10 Best Ryokan in the Osaka Area

Osaka has many attractive sightseeing spots. But after enjoying a day in Osaka , the best place to take a rest and recover from your fatigue is at a hotel or ryokan. Staying in a hotel is fine, but this time we urge you to consider staying in a ryokan. At a ryokan, you can experience a lodging with a Japanese atmosphere, different from that of a hotel. Ryokans in Osaka offer a variety of services and facilities to make domestic and international guests feel at home. In this article, we will introduce 10 ryokans that where you should stay at during your stay in Osaka.

1. Yamatoya Honten Ryokan Osaka

Yamatoya Honten Ryokan is located in Dotonbori, Osaka, and is recommended for tourists who wish to explore the area. The ryokan also offers pet-friendly rooms. This ryokan features a sophisticated lobby and lounge that are designed in the image of a beautiful “gingko garden”. There is also a spacious bathhouse perfect for relaxing after a long day of travel. In addition, there is a spacious hall that can be used for a variety of purposes. Yamatoya Honten Ryokan will be an ideal choice for travelers seeking a pleasant stay in Osaka!

2. Osaka Ryokan Kuramoto

Ryokan Kuramoto, located in Dotonbori, is a recommended accommodation that offers a blissful Japanese-style room experience for its guests. Here they offer different types of guest rooms to relieve the fatigue of tourists. There are guest rooms that can accommodate small to large groups, making the accommodations perfectly comfortable. Furthermore, one of the greatest attractions of Kuraramoto is its visually stunning Japanese cuisine. Don’t miss the gorgeous and visually appetizing dishes!

3. Wafu Ryokan Uehonmachi

Wafu ryokan Uehonmachi can be one of the best options for your stay in Osaka. It is conveniently located only one minute away from Uehonmachi Station and Shin-Kabuki-za Theater. Each room is equipped with individual air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, and a refrigerator for your comfort and convenience. And, they offer the luxury of a panoramic view of the beautiful scenery of the garden. Furthermore, direct buses from Itami Airport and Kansai International Airport are also available for comfortable access. Enjoy a luxurious time at this wonderful accommodation!

4. Harper house

One of the recommended business hotels in Osaka is Harper House! All rooms have free Wi-Fi access, some rooms have balconies, writing desks, and separate toilets. From business travelers to family travelers, this charming inn is easily accessible to everyone.

5. Imazato Ryokan

Imazato Ryokan is an eye-catching ryokan with stylish pink walls. It is located only a 5-minute walk from Imazato Station on the Osaka Metro Kintetsu Line. Furthermore, the hotel is also close to Shitennoji Temple and Ooe Shrine, two of Osaka City’s most popular tourist attractions, making it an ideal base for sightseeing. With an emphasis on safety and security, the hotel is equipped with 24-hour security for your peace of mind. Imazato Ryokan offers a pleasant atmosphere and relaxing moments!

6. Hananosato Onsen Sansuikan

Hananosato Onsen Sansuikan is located near Settsukyo Gorge, which offers the most spectacular view in Osaka. In spring, approximately 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom, and in fall, vivid autumn leaves beautifully decorate the clear stream. Regardless of the season, visitors can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the area. Yukata are available for guests to relax in the museum. At Settsukyo Hananosato Onsen Sansuikan, you can fully enjoy the beauty of nature and the luxury of hot springs and leave your trip unforgettable.

7. Kaneyoshi Ryokan

Kaneyoshi Ryokan welcomes visitors to Japan with easy access from the center of Osaka! Perfect for tourists and business travelers, this ryokan is easily accessible from major stations in Osaka City. Particularly recommended are the large public baths, which are surrounded by a retro Showa-era atmosphere. The design is meticulous and full of charm, making you feel as if you have stepped back in time. Furthermore, it is only a 30-second walk to Dotonbori! For those who seek accommodation with outstanding convenience, this is exactly what you are looking for.

8. Oukai Villa Izumi

The charm of Japanese architecture will make your stay in Japan even more enchanting at Sakurazumi Kaikan! The ryokan was painstakingly constructed using traditional Japanese building techniques, reflecting the exquisite craftsmanship and unique beauty of Japanese architecture. Especially if you visit in the spring, the hundreds of cherry blossom trees blooming around the facility will add to the gorgeous floral scenery. You can also enjoy sophisticated cuisine while taking in the stunning scenery. Choose your favorite style from a selection of Japanese and Western cuisine and enjoy an elegant dining experience.

9. Nanten-En

Nanten-en is a ryokan that is absolutely recommended for those seeking a luxurious stay in Osaka. This ryokan offers a soothing Japanese garden just by stepping inside. Its beautiful scenery and spaciousness will allow you to experience relaxation. In addition, you should not miss the sumptuous dinner that will satisfy all of your senses. The dishes are prepared using an abundance of seasonal ingredients, and are sure to provide the utmost bliss for the eyes and taste buds. Nanten-en offers a memorable experience that will make your stay in Osaka a spectacular and colorful one.

10. Sanso Kazenomori

Sanso Kazanomori is the ultimate ryokan, boasting rooms with a spectacular view of Osaka City! When you step into this ryokan, you will be greeted by a window with a stunning panoramic view. From those windows, you can enjoy the beautiful Osaka cityscape during the day and the sparkling night view at night. Luxurious time with a spectacular view will be a truly moving experience. In addition, several types of open-air baths in the sky are highly recommended. While soaking in these open-air baths, you can relax and relieve your body’s fatigue and enjoy the best view of Osaka City. Sanso Kazenomori invites you to enjoy the beautiful scenery and luxury of Osaka to your heart’s content.

In this article, we have introduced 10 recommended ryokans in Osaka. But did you find a ryokan where you would like to stay? We have prepared links to reservation sites below the official websites, so we hope you will use them to plan your Osaka travel itinerary. There are a variety of hotels and inns specializing in locations near hot springs and famous tourist attractions. Find the perfect place to stay in Osaka according to your purpose!

