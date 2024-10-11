Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Shinsekai may mean “new world,” but its vintage charm makes it one of Japan’s most unique neighborhoods. Shinsekai was built before WW2, and with Tsutenkaku Tower in the center, the nostalgic, retro feel never faded. Modeled after a hybrid of Paris, France, and Coney Island, New York, Shinsekai is alive with vintage arcades, shopping streets, and some of Osaka’s best soul food. You’ll find takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and one of Osaka’s tastiest specialties: kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers of meat and vegetables dipped in sauce).

Explore Osaka’s neon-lit, heart-of-gold district, and check out the 10 best restaurants in Shinsekai in Osaka!

1. Yaekatsu

masamunecyrus, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Since eating kushikatsu in Shinsekai is a quintessential part of any Osaka experience, let’s start there! Yaekatsu is a humble eatery in JanJan-Yokocho that has been serving sizzling, skewered goodness since 1949. You’ll get skewers of meat, vegetables, cheese, or even fruit coated in a light, crispy batter and then plunged into a vat of hot oil. The textures and flavors will leave you craving more, especially once you dip it in the sauce and devour it. Keep in mind that Yaekatsu isn’t your typical fine dining establishment. The bright fluorescent lights and busy atmosphere create a no-frills, all-fun vibe. It’s the perfect place to let loose, dig into some delicious food, and enjoy the company of friends (or strangers).

But there’s a catch: you cannot play with your phone or double-dip in the sauce. It might seem a bit strict, but it’s a clever way to encourage conversation and ensure everyone enjoys the food to the fullest.

2. Yokozuna Tsutenkaku

Ann Lee, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Yokozuna Tsutenkaku is Osaka’s kushikatsu titan! The restaurant’s exterior is a feast for the eyes, plastered with images of hulking sumo wrestlers and tantalizing menu items. But the real magic happens inside, where you can enjoy a panoramic view of Tsutenkaku Tower while indulging in a beef tongue skewer or a crispy octopus ball. Yokozuna doesn’t shy away from pushing the boundaries of traditional kushikatsu. Aside from the usual suspects like salmon and chicken, they offer skewers of deep-fried ginkgo nuts, takoyaki, and even bamboo shoots. And for those with a sweet tooth, Yokozuna has a lineup of dessert skewers, including layered sponge cake.

But the real showstopper is the sheer size of the portions. True to its sumo-inspired name, Yokozuna serves up dishes fit for a giant. Each plate is a mountain of flavor, capable of satisfying even the hungriest of eaters. Whether you’re a solo diner looking for a challenge or part of a group seeking a feast, Yokozuna will surely deliver and you might even find yourself seated next to an actual sumo wrestler, too.

Website: Yokozuna Tsutenkaku

3. Nonkiya

nakashi, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Nonkiya is an old-school standing-bar tucked away in Shinsekai’s JanJan-Yokocho. It’s known for authentic Japanese cuisine, particularly its delectable doteyaki. Doteyaki, a slow-cooked beef tendon dish simmered in a rich miso broth, is a must-try for any foodie! At Nonkiya, this savory delicacy is cheap, and trust me, it’s every bit as delicious as it sounds (even if it isn’t the most photogenic meal). The tender texture and deep, umami flavor of the doteyaki pair perfectly with a cold beer or sake, making it the ideal comfort food.

Nonkiya also offers a variety of oden, a traditional Japanese one-pot dish. Unlike the typical oden, their version features a unique assortment of ingredients, including whole onion, okra, cabbage, and even short noodles made from kudzu. Order as much as your belly will allow, and let Nonkiya showcase the restaurant’s commitment to serving authentic Osaka cuisine.

4. Myodai Tsurukameya

Myodai Tsurukameya is a bustling showa era-style izakaya and a paradise for hotpot enthusiasts. But the menu doesn’t stop there; Osaka soul food is abundant here, from classic kushikatsu to flavorful doteyaki and sizzling teppanyaki. Just a warning: Myodai Tsurukameya has a small table charge (that comes with an appetizer), but it’s worth it. The kushikatsu skewers start at a mere 99 yen, meaning that indulging in various types and eating until you stuff yourself is very affordable. Whether celebrating a special occasion with family, catching up with friends, or enjoying a romantic date, Myodai Tsurukameya offers the perfect atmosphere. The restaurant’s warm, traditional Japanese decor, with wooden tables and wall-mounted menus, creates a cozy and inviting ambiance.

