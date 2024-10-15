10 Best Cafes for Remote Work in Osaka

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Looking for the best cafes in Osaka for remote work? Look no further! With the rise of remote work and Japan’s new digital nomad visa, Osaka’s coffee scene is the perfect place to trade your home office for a more inspiring and caffeine-fueled atmosphere. Whether you’re a digital nomad or just need a change of pace, these top-rated Osaka cafes offer the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. Enjoy endless coffee, reliable Wi-Fi, and plenty of outlets as you immerse yourself in a productive and inspiring environment.

Read on for the 10 best cafes in Osaka for remote work!

1. Brooklyn Roasting Company (Namba & Kitahama)

Carol Lin, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

If you’re seeking a coffee shop that combines impeccable brews with a productive atmosphere, Brooklyn Roasting Company is the answer. With three locations in Osaka, this beloved specialty coffee chain offers a Brooklyn-inspired ambiance perfect for remote work. The Namba location puts you right in the city’s heart, while the Kitahama branch offers a more peaceful setting near Osaka Castle. Regardless of your chosen location, you can expect reliable Wi-Fi and indulge in expertly crafted espresso drinks, like the mouthwatering maple shay shay (my fav!). And if you get hungry, you can fuel your productivity with their extensive food menu, ensuring you never have to break your workflow.

Website: Brooklyn Roasting Company

2. &ISLAND

Overlooking the serene Tosahori River and Osaka City Central Public Hall from &ISLAND’s Kitahama cafe is a remote worker’s dream come true. With its spacious interior, communal tables, and strong, budget-friendly coffee, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular. Or, if you prefer a more open-air setting, head to the Nakanoshima branch on Osaka’s charming little art island. This sprawling cafe boasts a spacious outdoor area perfect for soaking up the sun while getting work done. &Island offers a delicious menu of healthy sandwiches, salads, cakes, and curries. Whether you’re craving a light lunch or a hearty dinner after a day of working, &ISLAND is the perfect spot to go from day to night.

Website: &ISLAND

3. SOT Coffee Roaster

Facebook with permission

SOT Coffee Roaster is a Scandinavian-inspired cafe perfect for powering through your workday. A short stroll from Temmabashi Station, this spacious cafe offers remote workers comfort and convenience. Don’t be fooled by the standing counter; there’s a hidden workspace behind the stairs! Equipped with a large communal table, individual workstations with outlets, and even comfy sofas, you can find a place to sit and plug in. Whether you’re a solo freelancer or part of a small team, SOT has you covered. Need a break? Indulge in their delicious specialty coffee, freshly roasted in-house, or savor a slice of their signature cheesecake.

Website: SOT Coffee Roaster

4. Sanwa Coffee Works

Facebook with permission

Just a stone’s throw from Tenjinbashi 6-chome Station, Sanwa Coffee Works is a peaceful workspace for coffee enthusiasts. As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by a spacious layout with plenty of room to spread out and get work done. The first floor features a cafe and a retail store, and upstairs is another inviting cafe space separated by glass windows from the onsite roastery. The cafe’s extensive menu boasts a delicious selection of coffees, breakfast options, sandwiches, and mouthwatering desserts, including their signature pudding. And with its two Japan Coffee Roasting Championship wins under its belt, you can be sure you’re savoring some of the finest coffee in Osaka while you plug away.

Website: Sanwa Coffee Works

5. Saturdays NYC

Facebook with permission

Saturdays NYC is Osaka’s chic, surf-inspired cafe that offers cool vibes and practical amenities, making it a top choice for remote workers. Its spacious, minimalist interior and long, inviting hardwood table make it the perfect spot to buckle down and get work done. Now, there’s a slight twist: the main seating area doesn’t have outlets for charging your devices. But don’t worry! On the left side of the cafe, you’ll find a square bench equipped with electrical outlets aplenty. It’s a clever solution that allows you to choose between the bustling atmosphere of the main seating area or the quiet, focused vibe of the outlet bench. Saturdays NYC has enough food and drinks to keep you nourished, and if you need a break from your tasks you can peruse their stylish apparel or simply enjoy the lively energy of the space.

