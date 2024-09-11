​​10 Best Food Places in Dotonbori

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Dotonbori, Osaka isn’t just a place; it’s an experience and one where dreams of deliciousness come true! A sensory overload of neon lights, pulsating energy, and mouthwatering aromas, it’s where retro vibes meet modernity, and tradition blends seamlessly with trends. Once a sleepy riverside, it’s transformed into a dazzling metropolis of entertainment and gastronomy. When you enter this neon-soaked wonderland, your taste buds will thank you.

You’ll know you’ve reached the spot when surrounded by bold, towering signs beckoning you into a world of delicious excess. From the iconic Glico Man to a giant, glowing crab, the visual spectacle is as captivating as the food! Whether you find yourself craving okonomiyaki, the savory Japanese pancake, tempted by the addictive allure of takoyaki, or something else altogether, the options seem endless.

Get ready to embark on a foodie adventure without feeling overwhelmed, thanks to our list of the 10 best food places to eat in Dotonbori. Dig in!

1. Kushikatsu Daruma

jpellgen (@1105_jp), CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Kushikatsu Daruma is a well-loved restaurant serving skewers of fried meat and vegetables meant to be dipped in a delicious sauce. With shops around Osaka, including Dotonbori, you won’t be able to miss Daruma’s mascot, the ‘angry’ Chairman. You’ll see the mascot holding two skewers in the shape of an X. That’s a not-so-subtle hint: no double dipping allowed! While there may be no shortage of kushikatsu restaurants in Dotonbori, this is easily one of the best and most recognizable, thanks to being Osaka’s first and longest-running shops.

2. Kinryu Ramen

RW Sinclair, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

If angry Chairmen and fried skewers aren’t what you’re looking for, keep wandering until you reach the floating dragon at Kinryu Ramen. This is the ideal place for indecisive ramen lovers. Why? Because there are only two items on the entire menu. Take your pick between delicious ramen in pork bone soup mixed with a secret sauce or chashumen. Chashumen is perfect for meat lovers because it fills the bowl with slices of succulent chashu pork, making it the star of the show and letting the noodles and broth blend into the background. If you’re wondering why a ramen shop with only two options is our top pick, look no further than Michelin. As a former budget-friendly Bib Gourmand award recipient, it remains one of Osaka’s most famous ramen shops.

3. Harijyu

Border. garaku, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Here is another restaurant that makes meat lovers sing thanks to its dedication to impeccable Wagyu beef. Selecting meat from only the female cows, Harijyu claims that they can provide meat that is the best type of beef for mind-blowing flavor and texture. Choose from steak and grilled dishes served on the first floor, rich in showa-era charm, or go to the second floor, where staff dressed in kimono will serve you sukiyaki. Sit back and prepare for a culinary journey while your meat simmers in front of you. You’ll be treated to all the sides, from rice to Japanese pickles, and a full drink menu.

4. Jiyuken

LoveIsAroundTheWorld, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Here’s a restaurant that may not seem like much from appearances but has a lot going for it. Jiyuken is Osaka’s oldest western-style restaurant, serving unassuming curry and rice with immense flavor. Whether you’ve tried Japanese-style curry rice before or not, you owe it to try it here. Usually, curry rice comes with rice on the side, but at Jiyuken, their meibutsu style curry has earned national recognition for being served with the curry and rice pre-mixed. They lovingly crack an egg on top and call it a very delicious day! But if curry rice isn’t your style, the restaurant also features an extensive menu of Japanese Western fare like omurice, tonkatsu, fried rice, and more.

5. Tsuruhashi Fugetsu

When you’re in Osaka, you owe it to yourself to try some of the city’s most famous soul food, okonomiyaki. Sometimes called a “Japanese-style pizza,” okonomiyaki blends veggies, meat, seafood, and other toppings into a delicious batter and is served like a savory pancake. It’s topped with generous helpings of a special sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito fish flakes, making it irresistible. Tsuruhashi Fugetsu takes okonomiyaki very seriously, cooking it right before you. Because the shop also serves yakisoba, you can even try modan-yaki (not to be confused with Hiroshima-style despite similarities), a type of okonomiyaki that also contains yakisoba noodles. The best part is even after you leave Dotonbori, you can have Tsuruhashi Fugetsu again! They have locations across Japan and even California, which is a testament to their popularity.

