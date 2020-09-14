10 Best Places to Visit in Yamaguchi

Yamaguchi is located in Chugoku area. There are many historical sites and beautiful nature that tourist can enjoy, but it takes time to move between sites to sites, so 2 nights 3 days trip is the best if you want to enjoy Yamaguchi to the fullest. From the beautiful blue beach to the national treasure, here we introduce the best places to visit in Yamaguchi.

Tsunoshima Ohashi

This 1,780 meters long bridge connects the mainland of Yamaguchi prefecture and Tsunoshima island.

It was completed in 2000 and it takes about only 3 minutes to get to the other island by car but you can across the bridge also by walk or bicycle. On the mainland side, there is a park aside of the bridge, and you can take a perfect picture of a whole bridge from there. On another note, if you want to see the beautiful blue beach like this picture, we recommend you to go there in the morning!

Motonosumi Shrine

You might know the thousands of the torii gates at Fushimi Inari in Kyoto, but you that is not the only place where you can see many torii in vivid red color. What’s even more special is the location here, the in total 123 torii gates from Motonosumi Shrine make a beautiful contrast with blue ocean. This shrine was built in 1955, and the legend says a white fox appeared and told the local fisher to build the shrine on the cliffs.





Kintai Bridge

Kintai Bridge is originally built in 1673, it is one of the best wooden bridge in Japan. Since its construction, there were a couple of times that the bridge washed away by typhoon but people rebuilt it every time after that. Now you can see the beautiful traditional style bridge and every season you can enjoy it in the different way. Cherry blossom along the river in spring, fireworks in summer, autumn foliage and snow in winter, every season has its attraction!

Admission

¥310 (Adult), ¥150 (Elementary school students)

Akiyoshido Cave

Akiyoshido cave is the second biggest limestone cave in Japan. The temperature inside of the cave stays 17℃ for all year around, so you can enjoy the cool air in summer and get warm in winter. It takes about 90 minutes to see the whole.





Opening hours

8:30 am – 6:30 pm (Mar. – Nov.), 8:30 am – 5:30 pm (Dec. – Feb.)

Admission: ¥1,300 (Adult), ¥1,050 (Junior high school students), ¥700 (Elementary school students)

Mori Garden

The Mori family is the warlord who ruled in Chugoku region in Sengoku period. This is the main house of Mori family and now it is open to public as a museum and garden. The garden is huge and includes a big pond and being surrounded by mountains, it provides visitors a gorgeous view.





Opening hours

9 am – 5 pm (Last entrance 4:30)

Admission fee: ¥400 (Adult), ¥200 (Children)

Rurikoji

It’s a symbol of Yamaguchi prefecture, and its five storied pagoda is one of the national treasures.

This temple was built in 1442 to mourn the death of his bother in a battle by Ouchi Moriharu.

At night, it is lit up and you can see the different view of the pagoda (until 10 pm).







Kikugahama Beach

From the white sandy Kikugahama Beach, you can see Mt. Shizuki and some islands. With the clear blue water and breathtaking views, it is very popular spot especially during summer. Also, the sunset view is outstanding, so staying there until the sun sets is a perfect way to end the day!

Omijima

This island is part of the Kita Nagato Kaigan Quasi-National Park, protected for its natural beauty. You will see many unique shaped rocks that were created by the volcanic activity 90 millions years ago. If you want to enjoy the beauty of nature, take a boat circling around the island. Some boats go into the caves and sail between the dynamic cliffs, and if you are lucky, you might see dolphins swimming in the area!





Shokasonjuku

This small academy originally started in 1842 and is known as the place where the famous intellectual Yoshida Shoin was devoted to teach people regardless of the social class they belong to. You can’t go inside the building but you can see the statue and the picture of Yoshida Shoin at the old lecture room from the outside. There are many smaller historical sites around this area, that visitors that like the history of Japan, especially the end of Edo period, will very much enjoy!





Kanmon Straits

Kanmon Straits connects the mainland and Kyushu, you can across it by car or train, but you can also walk underwater! There is a tunnel to connect the mainland to Kyushu, so you can across the prefecture by foot. It takes 10 minutes to get to Kyushu. Also you can take a ferry. Enjoy some historical sites, shrine and park around this area and have some relaxing time.

What to eat in Yamaguchi

Don’t forget to try Fugu, blowfish, when you visit Yamaguchi since Shimonoseki city in Yamaguchi has the largest catch of Fugu. Ask the locals what is the best way to eat Fugu!

Where to stay

Hotel Nishinagato Resort ― Located close to Tsunoshima Ohashi, the best part of the hotel is open-air hot spring with the view of ocean which is right in front of you.

Matsudaya Hotel ― Japanese traditional hotel with beautiful Japanese garden, you can enjoy the private onsen and if you are not comfortable to sleep in futon (Japanese style bed), you can choose the room with bed.

Hagikomachi ― Enjoy the coastal view from the room and different type of hot springs, this traditional Japanese hotel will offer you the relaxing experience during your stay!

