10 Best Hotels with a View of Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Tower has its charm, but if you’re the ‘go big or go home’ type, Japan’s tallest marvel, Tokyo Skytree, is your calling. Soaring 634 meters high, it grants jaw-dropping panoramic views of Tokyo, with a bonus peek at Mt. Fuji on crystal-clear days. Imagine having this architectural giant as your bedtime backdrop!

Dive into our roundup of the top 10 hotels with a view of Tokyo Skytree, and get ready for a stay as bold as the skyline!

1. stayme THE HOTEL Asakusa Riverside

Stayme THE HOTEL Asakusa Riverside is your ticket to apartment-style bliss. This aparthotel is not just a stay; it’s a private Asakusa abode with a kitchenette, microwave, and fridge to make you feel right at home. Picture yourself with a cup of tea overlooking the Tokyo Skytree from your balcony – a view to savor. The units blend cozy and modern, each equipped with a kettle, a private bathroom, and a pop of color that matches the vibrant energy of Tokyo. Dine at the on-site restaurant for delicious Indian cuisine, or explore Tokyo’s culinary delights with excellent transport links at your doorstep.

Book here!

2. ONE@Tokyo

ONE@Tokyo is where every inch exudes urban cool in the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant energy. This hotel is a design lover’s dream, just a skip away from Oshiage (Skytree-mae) Subway Station. The entrance, a masterpiece by Kengo Kuma, is a fusion of wood and concrete, a nod to Tokyo’s downtown factories. Studio rooms are compact, edgy, and drenched in an industrial vibe with plywood walls and metallic sinks. The upper-level suites and Loft rooms offer more breathing space, some boasting views of the iconic Tokyo Skytree. The terrace is the pièce de résistance, serving up one of the closest views of the Skytree anywhere.

Book here!

3. SOLA HOTEL

Discover the perfect blend of budget-friendly comfort and style at Sola Hotel. This gem stands out with its unique, minimalistic design, featuring rooms equipped with must-haves like air conditioning and a flat-screen TV. But what steals the spotlight? The view! Catch a glimpse of the Tokyo Skytree; after all, that’s what we’re here for. Sola Hotel’s affordability doesn’t compromise quality, offering various room types to suit any budget, from twins and doubles to triples and even a Japanese-style room. The sustainable apartment-style hotel delivers a quiet retreat and encourages eco-friendly travel choices.

Book here!

4. Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo

The city’s iconic landmark becomes your neighbor at Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo. Imagine waking up to Tokyo Skytree views from your cozy room or while savoring a gourmet meal at the top-floor restaurant, REN Skytree. Tokyo Station is only ten minutes away, so you can quickly zip around Tokyo and make day trips. Dining here is a culinary journey, blending Japanese and charcoal oven-baked French delights with Tokyo Skytree as your backdrop. With skyline or Skytree views, air-conditioned rooms, and the chic Deluxe Floor, this hotel is where affordability meets a visual feast of Tokyo’s vibrant energy.

Book here!

5. Keisei Richmond Hotel Tokyo Oshiage

Close to the towering Tokyo Skytree, the Keisei Richmond Hotel Tokyo Oshiage is not just a stay; it’s a portal to Tokyo! Recharge in air-conditioned comfort, surrounded by modern amenities and the chic simplicity of a 3-star haven. Bathrooms are a sanctuary with a bath, your oasis after a day of Tokyo exploration. Start your day with a buffet breakfast, then mosey a mere 1-minute walk to Oshiage (Skytree-mae) Station, and prepare for take off! Whether wandering to the National Museum of Nature and Science or embracing the cultural aura of Sensō-ji Temple, this hotel is your urban oasis. Guests rave about the perfect location, turning this stay into a Tokyo adventure you will never forget.

Book here!

6. Asakusa View Hotel

The Asakusa View Hotel isn’t just a stay; it’s a high-rise haven designed for savvy travelers. Just 15 minutes from Tokyo Skytree by the hotel’s shuttle bus, this high-rise gem is a gateway to Tokyo’s wonders. The rooms, a blend of art deco charm and modern comfort, invite guests to unwind with floor-to-ceiling windows framing stunning Skytree views. Dining options abound, from French cuisine at Makie on the 27th floor to traditional Chinese delights at Karakurenai. The 26th-floor Musashi treats you to a buffet with the sprawling city views you want to see. Whether you’re here for a city escape or to dive into Tokyo’s cultural treasures, the Asakusa View Hotel elevates your stay to new heights.

Book here!

7. Lotte City Hotel Kinshicho

Indulge your sweet tooth and elevate your Tokyo stay at Lotte City Hotel Kinshicho. This hotel is a dream come true for those enamored with the iconic sweets brand Lotte. As you enter your guest room with Skytree views, the air of candy-coated bliss surrounds you. Workspaces, a cozy atmosphere, and an en suite bathroom with bath and shower complete the experience. But the real treat lies in the on-site chocolate factory, serving delectable snacks throughout the day. You can also savor Western dishes at the British-style pub or fuel your day with a Japanese breakfast buffet at the hotel’s restaurants. Conveniently located for business or leisure, it’s the sweet spot in the city’s hotel scene.

Book here!

8. Dormy Inn EXPRESS Asakusa

The Dormy Inn Express Asakusa offers total comfort with a 10th-floor public bath and sauna, offering a serene escape after a day of Tokyo adventures. Start your day with a Japanese buffet breakfast and wind down in the evening with complimentary Japanese noodles. Rooms were designed with comfort in mind, featuring balconies for a breath of fresh air and a public open-air footbath with views of the iconic Asahi Building. Yukata robes, nightwear, and slippers add a touch of traditional Japanese hospitality. Prime views, top-tier comfort, and a budget-friendly stay make this a popular pick.

Book here!

9. Richmond Hotel Asakusa

The Richmond Hotel is a beacon of comfort and convenience in Asakusa. Steps from the iconic Senso-ji Temple and surrounded by the historic charm of Asakusa, this business hotel is the ticket to Tokyo’s vibrant past and present. The hotel exudes modern style, offering compact yet thoughtfully arranged rooms. The attentive staff strives to make your stay seamless, ensuring you feel at home. Located a short stroll from Asakusa Subway Station and a 30-minute walk from the towering Tokyo Skytree, the Richmond Hotel is the epitome of accessibility, whether you’re exploring historic sites or embracing the city’s modern landmarks.

Book here!

10. Asakusa Hotel Hatago

The Asakusa Hotel Hatago is a small gem only a 2-minute stroll from Asakusa Station. This beautifully designed hotel combines Japanese style with modern sensibility, offering a unique Tokyo stay. Wake up to a complimentary breakfast with panoramic views of the iconic Tokyo Skytree, setting the tone for a day of wonders in the city. Find a blend of comfort and convenience inside guest rooms with linen service, air conditioning, and entertainment options. The bathroom amenities, including a hair dryer, toiletries, and towels, ensure a satisfying stay. Take advantage of the exclusive treat of the on-site observatory lounge offering breathtaking vistas of the Tokyo Skytree.

Book here!

