10 Best Hotels in Tokyo to Spend Christmas at

If you are wondering how to spend Christmas this year, why not have a wonderful Christmas in Tokyo? Tokyo is a beautiful place to visit during the Christmas season. The chandelier-decorated downtown area, beautiful illuminations, and fabulous Christmas food make this season especially appealing. The best hotels to spend your Christmas vacation in Tokyo are not to be missed. These hotels offer a luxurious lodging experience and a wonderful Christmas atmosphere, making them the ideal place to spend an unforgettable vacation. In this article, we will introduce you to 10 of the best hotels in Tokyo to enjoy Christmas to the fullest!

1. Shangri-La Tokyo

Built in front of Tokyo Station, Shangri-La Tokyo is known as the pinnacle of luxury hotels. One of the most highly recommended rooms is the Deluxe Room, which combines Japanese taste and modern design in perfect harmony. These rooms are among the most spacious in Tokyo, and their charm is unmistakable. The bright vermilion and charcoal gray interior that pervades the room creates a high quality atmosphere that will captivate guests. The true charm of the Deluxe Room, however, is the beautiful view of central Tokyo from the window. This is truly a place where the beauty of the city and the magic of Christmas intersect, the perfect setting in which to enjoy these special moments. Staying in a Deluxe Room at Shangri-La Tokyo will ensure an unforgettable vacation, even during the Christmas period.

2. The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is the ideal accommodation for travelers seeking a luxurious stay in Tokyo. This hotel is located within easy reach of Tokyo’s major train stations as well as directly connected to Nagatacho subway station. One of the hotel’s most appealing features is its location. Between the 30th to 36th floors, Kioi Tower offers a unique concept that blends the beauty of nature with art. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Tokyo along with the latest amenities. Why not spend a luxurious Christmas night in a room with a view of Tokyo from the sky?

3. The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo

The Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo, Autograph Collection is located in the Shinagawa area of Tokyo, just a short 3-minute walk from Shinagawa Station. Guests are welcomed by a full range of hotel facilities, including a salon, fitness gym, sauna, and other relaxation facilities, as well as an outdoor swimming pool to enjoy during the summer months. It is an ideal place to relax or enjoy activities while on vacation or business. Another attractions is its 20,000 square meter Japanese garden. This garden is home to approximately 210 cherry blossom trees, offering beautiful scenery at different times of the year. The tranquility and beauty of the garden will soothe your soul and make your stay even more rememberable.

4. The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon

Tokyo EDITION Toranomon stands out as a truly tailor-made hotel, blending the finest of East and West. And its charm shines even brighter, especially during the Christmas season. This hotel has a total of 206 rooms and suites, including 15 with private terraces. During the Christmas period, each room offers breathtaking views of Tokyo Tower and beyond. Enjoy the night view with a beautifully illuminated cityscape. Definitely a hotel that will mesmerize you.

5. Imperial Hotel Tokyo

The Tokyo Imperial Hotel is a long-established hotel with a 132-year history in the Japanese hotel industry. Since its opening in 1890, the hotel has been a representative of Tokyo and a favorite of many travelers. The hotel’s prestigious architecture shines even brighter, especially during the Christmas season. The hotel’s 17 restaurants and bars offer the perfect setting for a special Christmas dinner or party. Luxurious guest rooms and first-class hospitality services provide guests visiting the Tokyo Imperial Hotel with an exquisite experience.

6. Bulgari Hotel Tokyo

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is a luxurious hotel by the world-famous luxury brand Bulgari, which is especially recommended to visit during the Christmas season. Located on the 40th to 45th floors of Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo welcomes guests to 98 luxuriously appointed guest rooms, including suites. Each room boasts a spacious area of 50 square meters or more. On top of that, the panoramic view of Tokyo from your hotel-window is remarkable and will make your Christmas night even more luxurious.

7. Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi

Four Seasons Hotel Marunouchi Tokyo is a relatively small hotel with 57 rooms, but it is conveniently located next to Tokyo Station, making it a great location for both business and sightseeing. Guest rooms are stylishly designed with a sense of openness. This hotel also has a French restaurant, Maison Marunouchi, which offers a special afternoon tea set during the Christmas period. Four Seasons Hotel Marunouchi Tokyo will provide guests visiting during the Christmas season with refined service and a comfortable stay to create a special Christmas experience. This hotel is the ideal choice for a sparkling Christmas in Tokyo.

8. THE AOYAMA GRAND HOTEL

THE AOYAMA GRAND HOTEL, located in Tokyo’s Gaienmae district, is a charming place to stay for a special occasion like Christmas! The hotel’s interior has a retro-vibe, yet the stylish and modern design creates a distinctive atmosphere. All 42 guest rooms are decorated in a mid-century modern style to ensure a comfortable stay. A wide variety of restaurants are open within the hotel, including a multinational dining restaurant and a restaurant with counter seats specialized in Japanese cuisine, allowing you to enjoy a special Christmas dinner. Christmas spent at THE AOYAMA GRAND HOTEL is a time for everybody that is looking for a mesmerizing Christmas with top-class views from your hotel room with a sophisticated interior. The retro yet sophisticated atmosphere of THE AOYAMA GRAND HOTEL is sure to make your day a special one.

9. Conrad Tokyo

Conrad Tokyo is one of Tokyo’s most exclusive hotels, located within walking distance of Ginza and offering spectacular views of Tokyo Bay and Hamarikyu Palace. The hotel’s dining options include a variety of modern French, Chinese, and Japanese cuisine, as well as a bar & lounge, offering a variety of places to enjoy a special Christmas dinner or meal. A Christmas stay at Conrad Tokyo is the perfect opportunity to enjoy special moments amidst spectacular scenery.

10. ANA InterContinental Tokyo, an IHG Hotel

The ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo is a highly regarded hotel in Tokyo with a history spanning more than 30 years. The hotel rooms feature a gorgeous champagne gold color and a luxurious design that is truly the perfect place to spend Christmas. The ANA Intercontinental Hotel Tokyo has one of the largest and most luxurious hotel lounges in Tokyo, “Club Intercontinental.”

In this article we looked at Tokyo hotels for a wonderful Christmas holiday, but is there any hotel you are interested in? When the Christmas season arrives, hotels in Tokyo will be filled with a magical atmosphere and offer you a comfortable stay. With their luxurious and cozy rooms, delicious food, and wonderful Christmas decorations, the hotels featured in this article, surely will turn your Christmas vacation into something special. They are a great base from which to make the most of its charming atmosphere and convenient access to tourist attractions and shopping areas. It is the perfect place and time to pay a visit with family and friends. Share special moments and welcome the new year along with it! Enjoy a luxurious vacation at one of our Tokyo hotels and enjoy a wonderful Christmas evening!

