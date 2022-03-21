Best Starbucks Orders You Should Try in Japan

Needless to say, Starbucks is one of the most popular coffee chains in the world. They offer a great cafe experience for everyone with a range of drink menus and food options. Wherever you travel around the world, you can easily find one of their countless numbers of shops with the same quality of taste and services that never change. In Japan, there are more than 1,600 Starbucks locations where you can enjoy not only the flavorful coffee but also special beverages and food menu that are exclusively available in Japan. Here we introduce the best Starbucks orders in Japan that are definitely worth trying!

Sakura-flavored Frappuccino (Spring Season Limited)

Japan is very famous for cherry blossoms known as sakura in springtime, and it seems like Japan’s big love for sakura is also reflected in Starbucks drinks to celebrate the beautiful time of year.

Sakura-flavored Frappuccino is something you can’t miss if you visit Japan in the spring season. Since 2002, this type of Frappuccino has become the signature of spring. The pink color drink reminds us of the beautiful cherry blossoms blooming across Japan with the arrival of spring. You may wonder what it actually tastes like if you have never tried sakura-flavored products. It is not overly sweet, and features a hint of subtle sakura flavor which is easy to try for everyone!

The toppings and ingredients used for Sakura Frappuccino change every year. In 2022, they released Sakura Strawberry Shiratama Frappuccino. Shiratama, rice flour dumplings, are colored in light pink and added to the sakura flavored drink with strawberry and sakura flavored sauce blended with milk.

Another spring drink in 2022 is Sakura Blooming Milk Latte. The powder of cherry blossom petals and strawberry sauce are blended with milk, and on the top of the formed milk, the barista will draw a beautiful sakura tree with chocolate sauce and strawberry chocolates.

Matcha Cream Frappuccino

Matcha Cream Frappuccino has been loved as one of the most popular products at Starbucks in Japan for years. It contains matcha tea powder blended with milk, ice and rich whipped cream on top. The taste is simple, but very addictive with the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness. Although it is also available at several locations outside of Japan, trying the delicate taste of Matcha Frappuccino in Japan will be a memorable experience!

If you have ever tried it before and liked the delicate taste, why don’t you wait for the arrival of the next limited-edition Matcha Frappuccino of the year?

Every year a seasonal Matcha Frappuccino is out in the shop for a limited period of time, and for the past several years, they have released Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino.

They are usually released during the holiday season (from November to December) and can be enjoyed for only a short time like a week or so.

If you ate in Japan during the holiday season, keep an eye on the new release!

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha latte is a Japanese tea latte made of Hojicha, Japanese roasted green tea and steamed milk. The roasted flavor of hojicha and the thick flavor of milk are nice combinations to have especially during cold autumn and winter.

Yuzu Citrus and Tea

If you are a fan of refreshing flavors, try Yuzu Citrus and Tea. Black tea for iced, English breakfast tea for hot is blended with grapefruits, orange, lemon and yuzu. It is Japan’s original flavor tea that can be served hot or cold.

Limited beverage

There are limited beverages that can be available only at certain stores.

At Kokyo Gaien Wadakura Fountain Park in Tokyo, Wasanbon Almond Milk Frappuccino or Latte is available. Wasanbon is a type of sugar traditionally made in the Shikoku region. Japanese tradition and environment, it represents what we would like to carefully preserve for the future by using traditional ingredients and eco-friendly plant based milk.

At Shibuya Stream, Omotesando Hills, Urban Dock LaLaport Toyosu 3 (basement floor 1), they offer My Fruit Frappuccino which can be customized; choose the fruits of your choice to be blended from strawberry, banana or mix berries, and the base liquid from black tea, passion tea, regular milk, almond milk, soy milk or oats milk, and chunk of fruits from strawberry, golden kiwi or peach and lastly, choose the whipped cream from strawberry whipped cream, mango whipped cream, regular whipped cream or nothing.

Original mugs and tumblers

Each Starbucks around the world offers the original mugs and tumblers and it’s popular to add to the collections as souvenirs of your trips. Japan also has beautifully designed products featuring local popular tourist attractions. Get the Gotōchi mugs or tumblers, the local mugs and tumblers whose designs are different in each prefecture or area. Also check out the seasonal ones especially the cherry blossom designed mugs and tumblers in spring!

Unique Starbucks in Japan

Head to the unique Starbucks around Japan – Starbucks in the Japanese traditional house, unique architecture or the one that allows you to watch the amazing view.

Every time we go to Starbucks, there is always something new on the menu, which encourages us to come back again. If you think you have had enough of their original coffee menu and feel a little tired of it, it could be exciting to try some of their limited-edition products next time. It will bring you a brand-new Starbucks experience that you can have only in Japan!

