted with care using traditional Italian techniques. They don’t have much online presence, but the shop is conveniently located only a minute’s walk from Meiji Jingumae station.

Shinjuku:

19. All Seasons Coffee

Facebook with permission

Near Tokyo’s Shinjuku Gyoen Park, All Seasons Coffee is a roastery and cafe that’s more than a place to grab a cup of joe. The seasonal menu features a rotating selection of specialty coffees but in Shinjuku, though, you must try their exclusive Shinjuku Blend, a mix of Ethiopian and Brazilian beans showcasing the cafe’s unique character. If you have a sweet tooth, try the delectable puddings and cakes, freshly baked on-site, too.

Website: All Seasons Coffee

20. Passage Coffee

Facebook with permission

Passage Coffee aims to “make specialty coffee something every day rather than something special,” meaning they want people to experience fantastic coffee every morning, not only special occasions. Led by World Aeropress Champion Shuichi Sasaki, this cafe roasts specialty beans using a Dutch-made GIESEN roaster. Think of it as your daily escape: a sauna-like space with long wooden benches and white tiles with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in the air.

Website: Passage Coffee

Shimokitazawa:

21. Bear Pond Espresso

the waving cat, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Renowned for its Flower Child blend, this coffee shop has quickly become a Shimokitazawa hotspot. Whether you prefer a classic espresso or a delicate pour-over, Bear Pond delivers. Though small and always bustling, the shop’s charm lies in its authenticity, and sorry Instagrammers, it comes with a strict no-photo policy.

Website: Bear Pond Espresso

22. Coffea Exlibris

Coffea Exlibris specializes in hand-pressed coffee and serves some of the best brews in Shimokitazawa. Its rustic-chic decor and fresh blooms give the shop an earthy, homey feel. They offer a variety of beans, including single-origin and premium Grand Cru options, each accompanied by a postcard detailing its origin and unique flavors. You can also pair your coffee with one of their delicious pastries.

Website: Coffea Exlibris

23. Bookends Coffee Service

Facebook with permission

Bookends Coffee Service is a cozy little coffee stand just a short walk from Shimokitazawa Station. Hidden away in a quiet corner, this “hole in the wall” spot offers a peaceful escape and some good, inexpensive espresso. Enjoy a delicious flat white while soaking up the sun on the small patio. Bookends is an excellent option for your caffeine fix with affordable prices and a friendly atmosphere.

Website: Bookends

Nakameguro:

24. Onibus

Tadafumi Azuno with permission

A quick stroll from Toyoko Line in Nakameguro, Onibus is a no-frills espresso stand. This tiny cafe, housed in a renovated traditional home, is the brainchild of Jiyugaoka-based roasters and importers. Expect nothing fancy at Onibus because the focus is solely on providing exceptional coffee. They import top-notch beans from around the world, roast them on-site, and serve up classic espresso-based drinks.

Website: Onibus

25. Starbucks Roastery

Nesnad, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Imagine a Starbucks that’s nothing like the one down the street! The Starbucks Tokyo Roastery is one of only six in the world, and it’s a massive space designed by famous architect Kengo Kuma. You’ll find limited-edition drinks, a cocktail bar, a tea room, and a well-known Italian bakery inside the enormous space. Plus, the rooftop terrace offers breathtaking views, especially when the cherry blossoms bloom.

Website: Starbucks Roastery

26. SCHOOL BUS COFFEE STOP NAKAMEGURO

SCHOOL BUS COFFEE STOP promises to convert even non-coffee fans. The baristas love to share their passion for coffee and are dedicated to crafting your ideal cup. If you’re still unsure, try their flat white, a creamy and velvety blend of espresso and milk that’s sure to satisfy. The cozy Portland-inspired interior is perfect for relaxing and enjoying a good book or chatting with friends.

Website: SCHOOL BUS COFFEE STOP

Other Areas:

27. iKi Espresso (Koto)

Karen Joy Fujibayashi with permission

For a taste of New Zealand in Tokyo, this spacious, airy cafe in Kiyosumu Shirakawa offers a unique experience, focusing on exceptional beans. Their carefully selected green beans are roasted to result in a smooth, naturally sweet brew that’s simply divine. Iki’s relaxed atmosphere, reminiscent of a former warehouse, provides the perfect backdrop for savoring your coffee and indulging in its delicious food, especially the rave-worthy French toast.

Website: iKi Espresso

28. Glitch Coffee and Roasters (Ginza)

se7en, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Glitch Coffee in the Jinbocho district, is one of the most hyped-about cafes in Tokyo. This specialty coffee shop is renowned for its perfectly roasted, single-origin beans, expertly brewed using the Kinto pour-over method. The minimalist space brings classic kissaten vibes, and every detail from the vintage chandelier to the carefully curated atmosphere, reflects the passion and expertise of owner Kiyokazu Suzuki.

Website: Glitch Coffee and Roasters

29. Pelican Coffee (Denenchofu)

Visible from the stairs at Denenchofu station’s west exit, Pelican Coffee is a charming, wood-clad cafe set in a beautiful house. From its early morning opening at 7:30 AM, Pelican Coffee serves a delicious selection of specialty coffees, including a decaf option crafted with beans from the renowned 27 COFFEE ROASTERS. And the diverse seating options with cozy tables and spacious terrace seats offer lots of room.

