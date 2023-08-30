10 Best Pools in Tokyo

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Tokyo is a wonder of a city- where old tradition coincides with the world of Anime and Manga, and where skyscrapers meet serene pools. If you’re looking to beat the summer heat or simply want to unwind, Tokyo’s pools offer an oasis of aquatic fun, and of course, you have to know in Japan’s hands they must be epic. If you’re looking for fun at a waterpark or a classy rooftop night pool, this list will have you ready to make some plans. Get ready to plunge into crystal-clear waters, soak up the sun, and make a splash with unforgettable experiences. So, slip into your swimsuits, grab your sunscreen, and let’s dive right in!

1. Yomiuri Land Pool WAI

Nestled in the vibrant landscapes of Yomiuri Land, the Pool WAI is a watery wonderland that guarantees a refreshing escape. Dive into one of the largest wave pools in Japan, where you can enjoy the excitement of waves without any hassles of going to the beach. Pool WAI is more like a water park than a pool overall, so there are also some great water slides to try out as well.

Website

2. Aqua Blue Tama

Aqua Blue Tama is another destination that may be appealing to those who would like more of a waterpark experience. This one is indoors, making it considerably more accessible year-round. It may have fewer attractions than Pool WAI, but it perhaps has a calmer atmosphere with its lazy river, lap pool, and heated waters. Even though it’s indoors, the large amount of windows let in plenty of sunlight!

Website

3. Sumida Sports and Health Center

Looking for a pool that caters to all ages? The Sumida Sports and Health Center is your go-to destination and is quite similar to Aqua Blue. This family-friendly pool offers fun activities for everyone. Little ones can splash around in the kids’ pool, complete with exciting water features. A water slide is available, as well as a jacuzzi and a lazy river! Not to mention, the pool is located quite close to Skytree and Senso-ji, a couple major attractions in Tokyo! It’s definitely worth stopping by if you’re in the area.

Website

4. Tokyo Summer Land

Get ready to experience the ultimate summer extravaganza at Tokyo Summer Land. This is the truest water park experience you can find in Tokyo! Complete with various slides both with and without rafts, a lazy river, and an indoor area. There is no shortage of fun to be had here, so if you’re looking for a summer highlight, then this is the place to be! Tokyo Summer Land is the perfect destination for thrill-seekers and those seeking a day of non-stop aquatic excitement.

Website

5. Higashihara Park Swimming Park

For a more chilled-out time, head to Ome City and enjoy Higashihara Park. This place may not have all the bells and whistles like Summerland or Yomiuriland, but it’s a great outdoor pool with a river-shaped pool and a nice slide. Being a municipal pool, the prices are very reasonable. You’re allowed to bring in toys as well like beach balls, isn’t that fun! The appearance alone is quite nice; it has a pretty minimalist look that embraces the typical image of a pool. Surely it will be a refreshing experience in the heat of the summer.

6. Ariake Sports Center

The Koto Ward boasts another great swimming opportunity besides the Sumida place: Ariake Sports Center. Also like The previous option, it has a very reasonable entrance fee! Aside from this attractive point, the retractable roof that offers a flexible swimming experience is a very enticing attribute. Another location that’s more geared towards just swimming and enjoying the water, Ariake Sports Center boasts some great pools but not so much in the way of waterslides! If you’re looking for some great swimming for a great price, this is the place to check out!

Website

7. Haginaka Park Pool

Haginaka Park Pool is a great way to relax and beat the heat. This humble location boasts a good amount of different pools as well as a few slides! Not far from central Tokyo in Ota City, this is a great place to have some fun in the summer. Their outdoor area is great for hot days with plenty of sunshine, while their indoor area is great all year around. Kids and adults will both have no trouble having fun here with their multitude of features.

Website

8. Edogawa-ku Sports Land

While this complex does offer a pool, it’s actually much more! They offer a range of facilities including tennis. The pool is actually only available in the summer as it turns into an ice skating rink in the winter! This is of course a great place to know for the sake of enjoying the summer heat but it’s undoubtedly somewhere to keep on your list of things to do year-round. And of course, it’s not too far from central Tokyo, just on the edge of Chiba in Edogawa city!

Website

9. The New Otani Pool

Are you dreaming of a luxurious poolside experience? You’ve probably seen this place on instagram or something for its extravagant night pool scene! The New Otani Pool is an urban oasis that fulfills that dream and more. Nestled in the heart of Tokyo, this pool offers a breathtaking view of the city skyline from the New Otani Hotel as you unwind in the crystal-clear waters. This is definitely one of the most iconic things to do in Tokyo at night, and rightfully so. Be warned though, the price is just as high as the pool is!

Website

10. Keio Plaza Sky Pool

Last but certainly not least, the Keio Plaza Sky Pool promises another unforgettable experience high above the city like New Otani. This rooftop pool offers panoramic views of Tokyo’s urban landscape, a sight that will leave you in awe. Dive into the sparkling waters or bask in the sun on a comfortable lounge chair while sipping on a refreshing cocktail. As the day turns to dusk, witness the city lights illuminate the skyline as you float under the stars. For a magical and memorable aquatic adventure, the Keio Plaza Sky Pool is an absolute must-visit. It’s also a bit more reasonably priced!

Website

