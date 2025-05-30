All you Need to Know About the Pokémon Centers of Japan!

All photo credit goes to: ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Descriptions have been reviewed and approved by the company.

Those wandering around Japan will likely stumble across various Pokémon Centers, such as stores complete with cute merchandise like plushies, artwork, and much more. For more devoted Pokémon fans, visiting Japan isn’t complete without stepping into a Pokémon Center. These official shops are filled with original merchandise, life-sized Pokémon, and immersive displays that make every fan’s dream come true. Whether you’re a longtime trainer or just getting into the Pokémon world, these stores offer a fantastic experience.



Read along to discover all you need to know for your Pokémon adventure! Everything from one of the biggest Pokémon Centers, all the menu items the Pokémon Cafe and Pikachu Sweets have to offer, and of course every location throughout the country.

Spotlight: Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO

What makes it Japan’s Flagship Store

Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo, located in Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City, is the crown jewel of all Pokémon Centers in Japan. As the largest and most comprehensive store, it’s an absolute must-visit for any Pokémon fan. With its massive size, it offers a truly immersive experience. Think about it: you can lose yourself in a world of Pokémon with not just merchandise, but interactive experiences and life-sized figures that make you feel like you’re walking through a real-life Pokémon game. Whether you’re there to shop, take photos, or enjoy special events, Mega Tokyo provides something for everyone.

What you can find here

Original goods: Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO is home to some of the most unique and original Pokémon merchandise. Whether you’re hunting for plushies, keychains, and of course cards, this store has you covered.

Life-size Pokémon: The store features popular Pokémon like Pikachu, Eevee, and Squirtle, making it the perfect spot for an Instagram-worthy photo; you can find them both inside and outside of the store! These Pokémon are so life-like you’ll feel like you’re stepping into the world of Pokémon!

Event space: Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO has held special in-store events in the past, including new product launches, and celebrations of anniversaries or new game releases. Keep an eye out for these limited-time happenings to make your visit even more special. Maybe they will in the future as well!

Pokémon Go Lab.: The official space dedicated to the popular mobile game “Pokémon GO” is also located next to the Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO. Here, you can snap a photo with a life-sized Professor Willow, team up with friends for Raid Battles, and pick up original merchandise.

How to Get to Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO:

Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO is located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, and is just a 10-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station—making it easily accessible. From Exit 35 of Ikebukuro Station, go up the escalator and walk straight ahead. You’ll soon reach Sunshine 60 Street—just follow this road all the way, and in about 10 minutes you’ll arrive at Sunshine City. The walk is pleasant, with plenty of shops and cafes along the way.

Sunshine City is a large multi-purpose complex featuring not only shopping malls but also a popular aquarium, an observation deck, a museum, a theater, and more. It’s a great place to spend the whole day—perfect for combining with your visit to the Pokémon Center!

Pokémon Cafe & Pikachu Sweets

If you’re a fan of Pokémon and delicious food, the Pokémon Cafe and Pikachu Sweets are absolute must-visits. Both spots are perfect for fans who want to dive into the world of Pokémon while enjoying some super cute and themed treats. Here’s where you can find them:

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe

At Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe, the fun doesn’t stop at merchandise. Indulge in Pokémon-themed sweets and drinks like Pikachu-shaped waffles and ice cream. The sweet treats are perfect for Pokémon fans with a sweet tooth! And don’t worry, you don’t need a reservation to just buy the sweets and go!

Address: Sunshine City Alpa 2F, 3-1-2 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo (Located in Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo)

Pokémon Café

The Pokémon Cafe is a permanent location with branches in Nihombashi, Tokyo, and Shinsaibashi, Osaka. It’s an incredibly popular spot, so advance reservations are essential!



Imagine sipping on a latte featuring popular Pokémon (like Pikachu!) digging into “Snorlax’s Tummy Filling Nap Lunch Plate” or “Pikachu and Bulbasaur’s Best Friends Forever Curry Plate”. The Pokémon Café offers a variety of Pokémon-themed dishes, from “Pokémon Cafe’s Pikachu Souffle Pancake” to “Gengar’s Confuse Ray Smoothies”. The menu also changes depending on the time of year, so you’ll always find something new. Don’t forget to grab a souvenir mug or plate to take home as a reminder of your adorable cafe experience!

Pokémon Cafe (Nihombashi, Tokyo)

Address: 5th Floor, Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. East Building, 2-11-2 Nihombashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Pokémon Cafe (Shinsaibashi, Osaka)

Address: 9th Floor, Main Building, Daimaru Shinsaibashi, 1-7-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Whether you’re there for original merchandise, themed dining experiences, or simply to immerse yourself in the magical world of Pokémon, visiting a Pokémon Center is an unforgettable experience. From one of the largest official shops in Japan at Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO to the delightful Pokémon Cafe, there’s no shortage of things to see, do, and buy. Get ready for a Pokémon adventure that you’ll never forget!

