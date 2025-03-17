Kyoto Evenings: 10 Best Things to Do in Kyoto After Sunset 

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

It’s easy to think of Kyoto as a sleepy town once the moon comes up, and compared to its rowdier counterparts like Tokyo and Osaka, things are quieter. But trust me, Kyoto after dark is when the city comes alive in many ways. The crowds thin out, the temples cast enchanting shadows, and tranquility washes over you. You can explore lantern-lit streets, hidden bars, and even see popular spots cast in a whole new light. Kyoto evenings offer a unique charm, so keep reading as we unveil 10 of the best things to do after sunset in this captivating city.

Illuminations

1. Bamboo Forest Path

Arashiyama, with its bamboo forest, serene mountains, and the Togetsu Bridge spanning the Katsura River, is a Kyoto must-see. While daytime brings throngs of visitors, the forest after-dark offers a magical experience. The towering bamboo sways gently under the moonlight, casting moody shadows, while the soft glow of lanterns creates an almost surreal atmosphere. For a truly unforgettable experience, visit during December’s Hanatouro lantern festival or on a night with a full moon.

Make sure to check out the nearby Kimono Forest, too. Hundreds of pillars adorned with vibrant Yuzen-dyed textiles line the street, transforming it into a captivating sight, especially at night when the pillars are illuminated. This Instagram-worthy scene is perfect for capturing the enchanting nighttime magic of Arashiyama without the crowds. Finally, you can enjoy dinner in the area, too, perfect to end a magical night.

Access: 10 min walk from Saga Arashiyama Station or 15 min walk from Arashiyama Station

Why not rent a kimono for an extra special (and photogenic!) experience? Check out our list of top kimono rentals in Kyoto!

2. Fushimi-Inari Taisha Shrine

Many famous temples and shrines have special evening hours, but Fushimi Inari Taisha is truly unforgettable after dark with its mesmerizing tunnel of red torii gates. This unique experience is a true travel hack where you can escape the daytime crowds and discover the magic of Fushimi Inari in the quiet hours. This is when the soft glow of the lanterns cast an ethereal light, making every step feel like a journey through time. While daytime visits are incredible, experiencing Fushimi Inari at night offers unparalleled tranquility and a deeper connection to the shrine’s spiritual energy. For a truly special experience, visit during the Motomiya Festival in July, when hundreds of red paper lanterns illuminate the shrine and the path up Mt. Inari.

Website: Fushimi Inari Taisha

Access: 5min walk from Inari Station or 10min walk from Fushimi Inari Station

3. Kiyomizu Temple Night Views

Kiyomizu-dera is an absolute must-see in Kyoto and for good reason! While it usually closes at 6 PM, a few times a year, this iconic temple stays open late for special illuminations. The temple grounds transform into a magical display of lights during spring, summer, and autumn. Over 500 dazzling lights illuminate the trees, creating a breathtaking scene against the city backdrop. Each season brings a unique display, like the enchanting sight of cherry blossoms bathed in light during the spring. This year, the spring illumination runs from March 25th to April 3rd, with the temple open until 9:30 PM. The 400 yen entry fee is a small price to pay for this unforgettable nighttime experience.

Even without the illuminations, a walk to Kiyomizu-dera still offers stunning nighttime views. Located on a hillside facing west, the temple provides breathtaking sunsets over the city.

Website: Kiyomizu Temple

Access: 10min walk from Gojo-zaka or Kiyomizu-michi Bus Stop, Kyoto City Bus 100 or 206 from Kyoto Station

4. Nidec Kyoto Tower

For a breathtaking night view of Kyoto, head to Kyoto Tower! This 131-meter landmark soars above the city, offering panoramic vistas and since the city has a relatively low skyline, you’ll enjoy 360 degree views from the observation deck, taking in iconic landmarks like Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Mt. Hiei. Even better, the deck boasts a Sky Lounge, perfect for late-night drinks while enjoying the twinkling lights below. It’s fun to look at the places you’ve visited (or want to go!). But don’t worry if you’re on a budget. Kyoto Station, right next door, has its own free observation deck on the top floor and a stunning Sky Tunnel, offering options for incredible city views after dark.

Website: Nidec Kyoto Tower

Access: Less than a 5min walk from Kyoto Station

5. Shogunzuka

For more breathtaking city panoramas, head to Shogunzuka Mound. This historic spot on the eastern mountains of Kyoto is where Emperor Kanmu is said to have first surveyed the future site of the ancient capital. Today, Shogunzuka is renowned for its observation decks. The west deck treats you to sweeping views of central Kyoto, with Osaka shimmering on the horizon. The more elegant North Observation Deck, perched 220 meters above the city, offers a bird’s-eye view of northern Kyoto and Mount Hieizan. You’ll feel like you’re floating above the treetops as you spot landmarks like the Imperial Palace, Heian Shrine, and Nanzenji below. Don’t miss the beautiful Japanese landscape garden, especially during the enchanting evening illuminations from late October to early December and late March to early May. It’s the perfect time (and place!) to soak in the magical nighttime view of Kyoto.

