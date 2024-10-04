Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Kyoto is one of Japan’s most visited places, with endless history, culture, and sites to explore. But who says Kyoto is all about temples and shrines? A whole world of outdoor adventures is waiting in the city and beyond. From serene hiking trails to adrenaline-pumping water sports, this post will guide you through the 10 best outdoor activities and day trips around Kyoto.

1. Arashiyama

You might wonder why we’re starting the list with one of Kyoto’s most touristy districts: Arashiyama. But hear us out! Of course, Arashiyama is home to the famous bamboo grove, monkey park, and Tenryuji Temple. But did you know there are ways to explore this area beyond the usual tourist trek? One of the best ways to beat the crowds is to rent a rowboat and glide down the peaceful Hozu-gawa River. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the stunning scenery, especially during cherry blossom season or when the leaves turn red and gold in autumn. Just a short walk from the Togetsukyo Bridge, you’ll find a little shack where you can rent simple rowboats. It’s a fun and unique experience that will delight kids and adults.

2. Togetsukyo Bridge

The Togetsukyo Bridge, or “Moon Crossing Bridge,” is a must-see landmark in Arashiyama. This iconic structure has stood tall since the Heian Period, offering breathtaking views of the forested mountains beyond. One of the best ways to take in Kyoto’s stunning nature is to stroll across its elegant wooden planks, surrounded by the gentle flow of the river below. It’s a beautiful trek when the leaves change color in the fall or the riverside park bursts with cherry blossoms. That said, anytime you visit, the bridge is the perfect spot to soak up Kyoto’s natural beauty and experience the essence of Japanese aesthetics. Oh, and did we mention it’s right next to boat rentals? So grab a paddle, explore the river, and then walk across the Togetsukyo Bridge. It’s a must-do on any Kyoto itinerary!

3. Fushimi Inari

Fushimi Inari is a quintessential Kyoto photo spot and one of Japan’s most famous shrines. This legendary shrine isn’t just a photo op, though; it’s a stunning mountain hike, too! Famous for its endless tunnels of bright orange torii gates, Fushimi Inari offers a breathtaking hike that is as scenic as it is serene. As you ascend Mount Inari, you’ll be enveloped by lush greenery and moss-covered stones contrasting the vermillion torii gates. Aside from the shrine itself, you’ll be in awe of the stunning panoramic city views. Don’t let the crowds fool you—the further you climb, the more peaceful it becomes. So lace up your comfiest walking shoes, grab a camera, and embark on a memorable adventure through this Shinto shrine’s enchanting trails. And don’t forget to treat yourself to a well-deserved break at one of the charming teahouses along the way!

4. Philosopher’s Path

The Philosopher’s Path is a two-kilometer serene stone walkway lined with hundreds of cherry trees. In early April, the path explodes with pink blossoms, making it a must-visit for cherry blossom lovers. But don’t worry, it’s gorgeous year-round! The path gets its name from a famous Japanese philosopher who found inspiration in its peaceful ambiance, and that feeling of peace and serenity is still present today. This picturesque route is a beautiful walk and a convenient (and free!) way to get between some of Kyoto’s top attractions. Start at the stunning Silver Pavilion and stroll along the canal, passing charming temples and shrines. You might even spot a philosopher deep in thought! When you need a break, stop at one of the cozy cafes or shops along the path. And be sure to visit Honen-in Temple, especially in autumn when its entrance gate is breathtaking.

5. Kuramadera and Mt. Kurama

Escape to the tranquil village of Kurama, nestled in the mountains just north of the city. Kurama offers a perfect escape for nature lovers. Hike through lush forests, soak in hot springs, or explore the historic Kurama-dera temple, believed to be the birthplace of Reiki. With its spiritual vibes and stunning scenery, this day trip is a must-do for any Kyoto traveler. As you wander through the villages, keep an eye out for statues and art featuring tengu, mythical creatures believed to be the guardians of the mountain. The temple has a rich history dating back to 770, and its main hall offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. As you hike up the mountain, keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife, and be sure to visit the nearby Kibune village and Kifune Shrine.

6. Hiking

Hugged by mountains on three sides, Kyoto is a hiker’s paradise! You don’t need to be a seasoned pro to enjoy these trails—just grab your sneakers and hit the path. Whether you’re craving a city stroll or a quick train ride away, there’s a hike for everyone. The best way to take a break from the crowds is by exploring ancient Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples surrounded by breathtaking nature. We’ve already shared some favorites like Kuramadera and the Philosopher’s Path, but check out our list for seven more amazing Kyoto hiking trails!

7. Cycling

Ready to explore Kyoto like a local? Hop on a bike and feel the wind in your hair as you pedal past iconic landmarks and hidden gems. From the golden glow of Kinkakuji Temple to the serene Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, cruising through Kyoto on a bike is a great way to beat the crowds and cover a lot of ground. Join a guided tour to learn insider tips, or simply hit the road solo. And don’t forget to fuel up with Kyoto’s delicious cuisine! There’s even a dedicated cycling trail called the Keinawa Cycling Road stretching across Kyoto, Nara, and Wakayama so that you can embark on a more extended adventure. There are bike rental shops all over the city, and some hotels in Kyoto offer bicycle rentals, too. So, grab your helmet and hit the road!

8. Green Tea Fields

Hop on a two-hour train ride to escape the city and experience a slice of traditional Japan in Wazuka, a scenic town amidst lush green tea fields. Wazuka has been shaping tea production for over 800 years, and its beauty is so stunning it was named a Heritage Site in 2015. It also boasts membership in the “Most Beautiful Villages in Japan” federation! If you’re a tea lover, you won’t want to miss strolling through fields of emerald green, sipping on freshly brewed matcha, and indulging in local delicacies. Whether you’re a tea enthusiast, a nature lover, or seeking a peaceful getaway, Wazuka is a special and underrated place. And if you’re feeling adventurous, why not spend the night on a local farm? You’ll get a taste of the real Japan, from the food to the hospitality.

9. Swim in the Katsura River

Imagine slipping into a river’s cool, emerald waters surrounded by towering bamboo forests and ancient mountains. Sounds like a dream, right? With its emerald waters and surrounded by lush bamboo groves, the Katsura River offers a tranquil Kyoto escape. While most tourists admire it from afar, locals know the best spots to take a refreshing dip. One of our favorites is near Torokko Hodukyo Station, where you can swim in a picturesque gorge surrounded by mountains and the scenic Sagano Railway. It’s a peaceful paradise, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, or enjoying natural beauty. A dip in the river makes for a great break from exploring the nearby Arashiyama district, famous for its bamboo forest, historic temples, and charming tea houses.

10. Day trip to Lake Biwa

Ever heard of Biwako, Japan’s largest lake? Just a short hop north of Kyoto, this stunning body of water is a nature lover’s paradise. Imagine floating torii gates, picturesque towns, and mountaintop temples framed by breathtaking views. Whether you’re into swimming, kayaking, or simply soaking up the scenery, Biwako has something for everyone. For the thrill-seekers among us, paragliding and ziplining offer heart-pounding adventures with jaw-dropping vistas. Or, if you prefer a more leisurely pace, canoeing and kayaking are perfect for chilling out and enjoying the lake’s serene beauty.

Outdoor lovers! Hopefully, this list will get you thinking of some adventures to add to your Kyoto itinerary. Where will you go first?

