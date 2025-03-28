5 “Ekiben” You’ll Want to Try When You Travel from Tokyo Station

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

There’s nothing like speeding through Japan aboard a sleek Shinkansen bullet train, a steaming cup of green tea warming your hands, and the vibrant landscape rushing past your window. Only one thing could make your journey even better: a beautifully packaged box filled with culinary delights – an ekiben. These specially curated bento boxes, sold at train stations across Japan, are a culinary adventure in themselves! This quintessential Japanese travel experience, combining scenic views with delicious food, is a must-do.

If you’re setting off from Tokyo Station and wondering what delectable ekiben to choose, you’ve come to the right place! We’re about to unveil five must-try ekiben that will elevate your Shinkansen journey, and we’ll tell you all about these epic lunchboxes.

What is Ekiben?

Ekiben (which literally translates to “station bento”) is a quintessential part of the Japanese travel experience. After all, we eat on airplanes, so why not on long-distance trains? These specially curated lunch boxes, sold at train stations across Japan, are designed to be enjoyed on long journeys. They also offer a delicious and convenient way to sample regional specialties, from freshly caught crab in Fukui to famed Yonezawa beef in Yamagata. Dating back to the 1880s, ekiben have long provided an accessible window into Japan’s diverse culinary landscape. Think of them as the ultimate train traveler’s comfort food!

Whether you’re craving a character-themed bento or a taste of regional delicacies, an ekiben transforms a simple train ride into a delicious and memorable experience. Tokyo Station, a major travel hub, is no exception, boasting a wide array of incredible ekiben to kickstart your journey, so let’s find out where to get your hands on one!

Where to find Ekiben?

Inside Station

Back in the old days, ekiben vendors strolled up and down train platforms, offering their culinary wares to passengers through open train windows. While these charming scenes are becoming rarer, with most ekiben now sold in station shops and kiosks, the tradition of enjoying a special meal on your train journey continues.

If you’re looking for the ultimate ekiben experience in Tokyo Station, we recommend heading straight to Ekibenya Matsuri (駅弁屋 祭). Just beyond the central Marunouchi entrance, this store boasts a staggering selection, offering 200+ bento varieties from across Japan. With local Tokyo specialties to regional delicacies, seasonal creations, and even self-heating options, Ekibenya Matsuri is a one-stop shop for exploring the diverse world of ekiben, making it the go-to place for first-timers and seasoned enthusiasts. They even feature rotating guest chefs and in-store preparations, ensuring a fresh and exciting daily selection.

Website: Ekibenya Matsuri Access: Central passage between JR platforms #6 and #7 Business Hours: 05:30 – 22:00 all days Phone#: 03-3213-4353（9:00～19:00） Payment: Cash, Credit Cards, Suica, and e-money available

Shinkansen

While some trains offer onboard bento sales, the selection is often limited, and not all trains provide this service. To avoid disappointment and ensure you snag the perfect meal for your journey, purchasing your ekiben before boarding is always best. If you’re traveling in Green Car or Gran Class, you might find a slightly wider selection available onboard, but it’s still a good idea to check your specific train route beforehand to see what will be available. If you didn’t have time to hit a store before your trip, there are ekiben vendors on the train platforms, too.

Platform Manners When You Enjoy Your Ekiben Inside Trains

Enjoying your ekiben on the Shinkansen is a must-do, but a few quick tips will enhance your experience.

Eating is perfectly acceptable on long-distance trains (such as bullet and express trains), but avoid it on local or commuter trains.

Be sure to clean up after yourself and dispose of your trash correctly, separating recyclables and burnables (bins are clearly marked on board).

Finally, feel free to enjoy a beer or chuhai with your ekiben. It’s a common and accepted practice; just keep the volume down (it is a train, not an izakaya!).

5 Recommended Ekiben You Can Buy at Tokyo Station

While Tokyo Station has other ekiben shops, Ekiben-ya Matsuri’s popularity is well-deserved. It offers some of the station’s most sought-after bentos, including our top five picks below.

