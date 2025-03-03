Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

In Japan, the heart of social life beats in the izakaya, and no trip to Japan is complete without visiting one. These buzzing, boisterous pubs are the heart and soul of Japanese social life, where locals gather to unwind after a long day, catch up with friends, drink, and feast on a mountain of delicious bites. With izakayas scattered throughout the country, you’re never far from a vibrant atmosphere and a mouthwatering menu. But with so many options, where do you even begin?

Let’s check out the 10 most popular izakaya chains across Japan and see how many you can visit on your next trip!

1. Torikizoku

Asanagi, CC0 1.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Torikizoku is a beloved Japanese izakaya chain where the aroma of grilling yakitori fills the air from the moment you step through the doors. They are famous for serving the freshest Japanese chicken skewers with their signature sauce, a secret recipe unchanged since Torikizoku first opened. Their super-simple pricing is even more appealing because everything on the menu is the same! From their famous yakitori to comforting rice bowls and even sweet dessert treats like their ice cream parfaits, it’s all the same, making it a budget-friendly feast.

With around 620 locations across Japan, from the bustling streets of Tokyo to the vibrant Kansai region, and menus available in Japanese, English and Chinese, Torikizoku offers a welcoming and delicious experience for everyone, with some locations even throwing in unique, location-specific dishes for an extra surprise.

Website: Torikizoku

2. Kushikatsu Tanaka

Nicholas Lan, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Craving crispy, golden goodness washed down with ice-cold drinks? Then Kushikatsu Tanaka is your spot. This lively izakaya chain, born from the soul food of Osaka, is a haven for those who appreciate the simple pleasures of fried skewers and boozy fun. You can expect a bustling atmosphere filled with the happy chatter of friends, frosty beers, highballs, and shochu sours flowing freely, and plates piled high with perfectly fried cutlet skewers. Kushikatsu Tanaka takes this beloved Osaka food and elevates it with a secret family dipping sauce, a recipe passed down through generations.

Kushikatsu Tanaka is also a hit with families, creating a unique atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the delicious food and lively ambiance. For a extra kick of fun, challenge your luck with a game of “Chinchiro,” a dice game that could win you discounted or even free drinks.

Website: Kushikatsu Tanaka

3. Tsubohachi

Choo Yut Shing, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Tsubohachi’s roots stretch back to 1973 in Sapporo, Hokkaido. From its humble beginnings in a tiny, eight-tsubo space (roughly the size of two tatami mats!), Tsubohachi has blossomed into a beloved institution with locations in over 30 Japanese prefectures and even across Southeast Asia. The name itself, a blend of “tsubo” (the unit of measurement) and “hachi” (eight), is a nod to its origins. More than just a place to grab a drink, Tsubohachi is renowned for its hearty, Hokkaido-inspired cuisine, offering a menu of over 150 dishes, from premium salmon sushi and sizzling steak to comforting baked rice and crispy tempura. Whether you’re there for the food, the friendly atmosphere, or a fun gathering with friends and family, Tsubohachi promises a truly authentic and unforgettable izakaya experience with good vibes, excellent service, and a smoke-free environment for everyone to enjoy.

Website: Tsubohachi

4. Shirokiya

When you step into Shirokiya, you’ll be transported to a haven of calm amidst the bustling city. This popular izakaya chain, meaning “house of white wood,” offers a modern yet distinctly Japanese atmosphere, perfect for unwinding with friends or colleagues. From sake and shochu to refreshing soft drinks, their extensive drink menu caters to all tastes, especially with tempting all-you-can-drink options. Pair your beverage with a diverse array of delectable dishes, ordered conveniently from a tablet with English language support – a welcome touch for international visitors. Since its first opening near Nakano Station’s south exit in 1983, Shirokiya has become known for its tranquil environment, often drawing groups of women for lively “joshikai” (girls’ nights out), proving it’s a spot where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.

Website: Shirokiya

5. Watami

Miyo Sekimoto, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Watami is a Japanese dining empire that has conquered every prefecture in Japan and even opened restaurants across Asia, from Korea and mainland China to the Philippines and Singapore. This isn’t your typical boisterous, shout-across-the-table izakaya, though. Taking its name, meaning “Harmonious Populace,” Watami offers a more relaxed, refined atmosphere. While you’ll still find all the classic Japanese pub fare and drinks you crave, Watami prides itself on its commitment to fresh, safe produce, often sourced from its own farms, which is a point of pride for them. And in a charming touch of Japanese hospitality, staff kneel to take your order, ensuring a comfortable, respectful interaction. This blend of quality, comfort, and consideration makes Watami a truly unique dining experience.

