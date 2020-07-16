10 Best Summer Destinations in Japan; How to Travel Cheap with Go to Campaign?

Summer is a perfect season to travel around. And the government announced that they will start Go to Campaign to encourage people to travel around Japan on July 22nd, 2020. This is a great opportunity to travel cheap in Japan. This campaign is not for international travelers but if you already live in Japan, why not going for a trip around Japan this summer?

In this article, we will explain what is Go to Campaign and the best travel destinations in summer.

What is Go to Campaign?

Go to Campaign consists of 4 different campaigns which will support the industries which have been severely effected by COVID-19 such as travel, food, entertainment industries etc. Go to Travel Campaign is one of them and the government will cover half of the domestic travel costs up to 20,000 yen per person per day (up to 10,000 yen for a day trip) with issuing coupons which are worth 15% of travel costs which you can use at the restaurant, other facilities or transportation etc, and giving 35% off discount on accommodations.

There is no limit for the number of traveling with campaign, so you can repeatedly travel at a half price in Japan during the campaign. The campaign will be applied until the middle of March in 2021.

How does it work?

It is basically a package deal and the campaign will cover half of the travel costs up to 20,000 yen per person per day. About 70% of reimbursement is actual discount on the accommodations and about 30% of it is with coupons that you can use for gift shops, restaurants, amusement parks and transportation.

If your travel cost is 20,000 yen, you can save a half of the costs which is 10,000 yen with the campaign. You will pay 13,000 yen for your trip but you will get 3,000 yen worth coupons. With that, you can save 10,000 yen in total.

If your travel cost is 50,000 yen, a half of the costs will be 25,000 yen, however, the reimbursement is up to 20,000 yen per day. So you will pay 36,000 yen out of the total costs and will get 6,000 yen worth coupons. With coupons, eventually you can save 20,000 yen in total.

But please note that distributing coupons will start in September, until then you can get only discount on the accommodations.

How to apply

Book a tour or package via travel agencies or book the accommodation directly.

If you book a package via travel agency, accommodations and transportation (trains, highway fee, airplane, bus etc.) will be included but if you book accommodations directly, transportation will be excluded from the discount.



Not only the accommodation but also if you book the overnight transportation such as a cruise ship,overnight ferry or sleeper train (excluding overnight transportation which has only seats), you can get a discount for those too.

If you want to go on a day trip, it will cover your transportation fee + food or activities.

If you already made a booking for your future trip before the campaign starts, don’t worry, you can still apply the discount if you go on a trip after July 22nd.

Submit the papers online or mail to the office after the trip.

E.g. For overnight trip, you have to submit;

1) application form

2) original receipts

3) verification of accommodation

4) agreement for handling of personal information

After these documents got approved, you will get a refund. Those forms will be available from the website (TBA).

The best places to go using Go to Campaign

Now you know the overview of the campaign, it’s time to decide where to go!

Here are the best 10 places to visit during summer in Japan.

1. Miyako Island

Miyako Island is a beautiful island which belongs to Miyako city in Okinawa prefecture. It boasts plenty of nature and indigenous species. There are numerous sightseeing spots which includes white sandy beaches and scenic coasts. Irabu-Ohashi Bridge is a huge bridge which was completed in 2015. It is the longest bridge in Japan with the length of 3,540 meters, which connects the island with two other islands. You can across it by car for free, and enjoy a stunning view of the ocean! During summer season, many people visit there to enjoy swimming in the sea and exciting marine sports such as surfing and scuba diving!

2. Karuizawa





Karuizawa is a mountainous resort area located in Nagano prefecture. It is known as a perfect place to spend summer season because of the comfortable climate which is relatively cool and refreshing. Some people own vacation houses there, and enjoy a relaxing time with their family during summer vacation. There are also a number of tourist attractions which offer a variety of experiences in nature all year round as well.

In recent years, new shopping spots and restaurants are opened to welcome more tourists. Besides that, just strolling around the peaceful forest will give you a pleasant time away from busy life! It offers a variety of excitements for tourists while surrounded by plenty of nature.

3. Ise





Ise refers to a coastal city located in Mie prefecture. It is widely recognized as a home to Ise Grand Shrine, one of the most important shrines in Japan. It is dedicated to Amaterasu Omikami, the sun goddess and comprised of a number of historic structures. Once you across the entrance bridge and take a first step into the shrine complexes, you can feel the sacred atmosphere. It is said that you should definitely visit there at least once in a lifetime.