1. Tokyo Bento from Tokyo

First up: the iconic Tokyo Bento. Instantly recognizable by its box emblazoned with Tokyo Station, this bento is a culinary tour of the city. Inside, you’ll find delicacies from seven renowned Tokyo restaurants. Think salmon from Ningyocho’s Uokyu, savory sweetened beef, and bamboo shoots courtesy of Asakusa’s Imahan, perfectly layered tamagoyaki (rolled omelet) from Sushitama Aoki, and seasonal vegetables from Nihonbashi Daimasu, all complemented by an array of side dishes. If you feel overwhelmed by choice, this classic bento is a delicious and convenient way to sample the best of Tokyo.

Price: 2,000 yen

2. Gindara Makunouchi from Tokyo

The Gindara Makunouchi ekiben is a protein-packed lunch. It features Gindara Yuzu Miso (grilled silver cod with yuzu miso), the famous Edo Umani (a savory fried chicken stew) from Nihonbashi Omasu, and Yuzu Kosho fried chicken for a citrusy kick. Alongside these flavorful mains, you’ll find a fluffy omelet, traditional kamaboko fish cakes, pickled eggplant, and a colorful array of soy-mirin seasoned vegetables (think butterbur, burdock, carrot, shiitake mushroom, and more!). This ekiben is designed to be lower in fat, making it a satisfying yet lighter choice.

Price: 1,580 yen

3. Unagi Kabayaki Bento from Kanagawa

Unagi, grilled eel, is a Japanese delicacy prized for its rich flavor and reputed stamina-boosting qualities. This Unagi Kabayaki Bento from Kanagawa features rare, domestically caught eel, expertly grilled to achieve that perfect balance of crispy skin and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Generously laid over a bed of fluffy white rice, the glistening eel is a feast for the eyes and tastebuds! Inside the box, you’ll find a delightful combination of flavors and textures, including thin egg strips, crisp Nara pickles, a savory-sweet broiled eel sauce, and a sprinkle of Japanese pepper for a subtle kick.

Price: 2,980 yen

4. Gyutan Bento from Miyagi

One minor drawback of ekiben is that they’re usually served at room temperature. But if you want something hot, Japan’s innovative spirit shines through with self-heating bento boxes, easily spotted throughout Tokyo Station. Just pull a string, and your meal warms up, allowing you to feel like Japan is truly living in the future! The gyutan (grilled beef tongue) bento is a prime example. Not only is the self-heating feature cool, but the bento itself is incredibly delicious. Gyutan is a Sendai specialty, and this ekiben offers a taste, even if you can’t make it to Miyagi. Thick slices of tender, salt-aged beef tongue are served over rice, offering a unique texture and rich flavor, perfectly complemented by pickled vegetables.

Price: 2,080 yen

5. Hipparidako Meshi from Hyogo

veroyama, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr veroyama, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Looking for a tasty souvenir? Nishi Akashi, from Hyogo Prefecture, is known for its delicious octopus, and its Hipparidako Meshi ekiben is a must-try. The ekiben comes in a charming clay pot shaped like the octopus traps used in the local waters. It is as delightful to look at as it is to eat! Inside, you’ll find flavorful rice cooked with Akashi octopus alongside seasonal vegetables, bamboo shoots, and shiitake mushrooms, offering a true taste of the region.

Price: 1,380 yen

*While we try our best to be accurate, prices are subject to change

masataka muto, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

From adorable kids’ bentos in collectible Shinkansen boxes to limited-edition seasonal delights, the world of ekiben is vast and delicious. These five are just a starting point for your journey! So, grab an ekiben next time you depart from Tokyo Station (or any Shinkansen station!). It’s the perfect way to savor local flavors, embrace a beloved Japanese tradition, and elevate your Japan experience. Which one will you try first?

