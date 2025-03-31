Experience Tokyo in Style: Rent a Beautiful Kimono and Stroll Around Iconic Spots

Writer’s Profile Seda Iskan is a travel enthusiast who originally came to Japan as an exchange student. She loved the country so much, she decided to return to do an internship. Her hobbies include going for walks, stargazing, and viewing art. Her favorite Japanese food is takoyaki, but she named her cat named Sushi. Nevertheless, they love spending time together!

Dreaming of experiencing Japan’s rich culture in a fun way? Wearing a traditional kimono is a must-try, but buying one can be costly for an item you likely won’t re-wear, and difficult to put on without guidance. Did you know you can easily rent a kimono in Tokyo for a day? Luckily, kimono rental services like Wargo make it easy, affordable, and beginner-friendly! Many rental shops are offering a variety of styles and plans.

Among them, Wargo, located in Ginza and Asakusa, stands out for its wide selection of beautiful kimonos and professional dressing assistance, Wargo provides an amazing rental experience. Whether you want a budget-friendly option, an elegant high-end look, or an Instagram-worthy outfit, there’s a perfect plan for you.

Why Choose Wargo for Your Kimono Rental?

Wargo is a Kimono rental service that makes the experience of wearing a kimono stress-free and fun. There is no need to worry if you don’t know how to wear a kimono since the staff at Wargo is very experienced and will help you get dressed every step of the way. They have a huge selection of kimonos ranging from typical modern kimonos to more traditional and high-end. They don’t stop there, Wargo also offers children’s sizes, kimonos for men, and so much more! For an extra fee, you can get your hair styled or even add a photoshoot to your package. Comparatively with other services, they offer more affordable prices with 8 convenient locations all over Japan other than Tokyo such as Kyoto, Osaka, Kanazawa, and Kawagoe. So, you can enjoy this unique experience from the most popular areas in Japan.

A Guide to Renting a Kimono

Step 1: Choose the Ideal Plan & Make a Reservation

For a smooth and budget-friendly kimono rental experience, it’s best to book in advance through the Wargo website. Online prices are cheaper than walk-in rates, making early reservations a great way to save money. Find the Perfect Plan for You: Wargo offers 13 different kimono rental plans to suit all kinds of visitors, including men, women, children, couples, students, and tourists looking for a premium experience. They even have 10 separate yukata (summer kimono) plans for summer (May-September). The standard kimono plan is the most popular one amongst foreigners, and you can always change your mind when you arrive at the Wargo store if you wish.

Below are some of the most popular plans:

Standard Kimono Plan (¥3,300 online): A simple yet elegant kimono set, perfect for beginners.

A simple yet elegant kimono set, perfect for beginners. Retro Modern Kimono Plan (¥5,500 online): Vintage-inspired designs for a unique and stylish look.

Vintage-inspired designs for a unique and stylish look. Student Discount Plan (¥4,400 online): A special discounted plan, where you can choose a kimono from any plan. (student ID required).

A special discounted plan, where you can choose a kimono from any plan. (student ID required). Couple Kimono Plan (¥7,700 per couple online): A great deal for couples who want to match.

A great deal for couples who want to match. Children’s Kimono Plan (¥3,300 online): A variety of adorable kimono styles for kids, making it a fun family experience.

A variety of adorable kimono styles for kids, making it a fun family experience. Men’s Kimono Plan (¥3,300 online): Stylish and traditional kimono options for men, perfect for exploring Japan in an authentic look.

Step 2: Visit the Wargo Location & Pick the Perfect Kimono

Once you arrive at the Wargo location you’ve chosen, you’ll first need to sign a short rental agreement outlining the rules for borrowing a kimono. Don’t worry, it’s just a simple form to ensure everything runs smoothly!

Choosing Your Kimono & Accessories

The fun part begins! Your first step is to pick the perfect kimono from the wide selection available. After that, you’ll choose an obi (a decorative belt that secures the kimono), and a matching bag to complete the look If you selected the hair set option, you’ll also be able to choose a hairstyle and hairpin to complement your outfit.

Not sure where to start? No worries! The Wargo staff are styling experts and will help you find the best kimono to match your taste, whether you want something elegant, trendy, or traditionally Japanese.

With everything selected, you’re ready for the next step: getting dressed!

Step 3: Get Dressed

Putting on a kimono can be difficult, even if you know what you’re doing. Luckily, you don’t have to do anything! The experts at Wargo will be putting you in your beautiful outfit. Starting with 2 types of undergarments (similar to robes) and tabi (socks). Next, being put into the kimono. At this stage, the height and width of the kimono will be determined. When that’s done, the kimono will be secured with layers of fabric. Your waist will be tightly wrapped so, if you feel uncomfortable, this is the time to let the Wargo staff know and they will adjust it according to your preference. It’s important to consider how your body feels after eating or drinking as the garments will not expand much. The next step is to wrap that fabric with the obi you chose. And that’s it, you are now wearing a kimono. If you have added a hair set to your plan, this would be the time to choose a hairstyle and hairpin. Lastly, when your hair is done being styled, you will be given a pair of Zori sandals. This entire process takes about an hour. Now you are ready to hit town, don’t forget your matching bag before you leave!

Step 4: Explore Japan in your new Outfit

Now that you’re fully dressed, it’s time to explore Japan in style. Be ready to be the center of attention! People in Japan love to see others wearing kimonos so wear your kimono with pride, knowing that you look amazing! You can wear your kimono wherever you want like popular parks, shrines, and temples, or just stroll through the streets of Japan. Asakusa is a popular place to show off your kimono. If you decide to get your kimono from the Ginza location, Hamarikyu Park is a great option. However, you need to be careful to take good care of it to not damage the beautiful outfit. If the weather conditions aren’t great, you might consider doing some fun indoor activities such as going to an aquarium, a museum, or even a shopping mall! Japan is huge, so the options are limitless. At the end of the day, one hour before the Wargo shop closes is the latest you can bring back your kimono. be sure to bring back your kimono before the deadline otherwise you will be charged a late fee.

Tips and Advice

Wearing a kimono has its ups and downs. Though wearing a kimono will be a confidence boost, it’s not always the easiest to maneuver in! If you’re not used to wearing Zori sandals, they may be a little difficult to walk in, so be prepared for that. You might get cold on windy and rainy days, so if the weather is working against you that day, you might want to consider doing indoor activities. Even though you choose your rental plan online, you’ll pick your kimono in-store when you arrive. Booking an earlier time slot (such as in the morning) gives you more kimono options as popular designs may be taken by earlier guests. Additionally, you will be able to wear your kimono for a longer time since the return deadline remains the same. Lastly, make sure to take good care of your kimono, so that they can be enjoyed by other people after you.

Now you know all the ins and outs of the kimono experience with Wargo. Wearing a kimono can make you feel enriched. This way you get to experience Japanese culture and look the part too. Check out their website and make a booking to make your Japan experience even more magical!