Website: Watami

6. Yoronotaki

Boasting over 60 years of history, Yorotaki is a welcoming spot for solo diners or large boisterous groups. Their menu is a delightful mix of easy-to-grab bites and shareable platters, ensuring no one leaves hungry. Many locations transport you back to Japan’s Showa era with a nostalgic ambiance; the cozy counters are perfect for sipping sake alone, and spacious rooms are ideal for lively gatherings. Yoronotaki has masterfully balanced tradition with innovation, preserving classic flavors while introducing exciting new dishes. And speaking of drinks, don’t miss the “Yorono Beer,” a small bottled brew that made history in 1971 as Japan’s first private-label beer. With over 200 locations across the country, ordering is a breeze even with menus primarily in Japanese, as helpful photos let you simply point and enjoy.

Website: Yoronotaki

7. DOMA-DOMA

In traditional Japanese homes, the doma is a sort of earthen floor area that is the heart of the home, a place for families to gather and share stories. DOMA-DOMA recreates this warm, nostalgic atmosphere, inviting you to experience a taste of old Japan. Their menu is a delightful mix of classic izakaya fare, like crispy fried chicken and savory grilled dishes, alongside fun, internationally inspired creations like their playful “Nan de Pizza!!” (Why Pizza?!). With a wide selection of beers, sake, highballs, and even lighter, beer-flavored options, there’s something to quench every thirst. And with around 50 locations, mostly in Tokyo and Kanagawa, plus English and Chinese menus and some English-speaking staff, DOMA-DOMA makes it easy for everyone to enjoy a taste of traditional Japanese comfort.

Website: DOMA-DOMA

8. Hanbey

Hanbey is another delightful time warp that takes you right to the Showa era at this popular chain with 17 locations scattered throughout Tokyo. Retro posters plaster the walls, vintage toys line the shelves, and classic tunes fill the air, creating an incredibly photogenic and immersive atmosphere. But Hanbey isn’t just about the eye-catching décor; it’s also a fantastic place to enjoy affordable drinks and tasty bites. From classic highballs and happoshu to quirky chocolate banana cocktails and customizable chu-hi, the drink menu offers something for everyone. Pair your beverage with a variety of dishes like yakitori, yakisoba, and fried treats. A complimentary soup starter and free ice cream for the ladies sweeten the deal, and even the small seating charge (which includes cabbage and dip) feels like a steal, considering the unique experience and the chance to buy nostalgic Japanese candies.

Website: Hanbey

9. Shoya

ProfMoyen, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

“Sure, with pleasure!” is the enthusiastic welcome, now a hallmark of Shoya’s friendly service. More than just a local izakaya, Shoya sets itself apart with skilled chefs at every location. These culinary artists source the freshest catches from across Japan, transforming them into exquisite sashimi and delicately simmered fish. Shoya also excels in the art of yakitori, offering diverse skewers that rival even specialty yakitori shops. And for a taste of comforting home cooking, don’t miss their signature nimono, a flavorful Japanese simmered dish. With 126 nationwide locations and menus in English and Chinese (plus multilingual staff at select locations), Shoya offers a welcoming and delicious experience for everyone.

Website: Shoya

10. Miraizaka

Craving crispy, juicy fried chicken in a lively atmosphere? Look no further than Miraizaka, the Japanese izakaya chain famed for its colossal portions of karaage. Marinated in a secret blend of spices and fried to golden perfection using a unique method, each bite delivers an irresistible crunch followed by a burst of savory, moist chicken. Pair this star dish with a refreshing highball or zesty lemon sour for the ultimate flavor combination. But Miraizaka offers more than just incredible chicken; from perfectly grilled yakitori skewers to soul-warming motsu nabe hot pot, their menu is a treasure trove of Japanese tavern classics. Cozy interiors, some even featuring traditional sunken kotatsu tables, create the perfect setting for catching up with friends over good food and drinks, easily ordered via a convenient tablet system that also showcases surprising delights like their popular carbonara rice.

Website: Miraizaka

