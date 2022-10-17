10 Best Onsen in Hakone

Writer’s profile Miho Shimizu is a Japanese freelance writer settled in Shizuoka with her husband and two rabbits. Fascinated with travelling at the age of 18, she has spent most of her long holidays exploring incredible spots around Japan. She also loves to listen to music, draw, and read novels over a cup of green tea.

Hakone is one of Japan’s most popular hot spring resorts in Kanagawa prefecture. This beautiful area is about a 1.5-hour train ride from Tokyo, and it is often chosen as a perfect destination for a memorable weekend trip to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Surrounded by scenic nature, Hakone offers a wide range of experiences, including exciting outdoor activities, natural wonders that take your breath away, and unforgettable Ryokan stay experiences. Staying at traditional Japanese Ryokan is arguably the best way to make the most of your time in Hakone, and so we will provide you with helpful information about the best Onsen in Hakone!

1. Fujiya Hotel (Miyanoshita Onsen)

Originally founded in 1878, Fujiya Hotel is widely known as Japan’s very first resort-style hotel, with a history of over 140 years. This luxury hotel is located in the Miyanoshita Onsen area and is easily accessible from Miyanoshita Station on Hakone Tozan Railway. World-famous celebrities such as Charlie Chaplin and John Lennon are known to have stayed there.

The massive hotel complex consists of four buildings that offer different types of rooms, and all of them are officially designated as tangible cultural assets. Rooms are spacious and beautifully renovated with an impressive interior that combines both traditional and modern design. Each room has comfortable beds, classic furniture, and a private bath where you can enjoy 100% natural hot springs in private. Their spa facility on the 6th floor offers breathtaking views of the outer rim of Hakone caldera, which fascinates guests with beautiful seasonal changes!

Book here

Fujiya Hotel Website

2. Hakone Ginyu (Miyanoshita Onsen)

Located at an elevation of 420 meters and nestled in the Hakone Mountain Range, Hakone Ginyu is an elegant hotel that offers exceptional service and an unforgettable Ryokan stay for everyone. Inside the hotel, including the lobby, hallway, and all guest rooms, are completely Tatami-floored and comfortable to walk around barefoot.

Guests will be served traditional Japanese sweets and tasty green tea on their arrival at the lobby, which will make you feel relaxed after a long day of sightseeing around the Hakone area. Each room has a private, open-air bath that offers spectacular views of the surrounding mountains, which turn colors from season to season. Enjoy soaking in a relaxing hot spring while listening to the peaceful sound of a stream running through the Hayakawa valley nearby.

Their meals feature locally-sourced ingredients, which are carefully cooked by professional chefs, and will be served in guest rooms in private. They also have three types of bars and lounges where you can enjoy a variety of drinks such as original cocktails in a pleasant atmosphere.

Hakone Ginyu Website

3. Gora Kadan (Gora Onsen)

Gora Kadan is a lovely Japanese-style Ryokan that stands on the former site of a private summer villa that was once owned by a member of the Japanese Imperial family. What makes them special is not only the location but also the exceptional service, which is highly acclaimed by guests from around the world.

They have three hot spring sources, and two of them stem from the underground of their private Japanese garden. Authentic Kaiseki meals will be served for dinner and breakfast, which features carefully selected seasonal delicacies. They also regularly change the menu for every month, so you will discover something new in your meals every time you visit them. Each room has a spacious private bath, and the suites provide an open-air rock bath that offers impressive views of their beautiful Japanese garden. At their spa facility, you can receive a relaxing massage and facial treatment, which will help you enhance your beauty while feeling the power of nature in Hakone.

Gora Kadan Website

4. Fukiya (Yugawara Onsen)

THe surrounding area around this onsen is very relaxing

Fukiya is a perfect option for people who are seeking a memorable Ryokan stay in a peaceful setting around the Hakone area. They have only 20 rooms that feature Sukiya-zukuri (数寄屋造り), a Japanese residential architectural style that is traditionally used for tea-ceremony rooms. All rooms feature traditional Tatami flooring, and most of them are furnished with a private wooden bath that embraces guests with a pleasant smell of Japanese cypress. The interior of the rooms is simple and refined.

They also boast seven different types of hot springs facilities which include three reservable private baths. At dinner, enjoy the freshest seafood delivered straight from the nearby waters, such as Sagami Bay. On the rooftop terrace, you can enjoy a free foot bath along with the magnificent views of the surrounding areas.

Fukiya Website

5. Tenyu (Hakone Kowakien Onsen)

Tenyu is a newly opened Japanese-style Ryokan that is located in the Kowakudani area, Hakone. Their guest rooms come with a private ceramic bathtub featuring Shigaraki pottery, which is traditionally made in Shiga prefecture.

One of the highlights of your stay here will be their “infinite hot spring,” which is an open-air hot spring pool seamlessly connected to the sky and the horizon. As they stand 600 meters above sea level on a mountainside, you may get a chance to see the sea of clouds on a sunny day if you book a room on high floors. They also have a lovely garden which is home to a small Shrine and perfect for taking a relaxing stroll to cool down your body after a great hot spring experience.

