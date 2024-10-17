Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Osaka, a dazzling jewel in Japan’s vibrant landscape, is renowned for its urban energy and culinary delights. Yet beyond it lies a world of natural wonders waiting to be explored! As the heart of Kansai region, Osaka serves as a gateway for a variety of outdoor adventures and day trips. In this guide we will unveil the 10 best outdoor activities and day trips around Osaka, ensuring your visit is nothing but extraordinary. So, prepare yourself to embark on a journey through stunning landscapes, heights of mountain trails and charming parks!

1. Lake Biwa

Lake Biwa is a paradise for marine sports’ lovers. Here you can enjoy the beautiful scenery of the lake up close by canoe or kayak. Another popular activity is paragliding where you can see the spectacular scenery of Lake Biwa from the sky. The view will surely grant you the experience of your life!

Official Website: Lake Biwa

2. Umeda Sky Building Observation Deck

Umeda Sky Building Observation Deck is an open-air rooftop observatory offering a 360-degree view of Osaka City. From 173 meters above the ground visitors can enjoy a magnificent view especially at night when the neon lights of Osaka come to shine. In addition, the observatory has a floating café “cafe SKY 40” which offers a wide selection of liquors as well as coffee and sweets. So make sure to check out the café and get a nice drink with a spectacular view!

Official Website: Umeda Sky Building Observation Deck

3. Cycling

Osaka has an abundance of excellent cycling trails, for example the Kongo-Ikoma-Kisen National Park, which has a 2.5 kilometer long cycling course that offers an exciting experience of riding through nature. Tsurumi-ryokuchi, which is the starting point of the Kitakawachi Cycle Line, is also a great opportunity to explore Osaka’s nature by bicycle. Why not enjoy the scenery of Osaka more deeply through a bicycle adventure?

4. Tempozan Ferris Wheel

Tempozan Giant Ferris Wheel has been in operation since 1997 and with a total height of 112.5 meters, and a diameter of 100 meters; it was called the world’s largest Ferris wheel at that time. During the ride commentary in both Japanese and English is provided allowing passengers to enjoy the view of Osaka and some facts about its surroundings. At night, the Ferris wheel is illuminated by colorful LED lights creating a stunning light show which you shouldn’t miss!

Official Website: Tempozan Ferris Wheel

5. Koyasan and the Kumano Kodo

Kumano Kodo, stretching over 600 kilometers in length in Wakayama Prefecture, is a magnificent approach to the Koyasan. Accessible from Osaka Station in 1.5 to 2 hours, visitors can easily enjoy this historical road. Koyasan is also a sacred place where Shingon esoteric Buddhism was founded by Kobo-daishi Kukai, and is sometimes compared to a lotus flower in its mountainous surroundings. If you wish to enjoy both Koyasan and the Kumano Kodo, we recommend taking the Seichi-jyunrei Bus. With this bus you will be able to visit both sacred sites efficiently and enjoy a fulfilling trip.

Official Website: Koyasan

6. Minoh falls

Minoh Falls is a magnificent waterfall, selected as one of the “100 Best Waterfalls in Japan” with a drop of 33 meters. The force of the water falling down from the cliffs is breathtaking and gives visitors a full sense of nature’s power. Right in front of the waterfall is a teahouse “Furaibo” where you can enjoy a relaxing Japanese-style meal or coffee from the second-floor terrace while gazing at the waterfall. The combination of this spectacular view and delicious food will provide visitors with a pleasant moment!

7. Takeda Castle Ruins (Day Trip)

The ruins of Takeda Castle are said to have been built between 1441 and 1443 by the subordinate of Yamana Mochitoyo, the governor of Tajima Province (there are different theories). The castle which has been protected by generations by castle lords is now widely known as the “Castle in the Sky” or “Machu Picchu” of Japan. It looks like the ruins are floating in a sea of clouds, which attracts many tourists, making it a stunning must visiting spot when visiting the region. The official local tourist website offers a sight-prediction function, which predicts the day when the clouds are the most visible and although the predictions are not 100% reliable, it is definitely worth referring to.

Official Website: Takeda Castle Ruins

8. Harvest Hill

Located in Sakai City, Harvest Hill offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy seasonal flowers and to see animals. Visitors can enjoy a full day of energetic play with go-carts, lawn slides and other playground features! In winter, the facility is decorated with beautiful illuminations becoming one of the largest light festivals in the Minami-Osaka area. This light festival will provide a fantastic winter experience for old and young, so put Harvest Hill on your bucket list, especially when visiting Osaka in winter!

9. Zenbei Land

Zenbei Land is an observatory and lifelong learning facility located in Kaizuka City. The museum has an exhibition room about Zenbei Iwahashi, a telescope maker from the Edo period, where visitors can learn about his historical achievements. There is also an astronomical observation dome where visitors can directly observe various celestial objects. You can also gaze at astronomical images at the lobby, which are provided by the observatory on a computer display, that makes Zenbei Land a must-visit on your bucket list!

10. Murou Art Forest

Murou Art Forest is a beautiful park that stretches on a hill overlooking Murouji Temple. Various monuments designed by world-renowned environmental artist Dani Karavan create a corridor surrounded by greenery. Outdoor events are also held in the park, including an island with a stage in the pond. Visitors can enjoy this place where nature and arts merge.

Website: Murou Art Forest

In this guide we’ve introduced you 10 outstanding outdoor activities and day trips around Osaka – did any of these options catch your eye and spark your curiosity? As you plan your next adventure remember that each destination holds its own unique charm and experiences, promising to enrich your journey and offer unforgettable moments. Whether you’re drawn to the thrill of nature’s magnificence or a peaceful getaway, the possibilities are endless. So, embrace the opportunities that await you just beyond Osaka’s urban landscape and let these recommendations guide you to new and exciting discoveries.

