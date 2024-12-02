10 Best Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in December 2024

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

December in Tokyo is a truly magical season. As the vibrant colors of autumn fade into the crispness of winter, the city transforms into a dazzling spectacle of lights and festivities. Streets are lined with sparkling illuminations, parks become glowing winter wonderlands, and markets are filled with seasonal delights. Whether you’re enjoying modern holiday performances, Tokyo in December is a perfect mix of tradition and contemporary celebration. From breathtaking light displays to bustling holiday markets and serene moments at shrines, December offers countless experiences for visitors to discover. Whether you’re in the mood for winter sports, festive foods, or cultural events, this time of year in Tokyo has something for everyone. If you’re planning to visit Tokyo this December, get ready to embrace the best stuff Tokyo has to offer in December!

1. Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival

Picture by Suus

Mt. Takao Autumn Foliage Festival is held from mid-November to early December, when visitors can enjoy the beautiful red and yellow leaves. During this period, many hikers visit the mountain, and the views from the top of the mountain and the trails are breathtaking. In addition, musical events and other performances are held on weekends at the cable car plaza at the foot of the mountain, allowing visitors to fully enjoy not only the autumn leaves but also cultural experiences. This festival, where nature and culture are in harmony, is a special event to enjoy Mt.Takao.

Official Website: Mt. Takao Autumn Leaves Festival (Only in Japanese)

2. Chichibu Night Festival

ちちびあん, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Chichibu Night Festival, held annually in December in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, is renowned as one of Japan’s three major Hikiyama (曳山, float) festivals. This historic event features a grand display of traditional floats and vibrant celebrations. A total of six floats, including gorgeous kasaboko floats and others, parade through the city with lively musical accompaniment, and on December 3, the climax of the festival, winter fireworks light up the night sky. In 2008, the festival was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, and its cultural value is recognized worldwide. It is a special one-night-only celebration of grand traditions and winter customs.

Official Website: Chichibu Night Festival

3. Meiji Jingu Gaien Autumn Leaves Illumination

In December, Meiji Jingu Gaien, with its symbolic Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery and rows of ginkgo trees, is covered with brilliant yellow leaves as if a golden carpet had been laid. The 300-meter-long avenue of ginkgo trees that runs from the Aoyama-dori Exit begins to turn yellow in mid-November and is at its best in late November. Especially in the evening and at night, the tree-lined avenue is lit up fantastically, offering a magical moment to visitors. This beautiful scenery is a special experience that reminds visitors of the coming of winter in Tokyo.

4. Illumination

In December, beautiful illumination events begin throughout Japan (and plenty in Tokyo, of course), and cities are enveloped in a festival of light. Shopping malls, theme parks, and other complexes in particular attract visitors with their own unique illuminations. After enjoying shopping and dining, why not spend a special winter moment gazing at the fantastically glowing illuminations? The beautiful scenery that spreads out with the lights will surely become an unforgettable memory.

5. Akibasan Fire Festival

The Akibasan Fire Festival is held annually on December 6 at Akibasan Ryogakuin Temple in Itabashi, Kanagawa Prefecture. This festival is a mystical event in which prayers and rituals are held to prevent fires from breaking out. During the festival, Yamabushi (mountain priests) dressed as ascetics pray for peace under heaven, and after the traditional Yamabushi question and answer session, a “hiwatari” ceremony is held in which the ascetic crosses over a fire. The hiwatari is an important ceremony to pray for safety with the help of fire, and participants will be overwhelmed by the sacred spectacle. Akibayama’s Firewalking Festival is a memorable festival that offers a mystical winter experience.

Official Website: Akibasan Fire Festival (Only in Japanese)

6. Tokyo Comic Con 2024

Tokyo Comic-Con will be held at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo from December 6 to 8, 2024. Visitors will be able to enjoy the diverse world of anime in a vast venue, mingle with Hollywood stars and international celebrities, see movie prop exhibits, and enjoy live performances. There will also be opportunities for cosplayers to interact with each other, creating a dreamlike three-day event for anime fans. Enjoy this wintertime celebration of anime and entertainment in Tokyo.

Official Website: Tokyo Comic Con 2024

7. Belgian Beer Weekend Shinjuku 2024

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Belgian Beer Weekend will be held in Shinjuku from December 11 (Wed) to 15 (Sun). This event is a special opportunity to enjoy Belgian beer culture, which will be held at different times at all seven venues, starting with Toyosu. At the Shinjuku venue, along with a wide selection of Belgian beers, visitors can also enjoy gourmet foods that go perfectly with Belgian beer, such as hot fritters. For beer lovers and foodies alike, this event offers a special wintertime experience in Tokyo.

Official Website: Belgian Beer Weekend Shinjuku 2024

8. Jump Festa 2025

On December 21 and 22, 2025, “Jump Festa 2025,” a must-see event for all Jump fans, will be held at Makuhari Messe. The event will feature an impressive exhibition of original artwork and autographs from a gorgeous lineup of artists all in one place. In addition, don’t miss the stage events featuring popular anime voice actors and Jump’s limited original goods for sale. Come to this big winter event where you can enjoy the charm of Jump Manga to your heart’s content.

Official Website: Jump Festa 2025 (Only in Japanese)

9. Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks

Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks will be held in Odaiba every Saturday in December (except the last week of December). Each time about 1100 fireworks are shot off at 7:00 PM, and their beauty stands out even more in the clear winter air. Details on the 2024 event are still unknown, but stay tuned for more information.

Official Website: Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks

10. Christmas Markets

A spectacular Christmas market is coming to Tokyo where you can experience an authentic European Christmas. Here, visitors will find a colorful array of traditional European Christmas tree ornaments and decorations, and have fun searching for the perfect gift for their loved ones. In addition, a wide selection of hot wines and Christmas delicacies perfect for the cold season will be available to warm your heart and soul. The magic of winter spreads throughout the market, allowing you to enjoy the magical Christmas atmosphere to your heart’s content!

Alright, there you have it! Some of the most exciting and memorable experiences the city has to offer during this festive season- we hope there are some you’ll plan to go enjoy!. From dazzling illuminations to cultural celebrations, every corner of Tokyo lights up with something special during this magical time of year. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to relive the city’s winter charm, Tokyo in December is an adventure waiting to unfold, filled with unique experiences and let the magic of Tokyo in winter leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.