Website: Shogunzuka Mound

Access: 5min taxi from Keage Station

Explore Kyoto with a pro on a guided tour! Not sure where to begin? Check out our list of the best:

Other Activities

6. Helicopter Cruising

For truly breathtaking views of Kyoto, a helicopter ride is an absolute must! Soar above iconic landmarks like temples and shrines to witness the enchanting night cityscape unfold from your bird’s eye view. These short but exhilarating flights (usually 10-30 minutes) offer a unique perspective, allowing you to capture stunning aerial photos and memories. And because these tours are small (typically with just a few passengers), you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with expert guides. Soaring above Kyoto by helicopter is an unforgettable way to experience the city’s spiritual heart and appreciate its breathtaking beauty from a new dimension.

7. Projection Mapping Events

Horinji Temple

Projection mapping is all the rage in Japan these days, just like those stunning illumination events. This cool technology beams 3D images and videos onto buildings, landscapes, and even sculptures, creating mind-blowing displays. Of course, these shows happen after dark for maximum impact, and Kyoto has some amazing seasonal projection mapping events to call its own. For example, the NAKED Garden of Light at Heian Shrine enchanted visitors this past winter, and the Kodaiji Temple spring illumination, complete with mesmerizing projection mapping, is happening from mid-March until early May. Another must-see is the annual projection mapping at Nijo Castle during cherry blossom season, when the projections bathe the already stunning Karamon Gate in a kaleidoscope of colors. While the dates for this spring’s show haven’t been announced, you can bet it’ll coincide with the breathtaking sakura blooms.

8. Ozashiki Asobi

Japanexperterna.se, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Kyoto’s enchanting nightlife wouldn’t be complete without partaking in ozashiki-asobi, a unique and lively tradition. It’s a grand, intimate party in a traditional teahouse’s most elegant room (ozashiki). The word asobi means “game,” and these aren’t your average board games! Often enjoyed after dark with tea or sake, ozashiki-asobi is a quintessential Kyoto experience involving playful drinking games with geisha. While some of these parties remain off-limits to tourists, many agencies and hotels can arrange these special gatherings, complete with dinner, drinks, and the captivating company of geisha. If you’re seeking a taste of traditional Kyoto nightlife, ozashiki-asobi is definitely unforgettable.

9. Onsen

Can’t shake that insomnia? Nighttime in Kyoto is the perfect time to unwind with a soothing soak in a traditional onsen or sento. These hot spring baths are plentiful; many stay open late, some even all night! It’s a fantastic way to ease jet lag and simply relax after a long day of exploring. Many hotels have their own onsen or public baths, but venturing to a local spot is a true Kyoto experience. One of the city’s gems is Tenzan-no-yu Onsen in Arashiyama, open until 1 AM (last entry at midnight). Their baths are fed by a natural spring rich in sodium and calcium chloride, known for its therapeutic properties that can melt away travel fatigue. With a sauna, footbath, and the onsen itself, you’ll be drifting off to sleep in no time!

Website: Tenzan-no-yu Onsen

Access: Tenzan-no-yu Onsen is a 2min walk from Arisugawa Station or an approx 2000 yen taxi ride to/from Kyoto Station

10. Drink at Bars/Clubs

Kyoto’s bar and club scene may not be as wild as its counterparts in Osaka and Tokyo, but make no mistake, Kyoto still knows how to get down! The area around Sanjo Station is a hub for bars and pubs. Wander down Kiyamachi Street for a mix of friendly pubs and izakayas, or explore the elegant Pontocho Alley, lined with charming jazz bars and sophisticated cocktail lounges. You’ll find a fantastic range of options, from cozy pubs to lively bars and even some thumping clubs if you want to dance the night away. World Kyoto, Metro, and Kitsune are popular club choices. And while some of the best cocktail bars and speakeasies are hidden gems, exploring and stumbling upon them is half the fun!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Kyoto

When you are visiting Kyoto and you need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place. We’re happy to help you make your trip to Kyoto the best trip ever. We can advise you on where to go or even better, show you around with a local, English speaking guide. Let us help you create safe, comfortable, and unforgettable memories in Kyoto!

▶Kyoto 8h Private Custom Highlight Tour with Licensed Guide

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.



▶Meet a Geisha in Kyoto: Guided Walk in Gion and Enchanted Time with Maiko

Meet a Maiko, a geisha in Kyoto, and enjoy a walking tour in Gion, the geisha district. See an authentic Japanese tradition unfold before your eyes that has existed for hundreds of years. You’ll have chance to take a photo with Geisha!



▶Explore Nishiki Market: Food & Culture Walk

If you’re looking to learn more about the culture and the local cuisine of Kyoto, this is the perfect tour for you! Take part in this Kyoto food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous surrounding areas.

▶Kimono Experience

Kyoto is the best city to explore in kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Kyoto, two locations are both accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!