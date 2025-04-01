Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

It’s no mistake that Japan is a country that’s great for introverts. For example, it’s normal to do things like go to restaurants, shop, do karaoke, or simply hang out by yourself with zero judgment. People tend to keep to themselves often in Japan, and it can be rare to have random conversations with strangers. But how about the extroverts who thrive on connection and love a good chat? Well, don’t worry, social butterflies! There’s plenty for us, too. It can take a little effort sometimes, but if you want to spend time with friends (or meet new ones!), there are plenty of ways to do it.

Keep reading, and let’s check out the 10 best tips and things to do in Japan if you’re extroverted!

1. Bars and Clubs

When I first moved to Japan, I made some of my closest friends at bars and clubs! I’d often head out solo and grab a seat at the bar. A few drinks and maybe a round of karaoke later, I’d find myself chatting with the friendly locals. Knowing some Japanese helps, but even if you’re a beginner, there are tons of opportunities to connect. Also, the lubrication of a few drinks will often make local people less shy about speaking English. Many Japanese bars are small and intimate, with the bartender often acting as a social hub, pouring drinks and introducing guests to each other. I love exploring yokocho alleys and meeting people from all over the world in these cozy spots. Clubs might not be ideal for deep conversations, but they’re perfect for letting loose and dancing the night away with others.

Still a little shy to head out on your own? Join a group tour and have a great local experience with some new friends!

2. Izakayas and Yokocho

Yokocho bars are fantastic for making new friends and perfect for small group outings. Their intimate setting encourages deep conversations. For larger groups, a lively izakaya is the way to go! Enjoy banter and laughter over drinks and delicious food. Some izakayas are more private, while others have a more open layout, making it easy to chat with other patrons if you’re feeling social.

3. Groups and Communities

Another key way I made friends and met like-minded people was through internet groups! This was especially true when my Japanese language skills were still really low. Facebook was my main go-to, and I found groups for all sorts of things, from my favorite music genres to super niche hobbies. Turns out, there are fellow enthusiasts everywhere! Platforms like Facebook, Reddit, and Meetup are amazing for building a network around your interests. It’s a fantastic way to meet people from around the world, folks from your home country, and even make some awesome Japanese friends.

4. Group Tours

Want to make friends and see the sights? Group tours are an absolute blast! They’re the perfect icebreaker because you can explore amazing places around Japan while meeting fellow travelers. I really like bar hopping tours the most for this, though. You get to explore bars you might never find on your own, have a ready-made crew to start your night with, and still have the freedom to branch out and meet even more people along the way. It’s a triple win!

For an epic crash course of Shinjuku’s bar scene, try the Shinjuku bar hopping tour!

5. Festivals

Japanese festivals are a fantastic way for the community to come together, celebrate, and have a ton of fun. While many festivals have roots in Buddhism, Shinto, or seasonal celebrations, they’re also amazing opportunities to dance, feast on delicious food, and meet new people. My favorite is Obon, a summer Buddhist festival celebrated nationwide, which is an incredible place to connect with locals. The easy-to-learn Bon Odori dances are a perfect way to join in; people are always happy to teach you the steps. It’s a great way to meet your neighbors, especially if you’ve recently moved to Japan!

There are festivals for nearly every interest, too. The Awa Odori in Tokushima is a massive dance festival where anyone can join the vibrant routines. In Okinawa, the Naha Ohtsunahiki Festival is a giant tug-of-war where you pick a side and pull! For sake lovers, the Doburoku Festival in Kitsuki City celebrates unfiltered rice wine, and you can even enter the beard and hair competition (if you dare!). I also love the Owarai Festival in Higashi-Osaka, where thousands of people laugh together. It’s a guaranteed bonding experience, no matter what language you speak!

6. Sharehouses and Hostels (With Communal Areas)

If you want to make friends at home (or at your hotel), a sharehouse or hostel is a great accommodation choice. Sharehouses are a popular option, especially for newcomers living in Japan. They’re budget-friendly and way easier to rent than a full apartment and you can often find short-term leases. Many sharehouses even host events and get-togethers, making it easy to connect with your housemates.

Hostels, on the other hand, are a great way to meet fellow travelers. Choose a dorm room for the ultimate social experience (think all-night sleepover vibes!), or opt for a private room if you need more space. Most hostels have common areas perfect for hanging out and chatting; some even have an in-house bar or cafe. Plus, with so many different kinds of accommodation options in Japan, you can be sure you’ll find other travelers eager to make new friends when you choose a hostel.

7. Theme Parks

There’s nothing like a thrilling day at a theme park to strengthen friendships! While not the easiest place to make new friends (unless you’re on a rollercoaster or in line together and strike up a conversation), they’re the perfect spot to spend quality time with your existing crew. I love how theme park trips allow me to physically be with my friends, share a hobby, and create lasting memories together. Plus, they’re fantastic for families! Spending time at theme parks often involves a group setting, allowing children to connect with their family and friends, fostering teamwork, and sharing the excitement of those adrenaline-pumping rides.

8. Walking and Drinking

Dick Thomas Johnson, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

Okay, hear me out! One of the best ways to connect with friends (and make new ones!) is to grab a drink (be it alcohol, coffee, or soda) and wander around. I know many blogs warn against eating and drinking while walking, but honestly, as long as you’re not spilling it everywhere or being disruptive, no one will bat an eye. In fact, it’s common to see people enjoying drinks outdoors, especially after work.

During my early days in Osaka, I made countless friends simply by strolling through Amerikamura with a drink in hand. I’d relax in Triangle Park, surrounded by people passionate about counter-culture, music, and fashion – interests that define the area. The relaxed atmosphere made it easy to initiate conversations and meet like-minded individuals. So, wherever you find yourself in Japan, grab a drink, take a walk, and see where the adventure leads!

9. Music Events

Live music events are perfect for meeting fellow music lovers in Japan! There are tons of live houses and music festivals, and it’s totally normal to go solo. I remember my first time – I stumbled upon a weekend fest with underground bands, some I knew, others I’d never heard of. I ended up making a bunch of new friends! It’s easy to connect: chat at the bar, bond over a band tee, or just sing along together. Boom! Instant friends!

10. Sporting Events and Activities

Like music events, sporting events and activities are fantastic for connecting with friends who share your passion. After all, what’s a better way to bond than cheering on your favorite team or engaging in a friendly competition of your own? Japan offers a huge variety of sports to watch, like baseball and sumo, or you can try yourself, from surfing and skiing to golf and much more. But even if you’re not the most athletic type (or you’re looking for something with a bit of a bar-like vibe), don’t miss out on Japan’s amazing Spocha centers (like the popular Round 1 chain)! These massive entertainment complexes offer everything from classic golf and bowling to more exciting options like mini-motorbiking, bubble soccer, and roller skating.

Feeling extroverted and ready to explore Japan? With these tips in your back pocket, you’re sure to have an unforgettable adventure. Remember to be open, friendly, and embrace Japan’s unique experiences. For even more personalized recommendations, check out a great tour to help get your social ball rolling. Happy exploring!

Happy traveling!