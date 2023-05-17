10 Best Hotels Near Tokyo Station

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Welcome to Tokyo, one of the most bustling and exciting cities in the world. The city offers endless opportunities to explore, shop, dine, and unwind. It’s truly impressive balance of implementation of advanced technology and historical elements. If you’re planning a trip here, you’ll undoubtedly want to stay in a hotel that provides both comfort and convenience. Tokyo is home to an impressive variety of “downtown areas,” and it may surprise you that Tokyo Station is not exactly the one central/main station. However, it is certainly an important one and a very convenient one to find a hotel near! So, read on as we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best hotels near it to help you find the perfect place to stay during your visit.

1. Palace Hotel Tokyo

Located right next to the Imperial Palace, Palace Hotel Tokyo offers some of the best views in the city. This 5 star hotel features luxurious rooms, an award-winning spa, and several high-end restaurants that offer both Japanese and French cuisine that won’t leave much more to be desired. The interior is modern and stylish and will surely leave you impressed. With its prime location and those stunning views, Palace Hotel Tokyo is an ideal choice for those who want to experience Tokyo’s beauty and elegance top notch.

2. The Tokyo Station Hotel

As the name suggests, The Tokyo Station Hotel is located inside Tokyo Station itself. The hotel is another 5 star option, and it boasts a rich history as it was originally built in 1915 and has since been restored to its former glory. The rooms are designed with sophisticated taste, and the hotel offers several dining options similar to The Palace Hotel by offering a French restaurant and a Japanese restaurant. If you’re looking for a hotel with a touch of nostalgia and authenticity, the Tokyo Station Hotel is the perfect choice.

3. Shangri-La Tokyo

Continuing the list of 5 star options and located in the Marunouchi district, Shangri-La Tokyo also offers stunning views of the city skyline. The hotel features spacious rooms and suites, as well as several restaurants and bars. The 20 meter heated pool is a nice addition to keep you enjoying your stay no matter what season. The hotel’s spa is also one of the best in the city, offering a range of treatments to help you unwind after a day of sightseeing.

4. Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Marunouchi

Taking a small step down to a 4 star option, the Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Marunouchi is another modern and stylish option that’s a short walk from Tokyo Station. The rooms are spacious and well-appointed. Comparable to the first two options, this choice offers several dining options, including a French restaurant and a Japanese restaurant. Speaking of metropolitan, keep in mind that Akihabara, commonly known as the “Electric City”, is just two stops away.

5. Muji Hotel Ginza

Muji is an impressive home-goods brand in Japan, and its reach into various goods and services seems to be consistent with its reputation! Muji Hotel Ginza is a unique hotel that embodies the brand’s minimalist design aesthetic. The rooms are simple yet stylish, featuring natural materials and muted colors. The hotel also has a café and a Muji store, where you can purchase the brand’s signature products. If you appreciate minimalist design and want to stay in a hotel that’s both chic and affordable, Muji Hotel Ginza is a great choice.

6. Oakwood Premier Tokyo

Ominae, CC-BY-SA-4.0, Via Wikimedia Commons

No- we’re not done with the 5 star options just yet. Oakwood Premier Tokyo is a luxurious serviced apartment hotel or “aparthotel”. The spacious rooms are designed to feel like a home away from home, with separate living areas and fully-equipped kitchens. The hotel also has several dining options, including a French restaurant and a Japanese restaurant, seemingly a theme of the 5 star options. If you’re traveling with a group or want to stay in a hotel with plenty of space, Oakwood Premier Tokyo is a great option.

7. Karaksa Hotel Tokyo Station

Let’s talk about something around the station that’s a little easier on the wallet, shall we? It still boasts a 4 star rating, but Karaksa hotel Tokyo Station is comparatively a budget-friendly hotel that’s ideal for travelers who want to save money without sacrificing comfort. The rooms are cozy and aesthetically pleasing, and the hotel offers several amenities, including a café and coin laundry. Like the other hotels we’ve talked about, it’s just a few minutes’ walk from Tokyo Station, making it a convenient base for exploring the city.

8. Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo

Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo is a stylish hotel located in the heart of Tokyo’s business district. The rooms are elegantly designed with a western vibe, featuring traditional Japanese elements and modern amenities. The hotel also offers a great restaurant where you can get impressive views of the city from. If you’re looking for a hotel with a sophisticated atmosphere, Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo is a great choice.

9. Marunouchi Hotel

Beryllium Transistor, CC-BY-SA-4.0, Via Wikimedia Commons

Another impressive 5 star choice, Marunouchi Hotel is a modern hotel located in the heart of the Marunouchi district, just a few minutes’ walk from Tokyo Station. The rooms are spacious and are incredibly elegant in their design, featuring modern amenities and stylish décor. The hotel also has several dining options, including not only a French restaurant and a Japanese restaurant but also an American style breakfast buffet. Also, the Japanese restaurant is Teppanyaki-style, which is always a great choice.

10. The Peninsula Tokyo

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Peninsula Tokyo is a top of the line, 5 star hotel located in the prestigious Ginza district. The rooms are spacious and overlook the imperial gardens, and the hotel offers several dining options, including western, Cantonese, and of course Japanese cuisine. The hotel’s spa is also one of the best in the city, offering a range of treatments to help you unwind after a day of sightseeing. With its prime location and luxurious amenities, The Peninsula Tokyo is a top choice for those who want to indulge in Tokyo’s finest offerings. Oh, and you can rent a Rolls Royce limousine to get to and from the airport- talk about riding in style.

