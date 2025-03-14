The Perfect 2-Day Kyoto Itinerary!

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

For many, visiting this place is a dream come true. Japan is full of iconic sights and destinations, and Kyoto stands strong boasting an inexhaustible variety of them. Whether it’s a day or 2, a week, or even months, it’s safe to say that Kyoto will always have something for you to enjoy and discover. While it is an enjoyable place for all who come to Japan, it is most well known for its abundance of traditional, authentic, historic, and otherwise culturally deep experiences, sights, and products. For those who are visiting many places in Japan and simply can’t afford to visit every nook and cranny of Kyoto, rest assured we understand the struggle. This time around we’ll outline how to best enjoy the wonders of Kyoto in just 2 days! This itinerary will take you through all the best places and experiences to preserve Kyoto as a magical place in your memories. Whether it’s in those memories or to the city itself, you’ll surely be yearning to return!

Before we get into those 2 days (which will each be full days from breakfast to dinner of non-stop adventure, if you want to max out your time), let’s consider that you might get there the night before to get settled into your accommodation and maybe enjoy a little of the city as you and down and rest up for your adventure. We would definitely recommend this, by the way! But if you’re just looking for the 2 days alone, feel free to scroll down!

Arriving to Kyoto for Dinner Time

So, maybe you’re enjoying a half day in Osaka, Nara, or even Tokyo and decide to get to Kyoto to check in to your hotel and maybe have some dinner and take an evening stroll. Here’s a brief plan for enjoying the city before the real adventure starts:

Relax and enjoy some tasty food and maybe a few drinks after:

Gion Shirakawa Namisato

Enjoy traditional Kaiseki dining in the classy ambiance of a Japanese townhouse turned restaurant. Locally sourced ingredients, kind service, and expertly prepared dishes.

Website | 12:00 – 14:30, 17:00 – 10:30 PM ( Mon & Thu 12:00 – 2:00, Wed )

Gion Mikaku

There's nothing quite like a top-quality wagyu being cooked right in front of your eyes. Spare the over-presentation and enjoy a humble yet stylish and remarkably delicious Teppanyaki experience.

Website | 12:00 – 13:30, 17:30 – 21:00 ( Mon )

Izuju Sushi

If you're a big fan of sushi and love the old-school vibes that Kyoto is known for, this is your spot. Delicious sushi with a nostalgic style!

Website | 10:30 – 19:00 ( Thu )

Music Bar Universe

Still not satisfied with your dive into Kyoto's evening scene after dinner? Jam to some tunes at this 80s record bar that's open let into the night.

Website | 17:00 – 3:00

Bar Indigo

Keep the opulent vibes going at Indigo. This articulate, low-light cocktail bar is helmed by masterful bartenders who will surely have you sipping on your new favorite drink.

Website | 17:00 – 2:00

And of course, either way, you’ll need a place to stay, right? Here are some great places that are ideally located for the itinerary:

Places to stay in Gion:

Rinn Gion Kenninji

If you’re looking for Japanese aesthetics combined with modern style at an affordable price, this place has got you set with generous 3 star comfort.

Book here

yoin hotel kyoto gion

Turn up the comfort a notch to 4 star offerings in a sleek, minimal design that will surely have your exhaustion wash away for the next day of adventures.

Book here

Kizashi The Suite 京都祇園

Make your Kyoto adventure the best it can be with 5 star luxury. Upper echelons of relaxation and opulence will have you ready to stay maybe just one more day.

Book here

And, if you’re looking for more options, of course we’ve got you covered:

Day 1: Rise and Shine, it’s a Beautiful Day in Kyoto!

Without further ado, let’s talk about how to get the most out of your 2 full days in Kyoto. As you might imagine, you’ll want to get up early and try to avoid the crowds where you can. Realistically, Kyoto is going to be crowded almost any time of the day or year- it’s just that popular.

1. 8:30 – 9:30: Kiyomizu-dera

You may have heard that visiting Fushimi-inari may be the place to start early in the morning, but actually that’s not necessarily the case (we will get back to that), because this temple gathers a crowd throughout the day that can be difficult to navigate.