6. Chibo Okonomiyaki

Second-Half Travels, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Now, let’s take one of Osaka’s most popular street food items and make it luxurious! When craving okonomiyaki and wanting an elevated experience, look no further than Chibo. While most okonomiyaki shops tend to be casual restaurants or street stalls, Chibo has mastered the art of okonomiyaki and serves it in fine dining style. The restaurant has sophisticated decor, but it’s the okonomiyaki that we can’t get enough of. Here, they layer the basic okonomiyaki with premium ingredients like scallops and tiger prawns. You can even pair your pancake with rich Wagyu steak, red snow crab and more. Each dish is served like a work of art and has a higher-than-average price tag to match! But it’s worth it, especially if you want a delicious and photo-worthy meal.

7. Teppan Jinjya

Teppan Jinjya is one of Osaka’s best teppanyaki restaurants and a popular izakaya. Chefs grill sumptuous meat, seafood, and veggies right in front of you on a grill and serve them piping hot. Often referred to as ‘hibachi’ outside of Japan, at Teppan Jinjya, you can expect high energy and excellent service. Teppan Jinjya stands out as one of our favorite teppanyaki places because they use olive oil for their grilled goods, making it healthier than the average kushiyaki spot. But the ultimate highlight has to be the terrace-style seating that lets you overlook the Dotonbori River while you drink and dine, giving off some sweet beer garden vibes.

8. Kukuru

Wally Gobetz, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Just like we had to include okonomiyaki on our list, we couldn’t forget Osaka’s leading local food, takoyaki! This one was tricky because you can find these delicious battered octopus-filled balls at street stalls all over Osaka. Among Dotonbori’s massive signs, you’re looking for the red octopus hugging a wooden sign that spells out Kukuru. Once you find that, you can line up (don’t worry, it moves fast) for a tray of piping hot takoyaki. When you come here, make sure to take advantage of what makes Kukuru so special and order the “bikkuri” (aka “surprise”) takoyaki. You’ll get a serving of some of the largest pieces of octopus imaginable, sticking out of the soft batter and ready for you to bite into. And if you prefer a milder taste, try akashiyaki. Unlike takoyaki, these octopus dumplings from Hyogo prefecture are made with an eggy batter and served with dashi broth. They have a softer, spongier texture and a richer egg flavor.

9. Dotonbori Imai Honten

Smack dab in the middle of the Dotonbori shopping arcade is a calm, traditional-looking restaurant that makes customers smile with its cozy ambiance. It’s the perfect time out when the chaos of Dotonbori gets to be a little overwhelming. The restaurant is inside a traditional house, and the warm, wood interior and old-school charm offer a welcome refuge. Food-wise, they serve soba and udon. Their most popular bowl is their kitsune udon, which is simple yet delicious with a mild broth, chewy noodles, and sweet fried tofu. You’ll also find rice bowls with egg, chicken, and tempura, but let’s be honest, the atmosphere is the main draw here. Because the restaurant is a bit understated compared to many of its bold and flashy competitors, it often remains a little under the radar.

10. Hozenji Yokocho

Speaking of escaping Dotonbori’s buzz, you owe it to yourself to slip into a charming alley that will warp you straight to the Edo period. In addition to finding a moss-covered temple and some friendly cats, you’ll also find over 60 bars and restaurants! Most of these are teeny, so if you have your heart set on a specific restaurant, making a reservation beforehand is a good idea. Otherwise, take a few steps south of the main Dotonbori strip and explore until you find the perfect restaurant to settle down in. You’ll discover yakitori skewers, steaming bowls of ramen and even Michelin-starred kushikatsu among cozy izakaya and standing bars. When you walk the serene alleyways here, you’ll be shocked that this dark and quiet yokocho could be so close to Osaka’s nightlife hub, but that’s part of its magic!

