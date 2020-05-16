The 8 Best Online / Virtual Tours in Japan You Can Enjoy at Home

We love traveling.

But we couldn’t go traveling abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak at this moment. However, there are so many great ways to enjoy Japan from your home.

Today we introduce the best online (virtual) tours in or about Japan!

Cultural Experience

1. Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk

This experience is most popular online-experience in Airbnb from Japan.

A Japanese Buddihist monk tell you why he became a buddhist monk and his meditation practice. Then try two types of meditation together.

2. Be a comic story teller “Rakugo-ka” experience

Rakugo which is a comic story, sitting comedy is one of the traditional Japanese culture.

We can enjoy not only English Rakugo story but also try to speak some short story like a comic story teller.

3. Learn to Draw with Japan’s Manga University

Manga is modern Japanese cultural experience compared to Rakugo, traditional one.

In this experience you can find how to draw manga characters from head to toe.

4. Origami and the culture of Japan

Origami is the traditional folding paper artcraft. Almost of all Japanese play Origami when we are kids. Let’s enjoy origami online!

Japanese Food Experience

5. Japanese Food Art: Cute Cartoon Lunch

Bento box is one of the famous Japanese culture, especially Kyaraben or Charaben , a style of elaborately arranged bonto boxes with food carved to look like different famous cartoon characters, animals, or other objects. Let’s try to make on your own.

6. Become a Sake Master with a Sommelier

Many tourists want to drink Sake in Japan!

Recently Sake become popular but do you know how to make sake?

How do you find good sake?

Let’s learn about sake from your home!

7. Tips to Brew Delicious Japanese Tea by Tea Master

Japanese Tea is becoming fashionable around the world because it’s tasty and healthy.

In this experience you could learn knowledge of Japanese tea and how to brew delicious tea.

Virtual highlight tour

8. Tokyo Virtual Highlight Tour

This online experience gives you rough idea of Tokyo’s sightseeing spot and culture. It’s about 45-60 minutes experience via Zoom and could understand what you could see in Tokyo and tips while traveling.

Happy traveling!