Website: Myodai Tsurukameya

5. Kankan

Let’s talk takoyaki. You know, those little balls of fried batter filled with octopus? They’re a staple in Osaka, but there’s one place in Shinsekai that’s the place to go. Check out Kankan. It’s a classic, no-frills spot where they’ve been slinging takoyaki for what feels like forever. You can’t miss the distinct red lanterns, the constant buzz of activity, and the line that snakes out the door! But it’s worth the hype because their takoyaki is next level. The crust is crispy, the inside is soft and fluffy, and the filling? Incredible satisfying. And the best part is that it won’t break the bank. You can grab a plate of eight of these little golden gems for only a few coins.

6. Torikara Kitanoya

Lost in the labyrinth of JanJan-Yokocho, craving something crispy and comforting? Follow your nose to Torikara Kitanoya. This unassuming restaurant is a fried food haven, offering a mouthwatering array of deep-fried delights. The star of the show is undoubtedly the crispy, golden-brown fried chicken, but don’t overlook the plump, juicy shrimp that comes with a creamy mayo dip. You can even order a set meal to try a little bit of everything. Torikara Kitanoya is a bit more laid-back than some of its rowdier neighbors, making it a perfect spot for those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere. But make no mistake: when it comes to fried chicken, this place means business.

Instagram: @kitanoya_official

7. Fukumasa

The morning set, it comes with beer. / nakashi, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Sandwiched between a Family Mart and a vending machine is a narrow bar in Shinsekai’s JanJan-Yokocho. This quirky little spot offers a unique twist on breakfast: booze. Yes, you read that right. Instead of toast and eggs, you can start your day with a cold beer or a refreshing chuhai. It’s the perfect antidote for those wanting to keep the party going or enjoy morning libation. It’s also a zone for evenings of enjoying Osaka’s culinary delights. You can savor classic dishes like kushikatsu, oden, yakisoba, and more for a reasonable price. But it’s not just the food that makes Fukumasa special. The atmosphere is electric, thanks to the friendly staff and the lively regulars. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, don’t worry. After a few drinks, everybody speaks the same language: fun.

8. Takoyaki Ichiban

Craving a quick, delicious bite on the go? Look for the red signage of Takoyaki Ichiban. This unassuming eatery in Shinsekai is a local favorite renowned for its fluffy, flavor-packed takoyaki and addictively crispy agodashi fried chicken. With its limited counter seating and convenient takeout option, Takoyaki Ichiban is the perfect spot for a grab-and-go meal. Their signature takoyaki is a work of art, bursting with tender octopus and savory fillings. Choose from a variety of sauces to customize your taste experience.

Meanwhile, the agodashi fried chicken at Takoyaki Ichiban is a game-changer. These golden-brown morsels are light, crispy, and packed with a delightful umami flavor thanks to the flying fish stock. Whether you prefer the sweet soy sauce, garlic, or sweet garlic variety, you’re in for a treat.

9. Kushikatsu JANJAN

mzagerp, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Ever wondered where the locals go for a taste of authentic Osaka? Look no further than Kushikatsu JANJAN in Shinsekai. This legendary eatery is a must-visit for any food lover, boasting a staggering four million skewers sold annually! As you approach the restaurant, you’ll see the iconic Billiken statue, symbolizing good luck and Osaka’s soul food. Don’t miss out on their unique creations, like dessert skewers, that’ll leave you craving more. Or, warm your belly with a comforting bowl of doteyaki, the hearty beef tendon stew that’s pure bliss.

Kushikatsu JANJAN offers a welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for a casual meal. The first floor features a retro counter where you can watch the chefs work their magic, and upstairs, you’ll find a cozy tatami room where you can relax and savor every bite.

Website: Kushikatsu JANJAN

10. Sennariya Coffee

Sennariya Coffee is more than just a place to grab a cup of joe. It’s a living, breathing time capsule that transports you back to a simpler era. Opened in 1948, this iconic coffee shop has been a beloved fixture of the Osaka scene for generations. Sennariya’s claim to fame is the invention of Osaka mixed juice, a refreshing concoction of ice, banana, and a medley of other fruits. This delightful beverage has become a staple in Osaka and throughout Japan. Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate the cold-brewed “Dutch coffee” or hot coffee brewed to perfection using either the siphon or drip method.

The cafe’s interior is a charming throwback to the 1970s, with wood-paneled walls, vintage clocks, and a nostalgic poster of Osaka’s 1970 World Expo. It’s the perfect place to unwind, sip on a delicious beverage, and savor the timeless appeal of Shinsekai in Osaka.

Website: Sennariya Coffee

