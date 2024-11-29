Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

It’s gotten colder, but Japan keeps things hot with festivals, markets, illuminations, and cozy activities all month. That means you don’t have to worry about boredom if you find yourself in Japan in December. Make sure to bundle up (unless you’re hitting the hot springs!) and get ready for an incredible month!

Keep reading for the 10 best events and things to do in Japan in December 2024!

1. NAKED Yoru Mode at Heian Shrine

Kyoto’s Heian Shrine, already a stunning vision of crimson and gold, is set to be bathed in a digital wonderland. This December, the NAKED art collective will transform the shrine into a colorful, immersive experience. The main shrine, Otenmon Gate, and even the serene Japanese garden will be adorned with stunning digital projections. Visitors can even stroll through the normally closed-off “corridor of light,” a magical passageway illuminated by breathtaking projections. And in a unique interactive experience, “Light Hand Wash,” you can cleanse your hands and mouth with a symphony of light, a playful prelude to your visit to this sacred site.

When: early-late December (exact dates TBA)

Website: NAKED Yoru Mode

2. Ramen Expo 2024

Get ready to slurp your way through ramen heaven! The Ramen Expo is returning to Osaka’s Banpaku Park this December, and it’s bigger than ever. For five weekends straight, a rotating cast of Japan’s top ramen makers will be setting up shop in the park, dishing up everything from classic tonkatsu to mind-blowing broth creations. So grab your chopsticks and dive into the world of ramen at the Ramen Expo.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in December

Website: Ramen Expo

3. Christmas Markets

Japan may not celebrate Christmas in the same way as Western countries, but that doesn’t stop the nation from bursting with Christmas markets every December! These festive get-togethers are pure joy, with the air filled with the sweet aroma of gingerbread and other holiday treats. You’ll find handcrafted ornaments, delectable delicacies, and more! Stroll through rows of festive stalls, each offering a unique blend of traditional Japanese crafts and international holiday treasures. And if you’re looking for the biggest Christmas market in Japan, head to Tokyo’s Hibiya Park for the annual Tokyo Christmas Market, held over two weeks in December.

4. Illumination

Japan’s winter wonderland is lit, literally! From late November until mid-February, the country transforms into a winter wonderland of twinkling lights. You can see stunning illumination displays at massive shopping malls, amusement parks, gardens, temples, and even castles! These dazzling illuminations are the perfect way to escape the long, dark, nights and get into the Christmas spirit. Whether you’re in Tokyo, Osaka, or want to go all-in at a dedicated illumination park, you’ll find illumination events all across Japan.

5. No Limit! Christmas at Universal Studios Japan

淳平 筈井, CC BY-ND 2.0 via Flickr

No Limit! Christmas at Universal Studios Japan will turn the park into a winter wonderland! From late November until early January, the park welcomes a massive, record-breaking Christmas tree that lights up the night sky, Super Nintendo World decked out in pixelated paradise, and shows and parades so epic, they’ll leave you singing carols all season long. From Frosty’s Electric Snow Party under the towering tree to cheerful decorations and your favorite characters in holiday garb, this is a Christmas celebration that’s worth heading to!

When: November 20-January 5

Website: Universal Studios Japan – No Limit! Christmas

6. Zao Snow Monster Festival

Zao, nestled in Yamagata Prefecture, is one of Japan’s renowned ski resorts, and it’s also the place to witness one of Japan’s incredible natural phenomena: juhyo, or snow monsters. The branches of towering trees become encased in a thick layer of frost, causing them to resemble mythical creatures. The annual Zao Onsen Snow Monster Festival lights up these icy giants, creating a spectacle that calls for its own celebration! Take a breathtaking ropeway ride to the summit, where the snow monsters stretch out across the mountain like a frozen forest. Fireworks, projection shows, and even a torchlit ski descent add to the excitement. So, pack your warmest gear and get ready to witness nature’s breathtaking artistry at the Zao Snow Monster Festival!

When:

Website: Zao Moutain Resort

7. Skiing and Snowboarding

Can’t wait to hit the slopes? Japan is calling! While the main winter sports season kicks off in January and February, some lucky northern regions will be blanketed in fluffy snow by December. Hokkaido, the island of powder paradise, is a must-visit for any snow junkie, especially at the ski resorts in Niseko. Even places like Hakuba in Nagano can offer incredible skiing and snowboarding experiences in December. Whether you choose Niseko, Hakuba, or any other ski resort in between, each region offers its own unique blend of thrilling slopes and cozy après-ski vibes that you won’t want to miss.

8. Himeji Castle Light-Up

Himeji Castle is a majestic UNESCO World Heritage site that is incredible looking. Now imagine it bathed in a dazzling glow of light. That’s exactly what you’ll experience during the upcoming winter light-up event! The castle will transform into a magical wonderland starting late November with intricate light installations, mesmerizing projections, and serene water reflections. From the shimmering LED lights to the towering laser beams, every detail is designed to captivate and awe. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of Himeji Castle under the starry night sky! During the event, the Otemae-dori street connecting Himeji Station and the castle will also be illuminated, making it a magical experience all around.

When: November 22-December 11

Website: Himeji Castle

9. New Years Countdown Festivals

Ready to ring in the New Year with a bang? Japan’s countdown events are a must-experience! From Tokyo’s neon-lit Shibuya Crossing to Kyoto’s serene temples, the excitement is palpable. Join the locals as they light up the sky with fireworks, counting down the seconds until the new year arrives. Whether you’re into traditional shrine visits or clubbing ’til dawn, Japan’s New Year’s countdown will leave you buzzing with excitement and ready to take on the year ahead.

When: December 31

10. Hot Springs

Last but certainly not least, warm up and soothe your body with a dip in a steaming onsen. These natural hot springs, found all over Japan, are the perfect antidote to the chilly air, offering a soothing escape surrounded by snowy landscapes. Sink into the therapeutic waters, surrounded by a peaceful ambiance and the gentle rise of steam. It’s a truly magical experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated! But before you dive in, take a moment to learn about the onsen etiquette to ensure you fully appreciate this ancient Japanese tradition. Then, you’ll be soaking like a snow monkey in no time!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if yu have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.