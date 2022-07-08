10 Best Water Parks in Japan

The cherry blossom season is over, and the hot summer months are just around the corner, making us think about ice creams and holidays. How would you like to spend your summer in Japan? There are many options, including camping, relaxing by the beach and summer resorts. However, Japan also has a variety of pool-themed amusement parks that are a popular retreat for many Japanese families in summer. Not only regular pools, but also water slides, wave pools and many other types are available, and they are sure to thrill visitors of all ages. In this article, we will introduce 10 water parks in Japan that are perfect for escaping the heat this summer.

1. Yomiuri Land Water Amusement Island

There’s hours of refreshing fun to be had at Yomiuri Land Water Amusement Island

Get on Tokyo’s Keio Sagamihara Line to Tokyo Yomiuri Land Station where a world of fun awaits. Children will have a blast at Tokyo Yomiuri Land which has many roller coasters and racing car attractions, making it an amusement park that can be enjoyed for a full day. Their pool area, “Water Amusement Island (WAI)”, which is open only in summer, has five pools and three water slides. In addition to the standard swimming pool, there is also a pool with artificial waves that occur irregularly, as well as a 107-meter slalom slide with a maximum grade of 11 degrees. Tokyo Yomiuri Land also features the “Giant Sky River”: 4 meters in width, 384 meters in length, and 24.5 meters tall, this impressive water slide has you ending up in a rubber raft that can seat up to 4 people. It’s ¥700 per ride, but we highly recommend this thrilling ride, so be sure to try it when you visit to the Yomiuri Land pool area!

Address: 4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo 206-8566

Website (English)

2. Tokyo Water Adventure Summerland

Cooling down in the pool on a hot summer day – isn’t it just the best?

Tokyo Water Adventure Summerland is about 80 minutes from Tokyo Station on the Chuo Line. Featuring both an indoor and an outdoor pool, it is truly a pool paradise. The outdoor pool offers a variety of exciting water pool attractions, like the popular “dobon”. This unique ride allows you to enjoy the sensation of plunging directly into the water instead of sliding. Five different pool attractions await in the indoor pool area, and since it’s covered by a large dome it can be enjoyed to the fullest even on a rainy day – you can actually have fun at Tokyo Summerland any time of the year!

Address: 600 Kamiyotsugi, Akiruno, Tokyo 197-0832

Website (English)

3. Nagashima Spa Land Resort

With more than 60 attractions and 12 roller coasters, Nagashima Spa Land Resort in Mie Prefecture boasts the largest number of roller coasters in Japan. While the lineup of rides is big enough to keep visitors entertained all day long, the pool attractions alone are very impressive. One pool area at Nagashima Spa Land Resort is called “Jumbo Seawater Pool”, covering 75,000 square meters and with a wide variety of pools as well as 11 water slides. The pool looks like a vast ocean, and visitors can splash around to their heart’s content. Nagashima Spa Land Resort also features a surf pool, a whirlpool and a huge wave pool covering 5,000 square meters. How about enjoying a full day of family fun at one of Japan’s largest pools?

Address: 333 Nagashimacho Urayasu, Kuwana, Mie 511-1192

Website (Japanese)

4. Tobu Super Pool

There’s a lot of kids-friendly attractions in this Saitama water park

Tobu Zoo in Saitama Prefecture is a great destination for a fun day trip. At the zoo you can interact with various animals, you can have fun at the amusement park and also visit the swimming pool area which is open in summer and very popular with families. The recommended pool area is called “Jabu Jabu Adventure” and is made for parents and children to enjoy together. There are plenty of fun attractions for children, like the rotating slide and the bucket splash area where water-filled buckets will tip every five minutes for a refreshing shower! At the whirlpool area you will find a restaurant where you can recharge your energy and be ready for hours of summer fun.

Address: 425 Tsumetagaya, Shiraoka, Saitama 349-0222

Website (English)

5. Spa Resort Hawaiians Water Park

Spa Resort Hawaiians in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, is a Japanese amusement park with next-level pools. The park has a tropical Hawaii theme, and visitors can enjoy Hawaiian elements such as hula dance shows and restaurants serving both Hawaiian cuisine and local Fukushima dishes. This thrilling water park has 6 different water slides with a total of 11 different courses, and “Big Aloha” is definitely a must-ride. With a length of 283 meters and total height difference of 40,5 meters, it is recognized as the longest pool slide in Japan – don’t miss out on this exhilarating experience! A hotel is also located in the facility, making it possible to stay overnight.

