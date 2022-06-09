Requirements to Travel to Japan After Partly Reopened in June

Long-awaited news was finally delivered, but still traveling to Japan is under strict restrictions. After closing its border for two years, Japan will partly reopen to international tourists on June 10th, 2022.

But the process is so confusing, and many people may wonder, who can travel to Japan right now? And what process to take to enter Japan?



In this article, we will explain the requirements to travel to Japan after its reopening, what rules to follow, and if it’s worth it.

Who can travel to Japan now?

Only tourists from the 98 countries designated as ‘blue’ are allowed to travel to Japan after its reopening. And you can’t travel freely around Japan yet, you must take a fully packaged tour with fixed itineraries accompanied by a guide at all times during your trip, from your arrival to departure. It’s also limited to people who haven’t traveled outside of the ‘blue’ countries within 14 days prior to a visit to Japan.

You can travel to Japan if you are;

from the 98 countries designated as ‘blue’

taking a fully packaged tour

having no history of staying outside of ‘blue’ countries within 14 days prior to a visit to Japan

Asia-Pacific Indonesia, Australia, Korea, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, China, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Bangladesh, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Laos North America Canada, United States Middle and South America Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Jamaica, Chile, Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico Europe Iceland, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Italy, United Kingdom, Estonia, Austria, Netherlands, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Hungary, Finland, France, Bulgaria, Belgium, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monaco, Montenegro, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Luxembourg, Russia Middle East and Africa Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Qatar, Cameroon, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia, Djibouti, Tanzania, Nigeria, Bahrain, Benin, Madagascar, Malawi, South Africa, South Sudan, Mozambique, Morocco, Jordan, Rwanda List of 98 countries designated as ‘blue’

Requirements to travel to Japan

So if you filled the conditions of traveling to Japan, and decided to take a trip soon. What’s the next step? You will have to find a Japanese travel agency that can help you out through the booking process, and finally, get you to Japan. It’s likely that only major travel agencies can handle the process, so your best option to consult with might be JTB, NTA, and KNT.



Here’re the requirements for traveling around Japan.

Book a package tour and apply for a tourist visa Register Visit Japan Web which is the online service where you can proceed with entry formalities such as quarantine procedure, immigration check, and customer declaration when entering Japan as well as Fast Track which allows you to complete a part of quarantine procedure at the airport beforehand Take out travel insurance including the coverage of the Covid-19 Take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure

Procedure to apply for a tourist visa

A tourist visa can be only applied for through a travel agency at the moment.

The procedure of getting a tourist visa may take a while. After you booked the package tour, you will receive the document that you need to apply for a tourist visa from the travel agency.

Then you have to go to the embassy of your country to submit the visa application.

Rules to follow during your visit

There’s a precautionary measure to take during your stay in Japan.

Wearing a mask is required at almost all times. There’re some exceptions though;

Bathing

Outdoor activities

Walking around the non-crowded outside area

At restaurants, it’s recommended to wear a mask while not eating. Also goes the same with indoor facilities such as shrines, temples, and museums.

Is it worth traveling to Japan now?

You have to take a package tour with a fixed itinerary, which means there’s a high chance that your Japan trip will be much more expensive than usual. And if you don’t like a fully packaged tour, and prefer to travel with more freedom, we recommend waiting a bit longer when the border is fully opened with fewer restrictions.

And when the border is fully opened again, don’t forget to check out our fun tours in Japan!

Happy traveling!