Website: Saturdays NYC

6. CUE Workspace

Tucked away behind a serene white wall, just a short stroll from Yotsubashi Station, CUE Workspace is a spacious cafe and co-working space with a stylish interior featuring a sleek wooden floor and cool, contemporary art. The ambiance is designed to inspire focus and productivity, making it the perfect place to get lost in your work. CUE Workspace has partnered with Granknot Coffee to ensure your caffeine cravings are met with top-notch brews. And the best part? Enjoy unlimited refills for just 200 yen, making it a budget-friendly space to stay caffeinated all day. And perhaps most importantly, CUE Workspace is thoughtfully designed with ample outlets and high-speed internet. CUE takes the Workspace part of its name very seriously, too. For those seeking a more private workspace, the members-only area behind soundproof glass sliding doors offers a quiet retreat for a small fee.

Website: CUE Workspace

7. Hara Cafe

If you’re seeking a Japanese cafe as serious about hard work as you are, look no further than Tanimachi’s Hara Cafe. This sprawling coffee shop is a haven for remote workers, with nearly half its patrons engrossed in laptops, books, or casual business meetings. It’s like an active digital hub disguised as a cozy cafe! With its massive interior and a seemingly endless supply of outlets, Hara Cafe is designed to accommodate all kinds of work needs. Pick a cozy corner seat with your laptop or a communal table for brainstorming sessions. If you’re feeling adventurous, their outdoor seating offers a refreshing change of scenery while still providing the perfect environment for focused work. But it’s not just the amenities that make Hara Cafe a standout. The atmosphere is buzzing with activity as customers from all walks of life gather to work, study, or enjoy a cup of coffee. The mood is friendly and supportive, making it easy to get into a productive groove.

Website: Hara Cafe

8. Tugboat Taisho

Misty Fujii

Tugboat Taisho is like a modern day yokocho with indoor and outdoor cafes, restaurants, and lots of seating in, out, and around it. I’m usually writing travel posts at these spots. Tugboat Taisho isn’t a single cafe, bar, or restaurant – it’s a collection of them. This means you can chow down on food or have a cold beer or cocktail, and if you want coffee, that’s no problem either. One of the restaurants here is a location of the elegant cafe chain called Mondial Kaffee, and boasts a menu of caffeinated and fresh baked goods.

Website: Tugboat Taisho

9. The Deck Coworking Space

https://en.thedeck.jp/ with permission

Conveniently nestled between Umeda and Namba, The Deck Coworking Space is a quick 2-minute walk from the Sakaisuji Hommachi station. It’s the perfect base for digital nomads, frequent travelers, and anyone who needs a flexible workspace. With its affordable membership plans ranging from daily, monthly, and yearly options and open office-style space, The Deck offers a reliable and stress-free workspace. The Deck may not be a typical cafe, but it offers complimentary beverages, including coffee, tea, soda, and more, so you can stay fueled and focused. Plus, tech-savvy workers will love the on-site computer monitors and the fully loaded Creator Lab equipped with 3D printers, sewing machines, and other creative tools.

Website: The Deck Coworking Space

10. Starbucks (Tsutaya Umeda MeRise & NishiShinsaibashi)

Starbucks might not be Osaka’s most unique coffee shop, but it’s a reliable and familiar friend for many remote workers. While you can find Starbucks locations throughout the city, the Tsutaya Umeda MeRise and Nishishinsaibashi branches stand out as particularly work-friendly. Both spots offer the essentials: great coffee, speedy Wi-Fi, and plenty of outlets. But there’s a little something extra to love about each one.

Tsutaya Umeda MeRise offers the best of both worlds: a bookstore and classic Starbucks vibe on the first floor and a startup cafe with free business consultations on the second. Meanwhile, Nishishinsaibashi is a prime location for getting things done, right in the heart of one of Osaka’s busiest districts. It’s easy to pop in, plug in, and get lost in your work.

All of these cafes are excellent for remote working. Which one is calling to you?