Pokémon Center Locations in Japan

Pokémon Center Locations in Japan (as of May, 2025)

Please note that the hours of operation may change or the store may be temporarily closed. For details, please check the “Pokémon Center Staff Voice” of each store.

Hokkaido

Pokémon Center SAPPORO (Sapporo)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: 8F, Daimaru Sapporo Store, 4-7 Kita 5-jo Nishi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo 060-0005

Pokémon Store New Chitose Airport Shop (Chitose)

Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: 2F, Domestic Terminal Building, New Chitose Airport, 987 Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012

Tohoku

Pokémon Center TOHOKU (Sendai)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Address: Sendai PARCO Main Building 3F, 1-2-3 Chuo, Aoba Ward, Sendai, Miyagi 980-8484

Kanto

Pokémon Center MEGA TOKYO & Pikachu Sweets (Ikebukuro)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: Sunshine City alpa 2F, 3-1-2 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo 170-6002

Pokémon Center TOKYO DX & Pokemon Cafe (Nihombashi)

Hours: 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM (Cafe: 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM)

Address: Nihombashi Takashimaya S.C. East Building 5F, 2-11-2 Nihombashi, Chuo Ward, Tokyo 103-0027

Pokémon Center SHIBUYA (Shibuya)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Address: Shibuya PARCO 6F, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo 150-8377

Pokémon Center SKYTREE TOWN (Sumida)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Address: Tokyo SKYTREE TOWN Solamachi East Yard 4F, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida Ward, Tokyo 131-0045

Pokémon Center TOKYO-BAY (Funabashi)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM (Weekdays), 9:00 PM (Weekends)

Address: Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport TOKYO-BAY West Hall 2F, 2-1-1 Hamacho, Funabashi, Chiba 273-8530

Pokémon Center YOKOHAMA (Yokohama)

Hours: 10:30 AM – 8:30 PM

Address: MARUI City Yokohama 8F, 2-19-12 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0011

Pokémon Store Tokyo Station Shop

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Address: 1F First Avenue Tokyo Station, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo 100-0005

Pokémon Store OUTLET Kisarazu Shop

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: MITSUI OUTLET PARK KISARAZU, 2150th Block, 3-1-1 Kaneda Higashi, Kisarazu, Chiba 292-0009

Pokémon Store Narita Airport Shop

Hours: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: 4F, South Wing, Terminal 1, Narita International Airport, 1-1 Goryobokujo, Sanrizuka, Narita, Chiba 286-0116

Chubu & Hokuriku

Pokémon Center NAGOYA (Nagoya)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Address: Nagoya PARCO East Building 2F, 3-29-1 Sakae, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0008

Pokémon Center KANAZAWA (Kanazawa)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: Kanazawa FORUS 5F, 3-1 Horikawa Shinmachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa 920-0849

Pokémon Store Gotemba Shop

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: Gotemba Premium Outlets 2630, 1312 Fukazawa, Gotemba, Shizuoka 412-0023

Kansai

Pokémon Center OSAKA DX & Pokémon Cafe (Osaka)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: Daimaru Shinsaibashi Store Main Building 9F, 1-7-1 Shinsaibashi-suji, Osaka City, Chuo Ward, Osaka 542-8501

Pokémon Center OSAKA

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: Daimaru Umeda Store 13F, 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward, Osaka 530-8202

Pokémon Center KYOTO (Kyoto)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: 2F, Kyoto Economic Center, SUINA Muromachi, 78, Shijo-dori Muromachi Higashiiru, Kanyahokocho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto 600-8009

Chugoku



Pokémon Center HIROSHIMA (Hiroshima)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Address: 2F, ekie store 1-2 Matsubara-cho, Minami Ward, Hiroshima, Hiroshima 732-0822

Shikoku

Pokémon Store Emifull MASAKI Shop

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Address: 2F, Emifull MASAKI, 850 Tsutsui, Matsumae-cho, Iyo-gun, Ehime 791-3120

Kyushu

Pokémon Center Fukuoka (Fukuoka)

Operations suspended from May 12th to June 27th, 2025.

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Address: 2F, Hakata Marui, 9-1 Hakata Ekichuogai, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka, Fukuoka 812-0012

Okinawa

Pokémon Center Okinawa (Okinawa)

Hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Address: AEON MALL Okinawa Rycom 1F, 1 Rycom, Kitanakagusuku Village, Nakagami District, Okinawa 901-2306