Kiyomizu-dera boasts a variety of impressive sights, with its most famous being its stage-like main hall built on the side of Mt. Otowa. It was built without any nails or screws and stands sturdy as an example of Japanese craftsmanship. Other sights like Niomon (a giant red gate) and the Owata waterfall should be enjoyed!

Website

Hours: 6:00 – 18:00

Admission Fee: 500 yen

2. 9:30 – 10:00: Sannenzaka, Ninenzaka

After enjoying the renowned Kiyomizudera, some pleasant and well preserved neighborhoods wait around for you to stroll and enjoy. You’ll come across Sannenzaka first, which will lead into Ninenzaka. Both are great for seeing traditional architecture as well as doing a bit of shopping!

Website

Hours: 24/7

Admission fee: Free

From here, there are 2 paths you might want to consider based on your preferences!

3A. 10:30 – 11:00: Sanjusangendo

Ted McGrath, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED, via Flickr

Sanjusangendo, meaning “33 intervals”, is quite the impressive site. This wooden building- which is actually Japan’s longest wooden structure- is filled with 1,001 golden, human-sized statues of Kannon, the buddhist goddess of mercy. It’s an incredible sight to take in and one worth seeing! You could either see this on your way to lunch and the market, or maybe have an early lunch and see it on your way to the next destination (Fushimi Inari).

Website

Hours: 9:00 – 16:00

Admission fee: 600 yen

3B. 10:15 – 10:30: Maruyama Park & Yasaka Shrine

10:15 – 10:30: Maruyama Park

Maruyama park will be a nice visit as noon approaches, and especially a popular spot in the spring as there are cherry blossoms.

Website

Hours: 24/7

Admission fee: Free

10:30 – 11:00: Yasaka Shrine

Yasaka Shrine is most famous for the Gion festival in July- one of Japan’s most (if not the most) famous festivals. It’s a sight to see year round due to its old age (coming up on 1,400 years!), but it’s glorious during the Gion festival.

Website

Hours: 24/7

Admission fee: Free

4. 12:00 – 13:00: Lunch Downtown

By now you’re surely hungry (or maybe having an early lunch around 10:30-11:00 if you’re going to sanjusangendo after instead of before), so why not head to one of the most famous food markets in Japan? It’s highly recommended that you indulge in the huge variety of street foods throughout the market, in which case, you could combine this time slot with the following one. However, if you’re wanting to take a break from walking, there are plenty of restaurants around if you’re wanting to take a break from walking. Here’s a few of our favorite picks nearby:

Saryo Kikyo

Keep the theme going with some truly buddhist food ! If you’re vegan or vegetarian this is a great spot for you. Enjoy matcha and sweets too! Not to mention, it’s right by sanjusangendo at Chishakuin temple- complete with a great garden view.

Website | 11:00 – 20:00

Y’s Burger

Feeling maybe just a little too immersed in Japanese culture? Take a little breather and get a nice burger at this tasty spot near the market.

Website | 11:00 – 15:00, 17:00 – 20:00

Kokoraya Gokomachihonten

Try some truly Kyoto style cuisine called “Obanzai” at this truly immersive spot. Be ready to sit on the floor!

Website | 11:30 – 14:30

5. 13:00 – 14:00: Nishiki Market

This is a vibrant, bustling market filled with fresh food and ingredients special to Kyoto! Like it’s said above, there are plenty of food stalls here that you’d definitely regret missing out on! Be sure to try things like Hamo (a special kind of eel), shrimp tempura, and takotamago (octopus stuffed with a quail egg). There’s many things to see and try, so let your eyes wander.

