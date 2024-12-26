Thinking of a winter getaway? Japan has you covered! This month, the Land of the Rising Sun transforms into a winter wonderland with stunning snow-capped landscapes and a calendar packed with exciting events. Whether you’re a culture vulture, an outdoor enthusiast, or a foodie, Japan in January has something to offer.

Keep reading for some exciting events and things to do in Japan in January 2025, and get ready to have a blast!

​​1. Bad-Mouthing Festival

Want to let loose and scream your way to a fresh start? Head to Ashikaga, Tochigi, for the exhilarating Akutai Matsuri, or Bad-Mouthing Festival. This unique tradition invites you to release your pent-up frustrations by shouting insults as you climb Mt. Ōiwa. Yes, you read that right! For centuries, locals have believed venting their anger helps rid themselves of past misfortunes.

Once you reach the summit, reward yourself with a warm cup of Amazake, a sweet, non-alcoholic drink. Then, cleanse your soul with a purifying ceremony under a waterfall. It’s a truly cathartic experience and a fantastic way to kick off the new year with a clean slate in Tochigi.

When: December 31-January 1

Website: Bad Mouthing Festival

2. Huis Ten Bosch Christmas Town

Mark Anan, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Huis Ten Bosch, a whimsical blend of Dutch charm and futuristic fun, is a must-visit theme park in Nagasaki. While Christmas may be over in the West, the holiday spirit lingers in this enchanting wonderland until the first week of January. The park transforms into a dazzling spectacle of lights, with millions of twinkling bulbs illuminating every corner. Wander through Amsterdam City, marvel at the iconic Huis Ten Bosch Palace, and soar through the sky on thrilling zip lines. But the magic doesn’t stop there! Indulge in European delicacies at the Christmas Market, snap a photo under the stunning poinsettia tree, or lace up your skates on the frozen canal.

When: November 8-January 6

Website: Huis Ten Bosch Christmas Town

3. Saga Light Fantasy

Get ready to be dazzled by the Saga Light Fantasy in Nagasaki! Over 1.8 million colorful LED bulbs illuminate Saga City’s main roads, creating a magical atmosphere that’s sure to captivate. From the moment the lights switch on at 5 PM until 11 PM, you’ll be immersed in a dazzling display of illumination. Local businesses also join in the festive spirit, decorating their buildings with stunning light installations. The 1.2-kilometer stretch of Saga Chuo-Odori, the city’s main street, is a particular highlight, with its vibrant lights and community-led decorations.

When: October 4-January 13

Website: Saga Light Fantasy

4. Oni Hashiri

A photographer, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

For over 500 years, the Oni-Hashiri Fire Festival has been a thrilling spectacle at Nara’s Nenbutsu Temple. This ancient tradition features fearsome ogres, armed with flaming torches, who storm through the temple grounds, warding off evil spirits and ushering in a year of good fortune. The festival’s dramatic climax is the torch-lit Demon Run, a breathtaking display of power and intensity. As the ogres dance and leap through the darkness, the air fills with the rhythmic pounding of drums and the eerie glow of the flames.

When: January 14

Website: Oni Hashiri

5. Shittenoji Doya Doya Festival

Get ready for a wild ride at Osaka’s rowdiest festival! This ancient Buddhist ceremony marks the end of a two-week purification period, one of Japan’s most unique and entertaining events. Watch as brave young men, clad only in loincloths, brave the cold weather to compete for lucky charms. As they charge through the temple grounds, you’ll hear their energetic “doya doya” chants, echoing the sound of thunderous footsteps. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a truly unforgettable cultural spectacle and explore the stunning five-story pagoda at one of Japan’s oldest Buddhist temples.

When: January 14

Website: Shittenoji Temple

6. Nozawa Onsen Fire Festival

Get ready for a fiery spectacle! One of Japan’s most thrilling fire festivals, the Nagano Fire Festival is a high-stakes battle between tradition and chaos. Every year, brave young men, either 25 or 42 years old, take on the role of protectors, guarding a towering, two-meter-tall shrine. As the festival climaxes, the villagers, armed with flaming torches, are determined to claim the sacred structure. The defenders, a mix of seasoned veterans and eager newcomers, form a human shield, fighting tooth and nail to preserve their heritage. This intense clash of wills is a mesmerizing display of courage and strength. Ultimately, the shrine succumbs to the flames, carrying away the village’s misfortunes and ushering in a year of prosperity, happiness, and healthy families.

When: January 15

Website: Nozawa Onsen Fire Festival

7. Kyoto Candlelight Concert: Best of Joe Hisaishi (Studio Ghibli)

Prepare to be enchanted by the magic of candlelight as you experience the timeless music of Studio Ghibli’s legendary composer, Joe Hisaishi. Kyoto’s historic Kanze Kaikan Noh Theater will be transformed into a breathtaking, candlelit dreamscape for this unforgettable concert. As a string quartet brings to life the beloved melodies from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke, you’ll be transported to a world of wonder and imagination. It’s a truly unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical event – tickets are selling fast!

When: January 13

Website: Kyoto Candlelight Concert: Best of Joe Hisaishi (Studio Ghibli)

8. Lake Kawaguchiko Winter Fireworks

Imagine a breathtaking winter wonderland, with the iconic Mt. Fuji as the backdrop. That’s the magic of the Kawaguchiko Lake Winter Festival! This serene lake transforms into an electrifying spectacle every winter, illuminated by a stunning fireworks display. As the colorful explosions light up the night sky, they reflect off the still waters, creating a truly unforgettable sight. It’s a photographer’s dream. So bundle up, grab your camera, and get ready to be enchanted by the beauty of Kawaguchiko. No wonder it’s marked as one of Japan’s best winter fireworks festivals!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from January 25-February 23

Website: Lake Kawaguchiko Winter Fireworks

9. Shirakawago Winter Light-Up

Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture is a fairytale village straight out of a winter wonderland. Its iconic gassho-zukuri houses create a breathtaking scene with their distinctive steep thatched roofs. These unique structures, designed to withstand the region’s heavy snowfall, transform the village into a magical panorama. Special illumination events are held on selected Sunday evenings and one Monday in January and February to enhance this winter magic. Please note that reservations are required for evening visits, and daytime access may be restricted on event days.

When: January 13, 19, 26, February 2

Website: Shirakawago Winter Light-Up

10. Illumination

Kobe Luminarie: kentiki, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Winter in Japan shines on, even after the holidays! The country transforms into a magical wonderland of twinkling lights and colorful illuminations. From the serene beauty of Osaka Castle bathed in a soft glow, to the vibrant energy of Tokyo’s Yomiuriland Jewellumination, there’s something to spark joy in every corner of Japan. Don’t miss the chance to witness the breathtaking Ashigawa Flower Park, a winter wonderland that extends until Valentine’s Day, or the historic Kobe Luminarie, a timeless tradition that illuminates the city in late January.