Address: Warabidaira-50, Jobanfujiwaramachi, Iwaki, Fukushima 972-8326

Website (English)

6. Rusutsu Resort Amusement Park Hokkaido

Once the snow melts in Japan’s northernmost prefecture, it’s time for some waterslide fun

In Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost big island and known for its cooler summers, you’ll find a large pool facility called Rusutsu Resort Amusement Park. The park is located in Rusutsu, a major resort area that is well-known for its skiing in winter. In summer, however, a delightful water park experience awaits you! Their whirlpool is 300 meters long and is the longest in all of Hokkaido. Everyone from small children to adults can enjoy swimming in pools of various depths which can be adjusted to individual height. The artificial wave pool is indoors and can be enjoyed all year round, regardless of the weather. If you are going to Hokkaido to enjoy summer in Japan this year, we highly recommend stopping at Rusutsu Resort Amusement Park!

Address: 13-banchi Izumikawa, Rusutsu, Abuta District, Hokkaido 048-1711

Website (English)

7. Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Sunshine Pools

Say hi to these guys before or after your pool plunge!

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, located in Fukuoka Prefecture on the island of Kyushu, is a park with a variety of attractions, including a zoo where visitors can interact with kangaroos and capybaras, a flower park with many beautiful, seasonal flowers, and a kids’ area where children can run around and play. One of these areas, “Sunshine Pool”, is open only during the summer and offers a slightly different kind of swimming experience as two dinosaurs emerge from the water, spraying water on swimmers from their feet! The pool area also features a slow-flowing river pool and a jungle pool with various obstacles for kids that are sure to trigger the adventurer that lives inside all of us.

Address: 18-25 Saitozaki, Higashi Ward, Fukuoka, 811-0321

Website (English)

8. Hakone Kowakien Yunessun

You may know Hakone as a popular destination for onsen (hot springs), but the water fun doesn’t stop there! Hakone Kowakien Yunessun is not only a hot spring spa that will relieve you from daily fatigue, but also boasts swimming pools where you can enjoy summer to the fullest! This facility truly is a hot spring and pool heaven with more than 100 different types of pools and baths to choose from. One of the most famous attractions in the pool area is “Rodeo Mountain”, a powerful and very popular waterslide that makes you feel like you’re going down a fast-flowing river. The water here is heated, so you can enjoy it even in winter!

Address: 1297 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo District, Kanagawa 250-0407

Website (English)

9. Spa World Osaka

Who wouldn’t want to take in this view while relaxing in a jacuzzi? We know we want to!

In Osaka, the center of the Kansai region, the pool area on the 8th floor in Spa World Osaka is not to be missed. The water temperature is adjusted to correspond with seasonal temperatures, and the indoor pool can be enjoyed without worrying about the weather. There is also a pool area for kids where even babies can play. From the outdoor jet bath, you can take in the view of Tsutenkaku Tower, a symbol of Osaka’s Shinsekai area. As this is a spa center, the hot springs come highly recommended as well. There are many themed baths recreating the atmosphere of various countries around the world, so you can feel like you have traveled far and wide while taking a bath. You will also find bedrock baths at Spa World Osaka, and beauty and wellness treatments are offered as well – make sure to make the most of your visit and refresh your body and mind!

Address: 3 Chome-4-24 Ebisuhigashi, Naniwa Ward, Osaka, 556-0002

Website (English)

10. La’la Matsumoto

Nagano Prefecture has no coastline, so does that mean no swimming in summer!? Of course not: Matsumoto has a great water park waiting for you to cool down during the hot summer months! Located indoors at La’la Matsumoto, the heated inside pool covers an area of approximately 3,880 square meters. Not only are there regular pools and slides, but there’s also a jacuzzi, a wave pool and a pool for infants. The restaurant “Sunny Place” can be used from the poolside and is the perfect spot to enjoy a snack before getting back on the slides.

Address: 7412 Shimauchi, Matsumoto, Nagano 390-0851

Website (Japanese)

Water parks are great for a day of fun and excitement – we recommend making it a full-day adventure by enjoying the pools and slides in the daytime and relaxing at a nearby restaurant or bar in the evening. Many water parks have their own eating and drinking establishments, and at some, you can even stay overnight to maximize your time in the pools. Some water parks are best accessed by car, whereas others are located close to train stations and bus stops, making them easy to get to for everyone.

We have introduced 10 water parks here, but which one is on your list for a cooling visit with friends or family this summer?

Japan Wonder Travel Tours in Tokyo

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency offering guided tours in Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we will organize the best tours for you! If you want to explore Japan to learn more histories and backstories of the area, our knowledgeable and friendly guide will happily take you to the best spots!

Also, we can provide you with any assistance for your upcoming trip in Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions/need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo to try some local’s favorite street foods and sake with a friendly guide!

▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore the area than being with a knowledgeable guide. You can learn the history and background story of the town, and discover some hidden gems which can be difficult to find otherwise.

▶Asakusa Local Bar Hopping Tour (Evening Tour)

Visit local’s favorite Izakaya bars and enjoy Tokyo’s drinking scene with a guide. We visit a couple of bars to introduce you to the Japanese sake, foods, and monja-yaki (Tokyo’s specialty food). Kampai (cheers)!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

