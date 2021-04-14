What is Kaiseki? Complete Guide to Beautiful Art of Japanese Cuisine

One of the biggest reasons many people visit Japan is its cuisine. Japan boasts unique food culture, including popular sushi and ramen, but traditional Japanese dish called Kaiseki (懐石) represents beautiful elements of Japanese food culture. Kaiseki refers to a specific type of Japanese traditional cuisine which is generally served on special occasions. And when you have Kaiseki cuisine, some understanding of basic manners will be required. Here we explain about what is special about Kaiseki and give you some helpful tips and recommended restaurants that you should know before trying Kaiseki in Japan!

What is Kaiseki?

Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese multi-course meal. It generally consists of a sequence of light dishes, and is often served at high-class Japanese restaurants. It generally contains a sequence of small dishes such as “Sakizuke” (先付), which is similar to an appetizer and “Mukozuke” (向付), which refers to sliced raw fish known as sashimi.

Kaiseki has a unique origin as a special meal which used to be enjoyed before the tea ceremonies. It was originally served as a light meal which was prepared by the host of the tea ceremony to welcome guests. Based on this origin, they keep three elements for kaiseki, 1. seasonal ingredients, 2. simple seasoning and 3. present it with care. They cook to make out the best part of the seasonal ingredients with simple seasoning, and serve them on the elegant plates. It’s wabi-sabi on the table.

Two different types of Kaiseki

Even Japanese people get confused sometimes, but there are two different types of Kaiseki, which has the same pronounced but different meaning.

Kaiseki (懐石)

Traditional Japanese multi-course meal often served at high-class restaurants

Originated as a light meal served before tea ceremony

Rice and soup are served at the end of the course

Kaiseki (会席)

Traditional Japanese multi-course meal often served at feast

Generally consists of full-course menu and served with alcohol

Rice and soup are served at the beginning of the course

Simply put, one of the biggest differences between them is its purpose. While “懐石”has a spirit of tea ceremony and on the course of savoring tea, “会席” is generally served to enjoy alcohol.

Manners to remember when you enjoy Kaiseki!

If you want to try Kaiseki, it’s better to learn several manners and rules that apply. Here are the basic manners to follow when you visit Kaiseki restaurants.

1.Prepare an appropriate clothing

When you enjoy Kaiseki at traditional Japanese restaurants, make sure to wear something that is not too casual. It is considered better to choose an outfit that is suitable for formal situations, it would be better to avoid jeans and T-shirt, but if you stay at ryokan, Japanese inn, and enjoy Kaiseki for dinner, you can wear Yukata or any other clothing prepared in the room.

2.Clean your hands with Oshibori

Oshibori is a wet small towel which is generally offered at the table at Japanese restaurants. You can use it to clean your hands before the meal. Remember it is not for cleaning the table! It could be considered very rude to wipe your face or wipe your table with it especially at formal and high-class restaurants.

3.Enjoy the looks and scent before eat

When your food is served, take a moment to appreciate how elaborately presented and the scent before you eat it. It will allow you to discover the delicacy and beauty of Japanese cuisine in every detail of the dish.





4.Pick up and hold the bowl

When you enjoy soup or any other dish served in a bowl, it is regarded polite to hold it with your empty hand while tasting it. If it is too large or heavy, you can leave them on a table, but still need to keep your hand on it.

Best Kaiseki Restaurants in Tokyo

Tokyo is home to a number of great Kaiseki restaurants. Here are our recommendations which bring you a precious experience around Tokyo!

Ise Sueyoshi (伊勢すえよし)

Ise Sueyoshi is a cozy restaurant chosen as No.1 dining place around Nishiazabu area in Tokyo. They offer an excellent Kaiseki experience in a friendly atmosphere. It also offers the vegan Kaiseki cuisine! Enjoy the high-class Kaiseki dining and satisfying services by professional chefs and welcoming staff.

5pm-11:30pm

Reserve your seat

4 Chome−2−15 Nishiazabu, Minato City, Tokyo

Azabu Ichigo (あざぶ一期)

It is a Japanese restaurant that was officially awarded One Michelin Star! You can expect not only Kaiseki but a range of traditional Japanese cuisine such as sashimi and oden. Spoil yourself with the genuine dishes made with well-selected ingredients from all over Japan.

4pm-8pm

Closed on Monday

Azabu Ichigo Official Website

2 Chome-5-14 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo

Kobe beef 511 (神戸牛511)

Kobe beef 511 offers the Kobe Beef, one of the most famous Wagyu brands in Japan served in Kaiseki style. Savor the taste of the best quality beef and unique sequence of dishes. Often English speaking staff will be available.

5:30pm-11pm

Reserve your seat

4 Chome−3−28, Akasaka Minato City, Tokyo

Ukai Chikutei (うかい竹亭)

Exclusive Japanese restaurant nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in Hachioji city. Enjoy the incredible Kaiseki meals featuring seasonal ingredients along with the impressive Japanese-style garden!

11:30am-9pm (weekdays) 11am-9pm (weekends)

Last order at 7pm

Ukai Chikutei Official Website

2850 Minamiasakawamachi, Hachioji, Tokyo

Kozue (梢)

Luxurious dining place located at PARK HYATT TOKYO. Enjoy the great Kaiseki meals featuring original dishes made with carefully selected ingredients. Located on the 40th floor, the view offers a romantic ambiance which is perfect on the special occasions.

11:30am-2:30pm (lunch) 5pm-9pm (dinner)

Last order at 8pm

Kozue Official Website

Park Hyatt Tokyo 40F, 3 Chome-7-1-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency offering guided tours in Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we will organize the best tours for you! If you want to explore around Japan to learn more histories and backstories of the area, our knowledgeable and friendly guide will happily take you to the best spots!

Also, we can provide you with any assistance for your upcoming trip in Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions/need some help!

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.

Other articles you might like

Japanese Foods You Must Eat – And Can (Try To) Make Yourself! If you’re new to Japanese cuisine, don’t worry – we’ll go through the basics. These are the essential Japanese foods to try on your visit, most of which can be found in any Japanese city, and there are some you can even try to make by yourself.

A Guide To Japanese Sake Japanese Sake is so closely intertwined with the traditions and culture of Japan, it would be a shame to visit the country without trying some of this famous beverage. But what is sake exactly? Are there any differences? In this article, we introduce different types of sake, the making process and things to know before you order.

The Best 10 Places To Do Tea Ceremony In Tokyo Are you looking for some places to enjoy tea ceremony in Tokyo? Here we as a travel agency, introduce some places you can experience Japanese tea ceremony in Tokyo. Choose by your purpose and make an unforgettable memory during your stay in Japan!

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.