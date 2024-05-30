10 Best Tea Shops in Tokyo

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Want to experience a unique aspect of Japanese culture in Tokyo, how about visiting a tea shop? At these tea shops scattered throughout Tokyo, you can experience the distinct taste of Japanese hospitality along with various specialties of tea. With its deep history and unprecedented taste, Japanese tea is sure to relax your mind and body. Therefore, we would like to introduce 10 tea shops we recommend to all foreign visitors to Japan.

1. Ippodo Tea Tokyo Marunouchi

Ippodo Chaya Marunouchi is a distinctive teahouse that can be easily identified by its two large noren curtains. The interior of the store features ink-colored plaster walls, just like the main store in Kyoto, combined with dark hardwood accents to create a soothing atmosphere. A wide variety of tea brands are available for purchase from the storefront, some of which you can also savor at the attached cafe space. Additionally, be sure not to overlook the Japanese sweets that complement the diverse tea selection. Take a calm moment to yourself and enjoy an authentic experience full of delightful teas and genuine Japanese flavors. A special combination of delicious tea and culture awaits you.

Official Website: Ippodo Tea

2. Yamamotoyama Fujie Sabo

Yamamotoyama Fujie Sabo, located in the Nihombashi Takashimaya Department Store, is a sister store of Yamamotoyama, a long-established laver shop in Tokyo. What is laver you may ask? Laver is another word for green seaweed! Yes, it is a delicious tea shop based in a seaweed specialty store! You can enjoy specialty tea, Japanese sweets, and light meals in the store. Consider ordering the tea set that includes Japanese sweets to get the full experience! This refined combination allows you to enjoy the delicate flavor of Japanese sweets along with an authentic and storied cup of tea; handed down from generation to generation within the Yamamoto family. This restaurant also offers an afternoon tea course complete with Japanese sweets; a rarity in Tokyo. Yamamotoyama Fujie Sabo is the perfect choice for a relaxing moment with friends while enjoying the retro atmosphere of Showa-era architecture.

Official Website: Yamamotoyama Fujie Sabo

3. Dobashien Tea Company

Dobashien, located in Akasaka, is a renowned tea shop with a rich history spanning over 125 years. Dobashien strictly controls the production of their teas. They carefully take note of the history of the raw materials they purchase by cooperating with the place of origin of each ingredient. Their commitment to quality, tradition, and integrity allows you to enjoy their tea with appreciation and peace of mind. Inside the store, you can easily taste several types of tea, including green tea and hojicha; a roasted form of green tea. Both of which are the specialties of this long-established teahouse. Enjoy a special moment of tradition, integrity, and history while savoring Dobashien’s delicious teas.

Official Website: Dobashien Tea Company

4. Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience

Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience, located in Minami-Aoyama, is an attractive tea shop featuring an upscale, dignified atmosphere with unique Japanese flavor. Here you can enjoy carefully selected Japanese teas based on their “roast” and “blend” qualities, as well as aromatic teas roasted in-house and seasonal tea blends. They combine domestically produced tea leaves with naturally sourced ingredients to create unique flavors. Here tea is researched, not just brewed. Offering limited seating for their “Tea Experience”- this is not an experience to miss if you are looking to truly behold the depth of both modern and ancient Japanese tea craft.

Official Website: Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience

5. Higashiya Ginza

HIGASHIYA GINZA is a confectionary shop facing Chuo-Dori in the heart of Ginza, selling fresh seasonal confections, various types of local sweets, and a carefully chosen selection of tea leaves and utensils. The store’s interior is styled in a modern Japanese fashion but also carries a nostalgic and historic feel. The dishes at Higashiya Ginza are admired for their unassuming presentation, which allows the delightful flavors of seasonal ingredients to take center stage. In addition to confections, dozens of varieties of Japanese teas are available, including sencha, bancha, matcha, and gyokuro, allowing customers to find their favorite tea to pair with a sweet seasonal treat.

Official Website: Higashiya Ginza

6. Nakamura Tea Life Store

The Nakamura Tea Life Store can be found in a peaceful neighborhood just a short walk away from Kuramae Station on the Toei Asakusa Line. Its striking red brick building is hard to miss! All teas sold at Nakamura Tea Life Store are organic and cultivated in-house without pesticides. They focus on teas that are organically grown and sourced taking advantage of nature’s bounty while focusing additionally on quality. Nakamura Tea Life Store offers ambiance with its hardwood interior and delicious organic teas. Whether you want to unwind after a hectic day in Tokyo or kick-start your morning, this place is perfect for soothing your soul.

Official Website: Nakamura Tea Life Store

7. Chachanoma

Chachanoma is a tea shop run by a Japanese tea sommelier quietly tucked away in a residential area of Omotesando. Here, the sommelier carefully brews each cup of tea to precise specifications; His knowledge and skills result in a top-notch tea product that even the most discerning tea lovers would covet. Chachanoma offers “single-origin teas” that come from the same region and harvest. This way, you can appreciate the unique characteristics and flavors of each tea and how its environment affects it.

Official Website: Chachanoma (Only in Japanese)

8. Tokyo Saryo

Located in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Saryo is a sophisticated cafe where you can enjoy Japanese tea through a modern lens. Tokyo Saryo offers a unique approach to brewing Japanese tea. Using a special dripper apparatus, each cup of tea is carefully brewed by hand drip to bring out and enunciate the flavors and aromas produced by different regions, varieties, steams, and roasts. This allows customers to holistically appreciate the sweetness, umami, astringency, and aroma of each blend. The white-based minimalist design of the space creates an austere modern atmosphere, allowing customers to focus on enjoying a relaxing cup of tea in a calm and unique space.

Official Website: Tokyo Saryo

9. Jyugetsudo

For an exceptional Japanese tea experience that perfectly blends modernity and tradition, look no further than the Jyugetsudo tea store in Ginza. Conveniently located near the Kabuki-za Theater rooftop garden, this store is an excellent choice for discerning foreign visitors seeking an exquisite tea experience. The Jyugetsudo’s interior was crafted by architect Kengo Kuma, who primarily utilized bamboo to create a tranquil and soothing environment reminiscent of a bamboo forest. The tea house offers a diverse range of original tea blends, uniquely crafted to engage all five senses with their aroma and flavor. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of the rooftop garden, a picturesque escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. It’s an exceptional spot where one can savor an exceptional cup of tea and embrace the peacefulness of the moment.

Official Website: Jyugetsudo

10. Ocharaka

The last shop introduced in this article is Ocharaka, located in Ningyocho, Nihonbashi area. Ocharaka is a popular Japanese tea-leaf specialty store run by a French Japanese tea sommelier. The shop’s signature product is making fusions of tea leaves, combining green or black tea of different specifications to create unique flavors. Ocharaka takes the delicate sommelier’s approach to tea wanting customers to understand not only the final product but the process behind the tea. Here, you can purchase teas with innovative flavors that you cannot find anywhere else. These highly aromatic and uniquely flavored teas can make thoughtful souvenirs for yourself and your family. Ocharaka additionally offers a variety of teas imported from all over Japan.

Official Website: Ocharaka

These are 10 of the best tea shops in Tokyo, is there a place you would like to visit most? These tea shops may be the perfect opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere and tradition of Japanese tea culture. Additionally, many of these shops also may offer a stylish atmosphere with a modern twist. Why not spend a precious moment immersed in a delicious cup of tea? A visit to any of these Japanese tea houses will be a wonderful and memorable experience for your visit to Japan.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Once every two weeks we will introduce you to our latest content.