Website

Hours: 10:00 – 18:00

Admission fee: Free

6. 15:00 – 18:30: Fushimi Inari

Be sure you have energy ready for this (and perhaps consider letting your lunch settle a bit!), seeing the myriad of vermilion torii gates is no simple feat! You can expect about 5 kilometers of hiking, but it’s mostly not too steep, has stairs, and is paved in many places as well. Many sources may report that you need to wake up very early to beat the crowd here, but honestly, it’s more about walking where others aren’t or farther than them. There is plenty of room for enjoying this epic labyrinth of gates! Another benefit to starting towards the evening is having a chance to see the area illuminated.

Website

Hours: 24/7

Admission: Free

7. 19:00: Dinner in Gion

By now, you’re surely exhausted and ready for some nourishment. Here are some great options that are perhaps nearby your accommodation, and if not, they are in a wonderful area to stroll in the evening: Gion! Perhaps you’ll have the chance to see a geisha or maiko…

Gion Shirakawa Namisato

Enjoy traditional Kaiseki dining in the classy ambiance of a Japanese townhouse turned restaurant. Locally sourced ingredients, kind service, and expertly prepared dishes.

Website | 12:00 – 14:30, 17:00 – 10:30 PM ( Mon & Thu 12:00 – 2:00, Wed )

Gion Mikaku

There’s nothing quite like a top-quality wagyu being cooked right in front of your eyes. Spare the over-presentation and enjoy a humble yet stylish and remarkably delicious Teppanyaki experience.

Website | 12:00 – 13:30, 17:30 – 21:00 ( Mon )

Musoshin

Stephen.French, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, via Flickr

It doesn’t always have to be about fancy stuff- dig into a hearty bowl of ramen at a great price that will leave you searching for the next noodle joint. Great for a quick bite to get to your hotel sooner!

Website | 11:30 AM – 21:30

Day 2: Yet Another Beautiful day in Kyoto!

8. 9:00 – 10:00: Tenryu-ji

Start your second day with a visit to one of Kyoto’s most important Zen temples, Tenryu-ji. This UNESCO World Heritage Site dates back to 1339 and is known for its stunning garden, which has remained largely unchanged for centuries. The garden features a beautiful pond surrounded by rocks, pine trees, and seasonal flowers, creating a tranquil atmosphere. The temple itself offers an impressive example of traditional Japanese architecture, and from here, you can easily access the famous bamboo grove.

Website

Hours: 8:30 – 17:00

Admission fee:

High school students and up: 500 yen

Elementary and junior high school students: 300 yen

9. 10:00 – 11:00: Bamboo Grove & Okochi-Sanso Villa

No trip to Kyoto is complete without walking through the enchanting Bamboo Grove of Arashiyama. Towering stalks of bamboo create a mesmerizing natural tunnel, making this a perfect spot for photos and peaceful strolls. Though often crowded, the path is long enough to find quieter moments if you keep walking.

Live Camera:

Hours: 24/7

Admission: Free

For those looking to explore a hidden gem, Okochi-Sanso Villa is an excellent addition to your morning. This former residence of a famous Japanese actor features beautifully manicured gardens and a teahouse where you can enjoy matcha and traditional sweets. The entrance fee is worth it for the stunning panoramic views of Kyoto.

Website (Japanese website only)

Hours: 9:00 – 16:30

Admission fee:

Adults: 1,000 yen

Elementary and junior high school students: 500 yen (Matcha will be served)

10. 11:30 – 12:30: Lunch in Arashiyama

After a refreshing, perhaps therapeutic morning, it’s time to refuel with a delicious lunch in the Arashiyama area. Here are some excellent choices:

Tenryu-ji Temple Shigetsu

Inspired by the ways of buddhism? Get closer to enlightenment with some delicious buddhist vegan food called “shoujin ryori.”

Website | 11:00 – 14:00 ( Thu )

Steak Otsuka

Would you prefer a nice, juicy steak instead? Check out this contemporary spot that serves up some incredible lunchtime steaks!

Website | 11:00 – 14:30 ( Thu & Sun )

Unagi Hirokawa

Chill out in this laid back, traditionally designed spot and enjoy a classy dish: Unagi (grilled eel). Not to mention, you’ll be able to admire some exquisite garden views!

