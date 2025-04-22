Experience Sushi Making in Tsukiji: A Hands-On Japanese Culinary Adventure

Writer’s Profile Seda Iskan is a travel enthusiast who originally came to Japan as an exchange student. She loved the country so much, she decided to return to do an internship. Her hobbies include going for walks, stargazing, and viewing art. Her favorite Japanese food is takoyaki, but she named her cat named Sushi. Nevertheless, they love spending time together!

Looking for a fun and cultural activity in Tokyo with your family, friends, or even solo? Why not join a sushi-making class in Tsukiji and learn the art of sushi from a seasoned sushi master! Tokyo has a deep connection to sushi, especially the Edomae style, which originated during the Edo period (1603–1868). It’s where the modern sushi we know and love like nigiri was born. Large fish markets such as Tsukiji helped solidify Tokyo’s reputation as a sushi capital. Today, sushi is one of the most popular Japanese dishes worldwide. So if you’re a foodie, traveler, or just curious about Japanese cuisine, this workshop is the perfect way to dive into Tokyo’s rich food culture.

What It’s Like to Join the Sushi Class

Learn the art of sushi from the distinguished sushi chef who has spent many years perfecting his craft, delivered through lively demonstrations, hands-on practice, and fun conversations with the other participants of the class! This family-friendly class is a great way to make some friends in Japan while learning a new skill. All the ingredients are freshly sourced from Tsukiji, the Japanese hub for some delicious fresh seafood, street food and much more. Don’t worry if you’re not a pro in the kitchen, all the ingredients will be prepared beforehand by the chef so no complex knife work is involved and every tool you need to make the sushi will be provided. All you need to do is show up, follow the instructions and have fun!

Exploring the Flavorful World of Tsukiji Market

Tsukiji has long been famous for its incredibly fresh seafood, once home to the lively inner market where massive tuna auctions and wholesale trading brought the area to life each morning. In 2018, this part of the market was relocated to the Toyosu market in Koto City. However, the outer market is still thriving with locals and visitors from around the world stopping by every day! Beyond fish, the streets are lined with tasty treats like grilled scallops, wagyu skewers, juicy fruit sticks, and the crowd favorite, tamagoyaki (Japanese omelet). You’ll also find handmade onigiri, traditional mochi, and shops selling everything from Japanese kitchen tools to local tea and unique souvenirs.

Whether you visit before or after your class, Tsukiji offers a fun, flavorful dive into Tokyo’s food scene perfect for foodies, casual explorers, and anyone curious about Japanese cuisine.

What Your Sushi Journey Will Be like

Tsukiji Market is a sprawling, bustling area but getting to the class is easy; the meeting point is the Tsukiji Information Center. From there, your guide will pick you up and guide you to the sushi-making class inside one of the many buildings in Tsukiji (It’s about a 5-minute walk). The room is on the 3rd floor of the building and once you get there it’s time to meet the rest of the guests and make some friends!

Once the students have settled in, the class kicks off. Ready to become a sushi master? First-off, the sushi chef will skillfully cut and prepare the fish in front of the class and explain more about how he does it in Japanese (a translator will be present so no need to worry), This is your cue to capture the magic as the master works his craft!

After the fish is prepared, it’s time to assemble your sushi, the other ingredients are already set on the table for you. With step-by-step guidance, the sushi chef and guide will help you assemble the sushi. When you’re done you get to enjoy your very own delicious handmade sushi!

Everything Included in the Experience

The class offers a hands-on culinary experience full of fun and learning. The chef teaches you of course, but also shares fascinating stories and trivia about sushi culture. An English-speaking guide will ensure the session is fun and easy to follow for guests from all over the world. The chef makes the class simple and enjoyable, so it’s perfect for everyone, even kids are welcome! All the necessary ingredients, including sushi rice, fish, egg, shrimp, and seaweed will be provided. You’ll also have everything you need to plate and enjoy your creations, from chopsticks to plates. During the class, you’ll sip on traditional Japanese green tea and enjoy a comforting bowl of miso soup. Don’t worry if your sushi isn’t perfect on the first try! It’s a skill that improves with practice, so just focus on enjoying the process and learning something new. And as a special treat, you’ll get to try authentic wasabi, grated on a traditional shark skin grater. Set in a welcoming atmosphere at a hidden local spot in Japan, this experience offers an authentic and memorable taste of Japanese culture.

Who Will Love This Sushi Class

This class is perfect for anyone curious about Japanese food culture, whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, friends, or family. It’s beginner-friendly and doesn’t require any cooking experience which is why anyone can enjoy it. If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at making sushi yourself but didn’t know where to start, this is your chance! The relaxed atmosphere is quite enjoyable, even if you’re a bit shy or not too confident in the kitchen. Plus, it’s a way to meet other travelers and locals while making sushi hands-on.

Key Info to Know Before You Go

Meeting Point: Tsukiji Information Center

Tsukiji Information Center Duration: 90 minutes

90 minutes Language: English

English What to Bring: everything you need to make the sushi will be provided. You might want to do some sightseeing in Tsukiji so you might want to put on comfortable shoes.

everything you need to make the sushi will be provided. You might want to do some sightseeing in Tsukiji so you might want to put on comfortable shoes. Dietary Notes: Vegetarian, halal, and gluten-free options are not available.

Ready to Roll? Book Now!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to dive into Japan’s culinary traditions in an interactive way. This sushi-making experience in Tsukiji is the perfect chance to master the art of sushi under the guidance of an expert chef. Whether you’re a solo traveler, with friends, or family, this hands-on class offers an interactive and authentic taste of Japanese culture. Book now and make your visit to Japan even more memorable!

Reserve your class now and create your own sushi masterpiece in Tokyo!

