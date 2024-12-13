Become Immersed in the Rich Culture of Zen Buddhism: An Escape into the Countryside of Kanagawa

Nestled between the bustling metropolis of Tokyo and the serene coastline of central Japan, Kanagawa Prefecture offers a 2 day, 1 night tour perfect for experiencing the area’s immaculate blend of vibrant cityscapes and tranquil countryside. This region of Japan is famous for its vibrant port city of Yokohama, as well as a favorite weekend getaway- the onsen (hot spring) town of Hakone. While Yokohama may be known for its modern charm, a journey further westward reveals a hidden world steeped in spirituality, history, and plenty of nature. For those seeking an authentic connection to Japanese culture, this engaging, exclusive opportunity provides an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the essence of Zen Buddhism amidst the picturesque landscapes of western Kanagawa.

History of Zen Buddhism in Western Kanagawa

Western Kanagawa is known as the “Land of Thousand-Year Water Springs” as it has remarkable access to water. Zen Buddhism, a school emphasizing meditation and mindfulness, has deep roots in Kanagawa. This region, shaped by centuries of religious devotion and natural harmony, houses temples like Daiyuzan Saijo-ji, established over 600 years ago. Once a retreat for pilgrims and monks, Saijo-ji remains a sanctuary where the spiritual richness of Zen continues to flourish. The temple serves as the focal point of this exclusive tour, offering a glimpse into the disciplined yet tranquil world of Zen practice.

About Kanagawa and some of its notable areas

This neighbor of Tokyo is well known for bustling Yokohama as well as its great access to nature such as lush areas and hot springs but also beaches- not to mention some incredible history and cultural depth.

Yokohama

As the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama shines with urban sophistication, offering attractions such as Minato Mirai, the Red Brick Warehouse, and Chinatown. Yet, the city’s dynamic energy contrasts sharply with the calm awaiting in Kanagawa’s rural heart.

Hakone

A gateway to natural wonders and a favorite weekend getaway for Tokyoites, Hakone is famed for its hot springs, views of Mount Fuji, and cultural landmarks like Hakone Shrine. It also hosts Ashinoko Lake, whose legend of the Nine-Headed Dragon adds a mythical allure to the area’s beauty.

Odawara

Steeped in history, Odawara boasts Odawara Castle, a testament to the samurai era. Surrounded by cherry blossoms in spring and vibrant foliage in autumn, the castle provides a captivating link to Japan’s past.

Highlights of the Experience

Exclusivity and Premium Enjoyment

Praying with Monks via “sanrou”, a kind of meditative prayer:

Participate in a traditional Zen practice by immersing yourself in the meditative prayers at Saijo-ji Temple, guided by knowledgeable monks.

Shojin Ryori:

Indulge in this exquisite Buddhist vegetarian cuisine, where every dish is a testament to simplicity and mindfulness, catering to vegetarians and food enthusiasts alike.

Staying at Saijo Temple:

Experience the temple’s serene ambiance by staying overnight, where meditation and morning ceremonies deepen your spiritual journey.

Visit Odawara Castle:

A tour of this historic site offers insights into Japan’s feudal past and breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Beautiful Scenery:

From the verdant forests of Saijo-ji to the iconic vistas of Hakone, the tour presents a visual feast that rejuvenates the soul.

Benefits and Appeal

Comfortable Transportation:

Travel effortlessly via jumbo taxis, ensuring a luxurious and stress-free experience.

English Support Throughout:

Bilingual guides and materials ensure every aspect of the tour is accessible and engaging for international visitors.

Engaging Atmosphere:

Thoughtfully curated activities and expert guidance create an enriching and memorable adventure.

Detailed Itinerary

Day 1

Morning:

Assemble in front of the Odawara Station castle and head to Hakone to ride the Hakone Komagatake Ropeway for stunning panoramic views. Visit Hakone Shrine by Lake Ashi, immersing yourself in its sacred atmosphere.

Afternoon:

Transfer to Saijo-ji Temple, where an orientation and guided tour reveal the temple’s historical significance. Explore its grounds, rich with cultural artifacts and natural beauty.

Evening:

Delight in a vegetarian feast of shojin ryori (a special kind of buddhist food) and engage in a thoughtful dialogue with monks, exploring the spiritual teachings of Zen.

Day 2

Early Morning:

Begin your day with Zen meditation and morning prayers, a calming practice that connects you with the present moment.

Breakfast:

Relish a wholesome meal prepared in accordance with Buddhist traditions.

Late Morning:

Visit Odawara Castle, delving into its samurai history and enjoying the spectacular views from its tower.

Afternoon:

Conclude your journey with a seamless return to Odawara Station.

How to Apply

Follow this link to book your unforgettable experience of the hidden charms in western Kanagawa! Keep in mind that it will be a two-day, one-night tour.

Reservations

The Hidden Japan: Zen and Spirituality of Japan Tour offers more than a simple getaway; it is an invitation to explore Japan’s spiritual heartland, where history, culture, and natural beauty converge. Whether you are seeking enlightenment, inspiration, or merely an escape from the ordinary, this tour provides a transformative experience, enveloping you in the tranquil embrace of Kanagawa’s countryside. Come, embark on this journey, and rediscover the art of mindful living amidst the timeless traditions of Zen.