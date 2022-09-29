10 Events and Things to do in Tokyo in October 2022

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Tokyo is a city full of excitement with endless events and things to do throughout the year. There are cherry blossom festivals in spring, Fireworks festivals in summer and snow festivals in winter. All of that being said, autumn is not to be left out either. You may expect most events to be based around autumn leaves, but that is not the case. From food to flower festivals to Halloween events, there are loads of things in store that you can do. Let us tell you about all the events and things there are to do in Tokyo this October!

1. Vegan Plant Based Gourmet Festival

Photo by Vegan Gourmet Festival

Are you a vegan? Then we have some good news for you! There will be a big vegan food festival held in Tokyo this October. Although it will only be held for one day, admission is free, so you can enjoy the gourmet vegan food of Tokyo to the fullest. One of the amazing things about this festival is that all the food is labeled with the used ingredients, so guests know exactly what kind of food they are eating. In Japan, there are not all that many vegan and vegetarian restaurants, so if you are a vegan or just like vegan food, this is a great opportunity that you won’t want to miss out on!

When: October 30

Official Website: Vegan Plant Based Gourmet Festival

2. Salsa Street Festival 2022

The Salsa Street Festival, scheduled to take place in Ueno Park in mid-October this year is a fun and active outdoor festival. This festival has everything salsa related, from the sauce, to the music to the dance! Various foods from Latin American countries such as Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Brazil are all on display, all with a different experience awaiting you. If you want to experience the Latin culture and vibe in Tokyo, this is the festival for you.

When: October 15 – 16

Official Website: Salsa Street Festival

3. Czech Festival 2022

The Czech Festival 2022 is in Shimokitazawa, one of the coolest areas in Tokyo. At this Festival, visitors can enjoy Czech beer, wine, sausages, as well as other Czech delicacies. You will also have the chance to purchase traditional Czech crafts among other products. There will be a Czech language learning course and informative lectures so you can learn more about Czech culture and life. This festival is a great chance to get into the Czech mood and enjoy the culture!

When: September 30 – October 2

4. Cosmos Flower Festival

Cosmos are one of the most popular flowers that are in bloom in autumn. At Showa Kinen Park in west Tokyo, come October, you can enjoy beautiful fields of cosmos in bloom. The fields of cosmos in various different colors are truly an amazing sight to see. You also won’t want to miss out on the delicious foods in the park that are exclusive to the festival. Cosmos lemon tarts and Tachikawa smoothies as pink as the cosmos are all sold in the park. There is really nothing like eating good food while enjoying the beautiful and colorful scenery of flower fields.

When: September 10 – October 23

Official Website: Cosmos Flower Festival

5. Toyosu Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is a big event that started in Germany and has gained popularity all over the world. You can also join in on the fun and immerse yourself in German culture right here at Lalaport Toyosu in Tokyo. You will have the chance to sip on some delicious German beer, and eat things like authentic sausages and pretzels. Admission is only 500 yen for adults and free for children. This is a fun and exciting festival and a great opportunity to experience German culture.

When: September 16 – October 2

Official Website: Toyosu Oktoberfest

6. Nihonbashi Ebisu-ko Bettara Market

The Nihonbashi Ebisu-ko Bettara Market is a big event centered around Takarada Ebisu Shrine, where hundreds of stalls sell mainly bettara-zuke (sweet and salty daikon radish pickles) but also other food. Bettara pickles are made by pickling salted daikon radish with rice malt and sugar, making for a sweet pickle with a crunchy texture. In addition to the bettara-zuke, there are also a variety of gourmet food stalls, so be sure to check them out as well!

When: October 19 – 20

7. Hokkaido Fair in Yoyogi

To get to Hokkaido from Tokyo, it is a bit of a trek as you have to fly or take the shinkansen. However you don’t need to go all the way up north to experience Hokkaido! You can get your fill of the northern region at the Hokkaido Fair in Yoyogi! You can taste everything from fresh seafood to ramen to Hokkaido’s famous dairy products. In order to show everyone the true flavor of Hokkaido, the stalls at this festival are all from local authentic places. The stalls at this fair will have a wide variety of Hokkaido’s best dishes like Genghis Khan, seafood rice bowls, and crab dishes to name a few.

When: September 29 – October 2

Official Website: Hokkaido Fair

8. Halloween in Tokyo

Dick Thomas Johnson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Halloween has gained popularity in Japan in the last few decades and is considered one of the biggest events in October, especially in the Tokyo area. However in Japan, rather than kids going out and trick or treating, it is celebrated among adults who dress up in costumes and party. Shibuya crossing is an amazing sight come the end of October, as there are endless waves of people dressed up in costumes partaking in the festivities. There is also an annual Halloween Cosplay Festival in Ikebukuro every year as well as a parade in Roppongi.

When: October 31/Last weekend of October

9. Shimokitazawa Curry Festival

Photo by I LOVE下北沢

In Shimokitazawa, the same area where the Czech Festival is held, the smell of curry is in the air for all of October. The Shimokitazawa Curry Festival features a variety of famous curry restaurants, including not only curry specialty restaurants, but also soba noodle shops, cafes, and any other restaurants that serve anything curry related! There are also limited-edition curry items that you can only get at this Curry Festival, and make for some great souvenirs. There are over 100 different shops that you can try and each offers a different yet fun experience!

When: September 30 – October 31

Official Website: Shimokitazawa Curry Festival

10. Shinjuku Park Cinema Festival

The last festival to be introduced here is the Shinjuku Park Cinema Festival. This festival is an outdoor movie screening, with a large screen and rows of chairs lined up in front of it. Guests can enjoy the latest movies with a beer in one hand, and a nice outdoor breeze. Admission is free, so feel free to relax and catch a movie on your way home from work or with your friends and family!

When: October 19 – 21

We mentioned 10 fun things you can do in Tokyo this October. Did you find anything that you’re interested in checking out? From Halloween events to international festivals, Tokyo is full of excitement in October. We hope you are in Japan in October and have the chance to check out some of these events and things to do in Tokyo!

