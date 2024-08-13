8 Best Cultural Experiences in Osaka

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Osaka, a paradise of gastronomy and entertainment, a place where vibrant energy envelopes the entire city. There are many special memories waiting to be made here; in this city that blends history and modernity, you will experience the splendor that is uniquely Osaka. In this article, we will introduce you to the “can’t miss culture in Osaka” that will enhance the charm of this great city.

1. Kimono Rental in Shinsaibashi

If you are looking for a special experience during your stay in Japan, consider renting a kimono. In Osaka, you can experience the tradition and elegance of Japan in a beautiful kimono at an affordable price that includes hair styling and dressing. If you want to enjoy Japanese culture to the fullest, why not casually put on a kimono and walk around the bustling streets of Osaka? In this moment, you will feel as if you are walking through time, and you will be able to enjoy Osaka from a new perspective. We hope you will enjoy all of Osaka’s charms together with this beautiful attire.

See here

2. Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

Looking for a more in depth tour of Osaka? Try a private walking tour. Of course you can explore by yourself, but on a private tour, a knowledgeable guide will show you hidden gems and local secrets, giving you a deeper insight into the city’s history and culture. A knowledgeable local guide, who is fluent in English, will take you on a tour of the city, explaining the sights and attractions that Osaka has to offer. Why not enrich your trip to Osaka with a walking tour of discovery?

See here

3. Osaka Food Tour (13 Delicious Dishes at 5 hidden Eateries)

If you want to conquer Osaka’s culinary scene, the Osaka Gourmet Travel Tour is the perfect way to do so. Local guides will introduce you to the specialties of various parts of Osaka while you experience their deliciousness. Since the tours are short, they are easy to join and allow you to enjoy a tour of Osaka’s tastes while making the most of your time. This is a great opportunity to tickle your appetite for exploring Osaka’s culinary delights.

See here

4. Tea Ceremony Experience in Osaka Doutonbori

The tea ceremony is one of the most representative traditions of Japanese culture. On the Tea Ceremony Experience Tour, you will learn beautiful manners and tea ceremony etiquette through hands-on experience, while at the same time deepening your knowledge of the Japanese tea ceremony. You can enjoy learning about the culture of the tea ceremony as you savor a cup of powdered green tea in a moment of tranquility while a professional instructor carefully prepares the tea for you. Why not spend a precious time with a sense of Japanese tradition and have your mind refreshed?

See here

5. 2 Hours Traditional Kintsugi Work Shop in Namba Osaka

Kintsugi is the traditional technique of gluing together chipped bowls, plates, and other beautiful vessels using lacquer and sprinkling gold or other metal powder on them. The experience of experiencing this unique craft and creating it with your own hands is truly memorable. At the Kintsugi workshop in Osaka, instructors who are fluent in English will kindly teach you the kintsugi technique in detail. By experiencing the fascination of handwork and Japanese traditions, you will deepen your understanding of the kintsugi culture.

See here

6. Osaka Cooking Class

To fully enjoy Osaka’s cuisine, a gourmet tour is a wonderful option, but we also recommend a tour where you can actually cook the dishes yourself and enjoy homemade deliciousness. Osaka’s gourmet cuisine includes such staples as takoyaki and okonomiyaki. On this tour, an instructor with a wealth of culinary experience will carefully guide participants through the process of making these dishes. Participants can learn the process of creating local Osaka delicacies with their own hands and enjoy them to their heart’s content. The special feeling of finishing a dish with your own hands and tasting it on the spot while being exposed to fresh ingredients and traditional techniques is exceptional. Enjoy the luxury of understanding the depth of Osaka’s gourmet cuisine and experiencing the delicacies of your own creation.

See here

7. Learn The Katana ‘Sword’ Technique of Samurai and Ninja

Japanese swords and ninjas are part of the Japanese culture that is popular worldwide. In this workshop, you will learn in detail about Japanese swords and shurikens, including the knowledge associated with them, how to handle them correctly, and how to throw them as well. This tour is highly recommended as it combines a deep understanding of Japanese ninja and sword culture with a fun experience, as you will be exposed to the history and techniques of Japanese swords and traditional ninja skills, as if you were a ninja yourself!

See here

8. Calligraphy Workshop in Namba

Japan is home to a wide variety of art forms, including Japanese painting and ceramics, but calligraphy is known as the “art of beautiful letters”. Sharpening the spirit and expressing letters beautifully is a true element of art. A calligraphy instructor will gently guide you on how to write letters in the correct order and how to use a brush. The characters you write can then be displayed in your home to illustrate the rich Japanese aesthetics and unique sensibilities. Calligraphy is more than just letters, but also an art form that quietly touches the heart. Why not open the door to a new form of expression and experience the fascination of calligraphy?

See here

In this article we have recommended 8 cultural experiences in Osaka, were any of them of interest to you? The energy of the city, the aroma of delicious food, and the warm smiles of its people are the essence of Osaka. The eight cultural experiences described in this article will enhance this city’s unique charm and provide you with unforgettable memories. Enjoy your Osaka trip by living through culture and traditions!

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Osaka

If you are planning on visiting Osaka and need some help organizing your trip, you came to the right place! We would be more than happy to help make your trip the best it possibly could be. We can advise you on where to go, or even better, hook you up with a local English speaking guide that can show you all of the best spots. Let us help you make fun, safe, and unforgettable memories in Osaka!

▶Osaka Highlights Private Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Osaka, we will take you to Osaka’s highlights that include Osaka Castle, Kuromon Market, the popular Dotonbori area, etc. Learn about the rich history of the area, local lifestyle, and of course delicious Osaka food!

▶Kyoto Food and Drink Tour @Nishiki Street & Gion

If you’re planning on visiting Kyoto along with Osaka and are looking to learn more about the culture and local cuisine, this is definitely the perfect tour for you! Take part in this fun food and drink tour and explore the 400-year-old market and the famous Gion district.

Kimono Experience

▶Kimono Rental

Explore the exciting city of Osaka with a kimono, Japanese traditional clothing. You can choose the one you like the most from several patterns and colors at the rental shop. In Osaka, it’s located at the center of the city, accessible from the main tourist attractions which makes it easy to try it on and explore the city for a day!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!