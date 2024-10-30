10 Best Restaurants Near Osaka Castle

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Before you get lost in the labyrinth of Dotonbori or delve into the rich history of the Umeda Sky Building, there’s a hidden gem you shouldn’t miss: the area surrounding Osaka Castle. This historic site, with its majestic turrets and serene gardens, is not only a symbol of Japan’s feudal past but also a gateway to some of the city’s finest dining experiences. Restaurants near Osaka Castle offer a wide variety of cuisines, whether you’re an experienced foodie or a curious traveler looking to taste the essence of Osaka. In the following, we’ll take you on a delicious exploration of 10 best dining spots close to Osaka Castle. Each recommendation is selected to enhance your visit with exceptional flavors and memorable experiences.

1. Shuhari

This soba specialty restaurant, near Osaka Castle, is conveniently located just a 3-minute walk from Tanimachi Yonchome Station and is an easy stopover during your sightseeing. Here is everything done by hand, from carefully grinding the buckwheat seeds to making the flour, so the best flavor of the buckwheat comes out. This restaurant also offers a la carte dishes using seasonal ingredients and a wide selection of liquors, which can be enjoyed with the food to further enhance the dining experience.

Official Website: Shuhari

2. Nishihara

In the Osaka Castle area, there’s a very popular restaurant specializing in eel, called Nishiwara. The restaurant’s appeal is that it uses only domestically produced eels and serves eels of a specific sizes, which are considered to be the most delicious. Another great feature of this restaurant is that you can enjoy eel dishes cooked in Kanto style, which is rarely seen in the Kansai region! It is a popular spot for both tourists and locals, where they can enjoy exquisite eels while having a luxurious time.

3. Tokumasa Udon

Tokumasa Udon is a curry udon specialty restaurant that has expanded throughout Osaka, attracting many people with its famous curry broth. The restaurant’s specialty is the spiciness that first spreads, and sweetness slowly follows. In addition to multiple spices, vegetables, fruits and meat are slowly simmered in the broth, giving it a deep flavor. With a unique flavor that cannot be imitated anywhere else, this restaurant has become a popular place for curry udon lovers to visit at least once!

Official Website: Tokumasa Udon (Only in Japanese)

4. Mannenkare

Mannenkare is a unique curry specialty restaurant whose signature dishes are curry rice and curry tsukemen. The distinctive feature of the curry is the pork bone-based curry made by a restaurant specializing in tonkotsu ramen. This rich curry using tonkotsu (pork bone) soup is a unique style that is hard to find elsewhere. The restaurant has both counter and table seating, and the kitchen lined with spice racks creates a curry shop-like atmosphere. The thick roux with a rich pork bone flavor and tender meat that has been slowly simmered have been highly praised as “excellent” by many curry lovers.

Official Website: Mannenkare (Only in Japanese)

5. Menya Ageha

As you proceed south on Tenmabashi, you will see a small ramen shop called Menya Ageha. Its signature dish is Tonkotsu Seafood Tsukemen (pork bone and seafood tsukemen). The thick, slippery noodles are a perfect match with the rich tonkotsu tsukemen soup, which has a distinct seafood aroma. Once you taste this rich soup, which enhances the flavor of the noodles, you will never forget it. Another nice feature is that a large serving of noodles is offered free of charge! Many ramen fans come to the restaurant to enjoy a flavorful bowl of ramen that satisfies their appetite.

6. Endo Sushi Kyobashi

Located in the restaurant area of Keihan Mall in Osaka, Endo Sushi Kyobashi is a sushi restaurant that continues to be a local favorite. But what makes Endo Sushi unique? Its unique style of sushi, which is different from the usual nigirizushi, where the sushi rice is lightly gripped, and fresh ingredients are placed on top of the rice. When you eat the sushi, you can enjoy the texture of the rice and the ingredients mixing perfectly in your mouth. They are also particular about the ingredients and use fresh seafood directly shipped from the main restaurant! In particular, the toro (fatty tuna), horse mackerel and conger eel pressed sushi can be enjoyed at reasonable prices.

Official Website: Endo Sushi Kyobashi (Only in Japanese)

7. Konamon Bar Rikyu

Konamon Bar Rikyu is a true gourmet restaurant where you can experience the essence of Osaka’s culinary culture! Located on the first floor of Miraiza Osaka Castle, with the magnificent view of Osaka Castle, this is more than just a restaurant. Here you will find not only delicious traditional okonomiyaki but also a dreamy takoyaki with a luxurious sprinkling of gold. The glamorous menu, which is like a food festival, along with the overwhelming location will mesmerize you and promise you the best “konamon” experience!

Official Website: Konamon Bar Rikyu

8. Dynamic Kitchen & Bar San -SUN- OBP Twin Tower Store

Dynamic Kitchen & Bar -SUN- OBP Twin Tower is a special place where Osaka’s gastronomy and spectacular views merge. You can enjoy luxurious course meals using carefully selected seasonal ingredients with a panoramic view overlooking Osaka Castle from the 38th floor. Specialty tofu dishes made with fresh tofu shipped directly from Kyoto, Yamato beef, Mitsuse chicken from Saga Prefecture and other specialties from all over Japan are all here. Luxurious moments to enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere while gazing at the sparkling night view is offered. Enjoy a unique and exquisite dinner with the collaboration of food and scenery!

Official Website: Dynamic Kitchen & Bar San -SUN- OBP Twin Tower Store

9. Unagidokoro Umami

Unagidokoro Umami is a restaurant that made a spectacular debut in August 2023 right in front of Osaka Castle. Using carefully selected seasonal ingredients from all over Japan, their chefs prepare authentic eel dishes with great care. You can enjoy a perfect balance between the supreme pairing of eel and sake. The lineup also includes fresh vegetables, seafood and high-quality meat dishes according to the season you’re visiting in. With the magnificent view of Osaka Castle in the background, enjoy the luxury of each season to the fullest at Unigidokoro Umami, which offers an exquisite dining experience.

Official Website: Unagidokoro Umami

10. Niku Ryori Miyori

“Gyu-Mabushi” an extravagant dish made from the finest Japanese Kuroge-Wagyu Beef is the specialty of Niku Ryori Miyori. The interior of the restaurant has an elegant atmosphere with a soothing brown color and the warmth of wood, allowing guests to relax and enjoy their meal. The restaurant also offers a wide variety of dishes using the Japanese Kurobe-Wagyu Beef, such as “Kuroge-Wagyu Loin Steak Box” and “Kuroge-Wagyu Beef Shigureni,” all of which are excellent products, filled with the attention to detail and deliciousness that only a restaurant specializing in meat can offer. This is a special place for meat lovers to enjoy luxurious meat dishes to their heart’s content!

Official Website: Niku Ryori Miyori (Only in Japanese)

Are there any particular dishes or restaurants that caught your eye? As you plan your visit to this historically and gastronomically rich area, let these recommendations guide you towards unforgettable meals and moments. Each restaurant offers its own unique charm and culinary delight, promising to enhance your journey through one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks. Whether you’re drawn to the traditional flavors of Japan or the innovative twists on classic dishes, these dining spots are sure to make your experience around Osaka Castle truly remarkable.

