10 Best Things to Do in Tokyo in Spring

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

In spring, Japan’s weather starts getting milder after the cold winter months. With the warmer temperatures, trees and other plants come back to life with new, green leaves, and an abundance of flowers burst into bloom. Spring also marks the beginning of the baseball season in Japan, and one of the six annual sumo tournaments takes place in Tokyo in May. In this article, we will introduce some of the best spring-related places and activities to keep you occupied during your visit to Japan’s fascinating capital.

1. See the Cherry Blossoms

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are probably one of the most unique and iconic indicators of spring in Japan, and one not to be missed. At their peak, people gather with friends and family to enjoy food and drinks picnic-style under the clouds of delicate pink flowers, an activity also known as hanami (flower viewing). The cherry blossoms are equally beautiful at night, and at many popular viewing spots they are lit up so you can enjoy them even after dark.

2. Visit Showa Memorial Park

Showa Kinen Park is home to an abundance of colorful flowers

Showa Memorial Park in Tachikawa, is one of the largest parks in Tokyo where many beautiful spring flowers bloom every year. In addition to a wide variety of plants, the park is also home to sports facilities such as tennis courts and a cycling course, and is well-visited by local residents. Some of the park’s most popular spring flowers include tulips and the bright yellow nanohana.

3. Watch a Baseball Game

Spring is also a very important time of year when it comes to sports, and it’s when the Japanese baseball season begins. Baseball is immensely popular with people of all ages in Japan, and witnessing the intense atmosphere at the stadium is a fun and unforgettable experience. If you have a favorite Japanese baseball team, why not attend a game and cheer the players on together with the Japanese fans?

4. Join a Cycling Tour

Spring is the perfect season for cycling tours

With pleasant temperatures and many sunny days, spring is the perfect time to go on a cycling tour. Some tours will have you cycling through rows of cherry trees, creating a tunnel of fluffy, pink flowers around you if your visit coincides with the sakura season – a truly memorable experience.

Book your tour here

5. Celebrate Children’s Day

Festive carp streamers can be seen on Children’s Day

Once the cherry blossom season has ended, Japan celebrates a national holiday known as Children’s Day on May 5. It’s a day where many Japanese people wish for the healthy growth of the boys in the family, and traditional foods eaten on Children’s Day include kashiwa mochi and chimaki. If you happen to be in Japan on May 5, you will probably also see the popular koinobori (carp streamers) used as decoration in many places.

6. Enjoy Sakura-Flavored Foods and Drinks

A subtle cherry blossom flavor is the taste of spring

We are sure you want to try some uniquely Japanese foods and drinks during your stay, and spring is the perfect season for this! During cherry blossom season, many restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores start selling sakura-flavored foods and drinks. They have a subtle and delicate aroma and are usually very tasty. As they are only available when the cherry blossoms are blooming across the country, we highly recommend you give them a try during your spring visit!

7. Go to the May Sumo Tournament

Experience the intense atmosphere at one of the six yearly Grand Sumo Tournaments

Along with baseball, sumo is probably one of the most well-known sports, and is actually the national sport of Japan. The excitement of the audience is almost tangible when two athletes clash in the ring, each match usually lasting only a few seconds. There are a lot of sumo wrestlers in Japan, and maybe you’ll be able to find your favorite to cheer for when you attend the tournament?

Are you interested in seeing sumo up close and personal in Japan? We have an amazing tour of a sumo stable where you can see the wrestlers do their morning training routine right in front of you! It is truly a special experience that you won’t get anywhere else. Be sure to book soon as this tour tends to sell out quick!

Book here: Tour to Sumo Stable and Watch Sumo Morning Training!

8. Go Strawberry Picking

Strawberry picking with friends or family makes for a fun day out

Strawberries are very popular in Japan, and some farms offer unlimited strawberry picking for a fee. These places are usually quite far from central Tokyo, but it’s a fun experience that’s definitely worth a day trip – and some farms will even allow you to take some strawberries home with you as well!

9. Embark on a River Cruise

Seeing the cherry blossoms from a traditional boat is a relaxing experience

Many rivers, such as the popular Meguro and Sumida rivers, are lined with cherry trees, making them especially enchanting in spring. During this season only, it’s possible to embark on a cruise boat navigating Tokyo’s waterways, allowing passengers to enjoy the spectacular view of the blossoms while relaxing on the boat. Some of the cruises offer food and beverages as well, making it an elegant all-in-one hanami (flower viewing) experience.

Book your river cruise here

10. Attend a Spring Festival

Many festivals are held throughout Tokyo during spring, and the cherry blossom festivals are particularly popular and often crowded with people and food stalls selling delicious festival snacks, including takoyaki, yakisoba, okonomiyaki, and other tasty treats.

Enjoying the delicate cherry blossoms is certainly a unique and dreamy experience, and if your visit happens to coincide with their short-lived appearance, make sure to take it all in! However, there are many other fun things to do in Japan’s bustling capital during spring, from exhilarating sports events to vibrant festivals. Which of these 10 popular spring activities would you like to experience during your visit to Tokyo?

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are traveling in, our knowledgeable and friendly guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo, where you will have the chance to try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake along with your friendly English-speaking guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Asakusa Local Bar Hopping Tour (Evening Tour)

Visit some of the local’s favorite Izakaya and bars and enjoy Tokyo’s drinking scene with your friendly guide. You will visit a few fun bars to introduce you to Japanese sake, food, and monja-yaki (one of Tokyo’s specialties). Kampai (cheers)!

Find the Other Tours

▶Tour Packages

If you want to make travel easier, we suggest you look into tour packages.There are a wide range of tour packages out there to suit the accomodate for each traveler needs. Click the button below to find the best tour package from various Tour Operators!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!