Website | 11:00 – 14:00, 17:00 – 20:00 ( Mon )

11. 13:00 – 14:00: Kinkaku-ji & Daitoku-ji Daiji-in

The next stop is the iconic Kinkaku-ji, or the Golden Pavilion. This breathtaking Zen temple, covered in gold leaf, reflects beautifully in the surrounding pond, creating one of Kyoto’s most picturesque scenes. Take your time exploring the garden, which provides different perspectives of the shimmering temple.

Website

Hours: 9:00 – 17:00

Admission Fee:

High school students and up: 500 yen

Elementary and junior high school students: 300 yen

If you have extra time and want to explore a quieter temple, Daitoku-j Daiji-in is a great nearby alternative. This large temple complex is home to sub-temples with some of Kyoto’s most exquisite Zen gardens, offering a more peaceful contrast to Kinkaku-ji’s popularity. You can even participate in Zen meditation!

Make a reservation for the meditation here.

Participation Fee: 3,500 yen (Zen Instruction fee and Meal included)

Website

Hours: 24/7

Admission fee: Free

12. 14:00 pm – 15:00 pm: Nijo Castle

Step into Kyoto’s samurai history with a visit to Nijo Castle. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was once the residence of Tokugawa shoguns and showcases impressive wooden architecture, intricate gold-leaf decorations, and the famous “nightingale floors” that chirp as you walk to prevent intruders. The vast grounds include beautiful gardens, making this an excellent cultural and historical stop.

Website

Nijo Castle’s hours and admission are a bit complex, so check out the details in our guide!

13. 15:00 – 17:00: Free Time

After two days of non-stop exploring, take some time to relax and enjoy Kyoto at your own pace. Here are a few suggestions:

Rest at your hotel – Recharge before your final evening in Kyoto.

Revisit Nishiki Market– If there’s anything you missed yesterday, now is the time to go back and grab those Kyoto specialties.

Return to a favorite spot – Maybe you want to see Fushimi Inari or the bamboo grove [hl to bamboo section] again during a quieter time, or maybe stop by that shop that caught your eye!



If you’re traveling spontaneously, maybe this is a good time to decide whether or not to stay another night in Kyoto or catch a train back to Osaka or Tokyo!

14. 17:00 – 18:30: Dinner in Pontocho

For your final dinner in Kyoto, enjoy the lively yet traditional atmosphere of Pontocho, a historic alley lined with excellent restaurants. Here are some top picks:

Kyo no Yakinikudokoro “Hiro” Pontocho

If you’re jonesing for some Wagyu, this place will definitely be your hero. Reservations are required at this deluxe yakiniku spot!

Website | 17:00 – 23:00

Yuzugen Pontocho

This place is famous for its use of yuzu, a beloved Japanese citrus! Try a variety of dishes here, especially the yuzu ramen!

Website | 11:30 – 14:00, 17:00 – 22:00 ( Tue )

Pontocho Robin

A classy spot with an astute interior style. Here you can enjoy a variety of dishes special to Kyoto all while overlooking the river.

Website | 17:00 – 21:50 (16:30 – 21:50 on weekends)

15. 18:30 – 20:00: Stroll through Gion

End your Kyoto adventure with a leisurely evening walk through Gion, Kyoto’s famous geisha district. The softly lit streets, traditional wooden machiya houses, and occasional sighting of a geisha or maiko create a magical, timeless atmosphere. Enjoy a cup of matcha or a late-night snack before wrapping up your unforgettable two-day Kyoto journey!

Here is a helpful map containing all the points included in the itinerary:

Are you ready for Kyoto?

So there you have it! All you’ll need to get an ideal Kyoto experience. It’s understandable to have a very limited time to enjoy all the wonders that Japan has to offer and and therefore might be hard to spend more than 2 days here, but Kyoto has so much to offer! Hopefully you will be inspired by all the wonderful things there are to do enough to return and visit some of the lesser-known areas and truly immerse yourself in one of Japan’s prides. If you do, just know we’ve got you covered!