Outside the shrine, there is a vibrant street called “Okage Yokocho” which is packed with gift shops and small stalls selling local delicacies. It features reproductions of traditional houses and buildings back in the Edo and Meiji era, which creates an impressive townscape! It is enjoyable to walk around in the historical area while enjoying local dishes!

4. Kurashiki





Located in the southern part of Okayama prefecture, Kurashiki is known for its beautiful townscape. Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter refers to a specific district full of traditional buildings such as old residences and storehouses back in the Edo era. This area was once flourished as a center of distribution and trade of dairy commodities such as rice and cottons. It is officially designated as Preservation Districts for Groups of Traditional Buildings. Visiting there allows you to spend a peaceful time and learn about the historical aspects of Japan.

5. Shodo Island





Shodo Island is a beautiful island located in the Seto Island Sea. It boasts a large output of olives, which accounts for over 90% of the whole production in Japan. Because of the mild climate and the pleasant environment, it is visited by a number of tourists all year round!

There are also unique tourist attractions which include art works that can be found everywhere in the island. As one of the main venues of Setouchi International Art Festival (also known as “Setouchi Triennale”) which is held every three years, it fascinates tourists with a variety of exhibits some of which are displayed outside. They create an impressive view in harmony with scenic spots in nature. Also, must-visit spot is Angel Road, it is a sand road which appears from the sea only at low tide twice a day.It is said that if you cross the road with your significant other with holding hands, the angel will make your dreams come true.

6. Lavender Field in Hokkaido

If you plan on visiting Japan in summer, Hokkaido might be a perfect destination to escape from the hot and humid weather! It boasts amazing seafood and plenty of nature, and welcomes tourists with unique experiences that can be found only there. Lavender field in Furano is one of them, which offers a stunning view entirely colored in beautiful purple! Lavenders start to bloom in late June and fascinate tourists until the beginning of August.

Farm Tomita, a popular tourist attraction full of a large variety of seasonal flowers, is visited by a number of tourists all year round! Enjoy your peaceful time surrounded by lovely flowers waving in a pleasant summer wind.

7. Tsunoshima Bridge

Tsunoshima is a small island located in the Sea of Japan off the coast of Shimonoseki city in Yamaguchi prefecture. In 2000, Tsunoshima Bridge was completed to connect the island with the main island of Japan, which made it much easier for tourists to visit there by car. During summer season, the 1,780 meters bridge is packed by a number of cars heading for the beautiful island with white sandy beaches and scenic spots in nature.

If you want to enjoy the entire view of the bridge, you can park your car at Amakaze Park in Shimonoseki city. It offers a panoramic view of the huge bridge and the emerald green ocean. The symbolic bridge leading straight to the island adds an artificial beauty that perfectly suits the surroundings!

8. Niyodo River





Niyodo River is located in Kochi prefecture. It is claimed as one of the three biggest rivers in Shikoku region along with Shimanto river and Yoshino river. It runs through Kochi and Ehime prefecture, and the quality of water is highly appreciated because of the cleanness, which was officially chosen as the best river in 2010! Depending on the weather and season, the color of river changes continuously, reflecting the light of the sun. Dip your toe in the water and feel your body cool down after taking a relaxing stroll around!

9. Sukkan Sawa

Sukkan Sawa is an unexplored scenic spot in Tochigi prefecture. It is a beautiful photogenic gorge hidden in the deep forest which boasts a number of waterfalls and streams. As the water contains volcanic minerals and compositions, it is not suitable for fish to live in. However, the unique features create the blue water which occasionally looks white! Tourists can take a relaxing stroll along a pathway which leads to several waterfalls to see. This is exactly where nature remains as it is for centuries.

10. Hirugano Kogen





Hirugano Kogen is a plateau located in Gujo city in Gifu prefecture. It is widely recognized as a famous ski resort during winter season, and visited by many people to enjoy winter sports with the fine and soft snow. There are also other facilities which offer enjoyable outdoor activities such as golf, horse riding, tennis, BBQ, and more! As it rarely gets over 30℃ in summer, it becomes a popular destination for families to spend a memorable time in a comfortable environment during summer season.