Website: pelican coffee

30. Nisokuhokou Coffee Roasters (Sangenjaya)

Nisokuhokou, in Tokyo’s Sangenjaya, invites you to savor the journey of everyday coffee. Above the Junibun Bakery, this delightful cafe offers a curated selection of fresh, house-roasted beans. Pair your brew with a pastry from the bakery below and experience the perfect harmony of flavor and comfort.

Facebook: @nisokucoffee

31. Shozo (Minato)

Simon Collison, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Shozo Coffee is a cute Japanese wooden hut on a peaceful Omotesando side street that serves pour-over coffee. The cafe invites you to slow down and savor the skilfully poured drinks, which you can order hot or iced. Pair your coffee with a delicious snack or dessert, and don’t forget to explore their selection of unique coffee beans and merchandise. A cash-only policy adds to the authentic, old-school vibe.

Website: Shozo

32. Cobi (Aoyama)

Facebook with permission

Hidden within the Bloom & Branch store in Aoyama, Cobi’s sleep cafe and traditional brewing techniques offer a respite from shopping. The cafe invites you to take a break and savor the rich flavors of lightly roasted drip coffee brewed in a custom cloth dripper. You can pair your cup with delightful Japanese treats like yokan jelly, castella cakes, or shaved ice for an extra treat.

33. COFFEE VALLEY (Ikebukuro)

Facebook with permission

Coffee Valley stands out among Ikebukuro coffee shops. The baristas are passionate about crafting exceptional coffee that’s roasted in-house. From the cozy, wood-paneled space to the expertly brewed blends, the shop is committed to providing a personalized experience. Whether sipping a latte at our counter, in a comfy seat upstairs or enjoying a bag of beans at home; you’ll taste the difference.

Website: Coffee Valley

34. Kitasando Coffee (Kitasando)

Facebook with permission

Steps from Kitasando Station, this modern cafe invites you to indulge in a world of specialty coffee. Seamlessly order your favorite brew using their app and unwind in the bright, airy space adorned with sleek white and warm wood accents. From classic espressos to adventurous single-origin pour-overs, their extensive menu impresses with a rotating selection of over 10 unique coffees.

Website: Kitasando Coffee

35. %ARABICA (Azabu)

DMS WIKI, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Founded by a coffee enthusiast, %ARABICA has quickly become a global sensation. Starting with a coffee farm in Hawaii, the brand has expanded to source beans from around the world and even develop its own roasting machines. There’s a basement shop in the Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza and another outpost perched on the fourth floor of Azabudai Hills Tower Plaza that offers panoramic views of the surrounding cityscape from its spacious balcony.

Website: %ARABICA

36. Beasty Coffee (Tomigaya)

Facebook with permission

This chic cafe offers freshly roasted beans, brewing equipment, and an atmosphere ideal for savoring a handcrafted cup. Watch the roaster work its magic through a glass window, or soak up the sun on the outdoor bench. Beasty serves up a delightful array of beverages, from their signature hand drip coffees to refreshing lemonade and craft beer. And if you’re feeling peckish, indulge in a sandwich or a sweet treat like their cacao egg tarts. The cafe itself mixes old and new, with a Japanese-inspired aesthetic.

Website: Beasty Coffee

37. OBSCURA COFFEE ROASTERS (Setagaya)

Unlike many trendy Tokyo cafes, Obscura doesn’t rely on Instagram fame or guidebook mentions. Instead, it’s cultivated a loyal following through a commitment to quality. This cozy, Kissaten-inspired cafe strikes a perfect balance between tradition and modern. From the siphon brew bar to the thoughtfully curated selection of single-origin coffees, Obscura is a haven for coffee lovers seeking a memorable cup.

Website: OBSCURA COFFEE ROASTERS

38. UNLIMITED COFFEE BAR (Narihara)

Under the shadow of Tokyo Skytree, Unlimited Coffee Roasters was born from a barista training school, and now offers a unique cafe experience. Focusing on single-origin beans roasted in-house, Unlimited invites you to try classic brews to innovative cocktails. There’s also an ample food menu, a surprising treat for such a small space.

Website: UNLIMITED COFFEE BAR

39. OGAWA COFFEE LABORATORY (Minato)

At Ogawa Coffee Laboratory, you’re a customer and a coffee scientist. From selecting the raw beans to roasting them and even creating your own custom blend, the expert baristas are your personal coffee concierges, guiding you every step of the way. The lab-like setting adds a touch of scientific intrigue, making every cup a truly original creation.

Website: Ogawa Coffee Laboratory

40. Coffee Elementary School (Kinshi)

ginomempin, CC BY-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Forget textbooks and #2 pencils; Coffee Elementary School is the coolest school you’ll ever attend. This specialty coffee shop elevates your daily cup with hand-dripped magic or expertly crafted espresso creations made with meticulously sourced beans. It’s a sensory adventure, filled with warm smiles from the friendly staff and welcoming regulars.

Facebook: @coffeeelementaryschool