Tourist attractions such as Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, Hakone Venetian Glass Museum, and Hakone Ropeway are easy to visit from the Ryokan and could be a perfect destination for a memorable family trip. A free shuttle bus service is conveniently available from Gora Station on Hakone Tozan Railway.

Book here

Tenyu Website

6. Hotel Green Plaza Hakone (Sengokuhara Onsen)

Conveniently located about a 3-minute walk from Ubako station on the Hakone Ropeway, Hotel Green Plaza Hakone offers a great accommodation option for a family trip. They have ten different types of rooms which suit every budget. The Japanese-style suite comes with a spacious private open-air bath on a terrace overlooking the stunning Mt. Fuji. If you get a room without a private bath, you can go to a large public bath facility which also offers great views of Mt. Fuji and is available until midnight every day.

The dinner and breakfast are served in buffet style and offer a great mixture of Japanese and western cuisine, which is easy to try for international guests. Hakone’s best tourist attractions, such as Hakone Shrine, Owakudani Valley, Hakone Venetian Glass Museum, and Lake Ashinoko, are all located within a short drive (approx.. 5- 10 minutes) from the hotel.

Book here

Hotel Green Plaza Hakone Website

7. Setsugetsuka (Gora Onsen)

Setsugetsuka is an elegant Japanese-style Ryokan that opened in 2006. This hotel boasts an excellent location which is only a minute’s walk from Gora station on Hakone Tozan Railway. They offer 158 guest rooms which all come with a private Japanese cypress bath. Upon your arrival and check-in, you can choose Yukata (a traditional Japanese garment similar to Kimono but more casual), which you can wear during your stay for free. They also serve two different types of dinner to choose from. One of them is an authentic Kaiseki meal, while the other features must-try Japanese dishes such as sushi, tempura, and shabushabu expertly prepared by the chef. After enjoying a refreshing soak in a reservable public bath facility, don’t forget to get complimentary ice candy and drinks. The service is exceptionally attentive, and the staff is friendly. This is exactly where you can experience the outstanding hospitality that international tourists often expect from traditional Japanese Ryokan.

Book here

Setsugetsuka Website (Japanese only)

8. Mizu no To (Kowakudani Onsen)

If you prefer spending time in a calm, quaint atmosphere with fewer crowds, Mizu no To is the best place to stay during your trip to Hakone! This gorgeous Ryokan is operated by the same company as Setsugetsuka but has fewer rooms and is situated in a secluded location.

Mizu no To (水の音) literally means “the sound of water,” and as the name implies, this lovely Ryokan is surrounded by lush green and the sound of water coming from rivers and ponds in their lovely Japanese garden. They have two separate buildings, and each of them has different hot spring sources which offer a variety of health benefits. For dinner, enjoy tender Wagyu beef, Sashimi, seasonal vegetables, and more which are carefully cooked to bring out the natural taste of the fresh ingredients.

Mizu no To Website (Japanese only)

9. Hoshino Resorts Kai Hakone (Hakone Yumoto Onsen)

Exploring the onsen town is half the fun in Hakone

Hoshino Resorts is one of Japan’s most famous Ryokan operators, which boasts over 50 luxury Ryokan locations across the country. Kai is the name of their Ryokan brand, which is reasonably priced compared to their original Hoshinoya group. Kai Hakone is known for the outstanding service and luxury Ryokan stay experience that never disappoints guests.

Located in a peaceful setting along a riverside, they feature a spacious semi-open bath that fascinates guests with the stunning views of the greenery. For dinner, you can have a standard Kaiseki meal, but it is also possible to upgrade your dinner to a special one that comes with a delicious beef hot pot. They also offer memorable cultural workshops at night. Attending the workshops allow you to try making Hakone’s traditional parquetry crafts over a cup of complimentary drink and seasonal Japanese sweets!

Hoshino Resorts Kai Hakone Website

10. Ashinoko Hanaori (Sengokuhara Onsen)

Ashinoko Hanaori is an award-winning luxury Ryokan that stands by the peaceful lakeside of Ashinoko. The entire Ryokan features an impressive design that is a fusion of tradition and modernity. Rooms are spacious and beautifully furnished with modern facilities such as a large TV and comfortable beds. Deluxe rooms come with a private open-air bath, while standard rooms don’t have a bath but offer stunning views from a balcony overlooking Lake Ashi.

Both dinner and breakfast are buffets and served in a spacious dining room. You can enjoy a variety of delicious food, including both traditional Japanese and western dishes. They also have reservable private baths, open-air public baths, and a relaxation spa where you can get a refreshing massage! Don’t forget to try a free footbath which is available in the extended area near the lobby! Soaking your foot in a relaxing hot spring will loosen the muscles of your foot after a long day of walking.

Book here

Ashinoko Hanaori Website



Ryokan introduced above are very popular, and they can easily be booked up, particularly during long holidays such as Golden Week and Obon season in Japan. Therefore, we highly recommend you should make a reservation as soon as possible. If you are planning on spending a couple of days or longer in Kanagawa prefecture, make sure to check other popular tourist destinations around, such as Kamakura, which is best known for the great number of historic temples and shrines. For international tourists, we offer Kamakura Private Walking Tour, which is the best way to explore the beautiful city with a knowledgeable English guide!

Happy traveling!