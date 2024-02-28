Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022 they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part time and writes in order to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food of all countries, travelling and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Calling all savvy travelers and budget-conscious wanderers! Kyoto, where tradition and modernity unite, isn’t just for the explorers with deep pockets. We’re about to let you in on a little secret, 10 of them, in fact! Picture comfy beds, stylish vibes, and even a few extra yen left for that extra bowl of ramen.

If you’re all about savoring the charm of Kyoto without breaking the bank, keep reading for our list of the 10 Best Budget Hotels in Kyoto. Your wallet will thank you!

1. Hotel The M’s Kyoto

Step into comfort that’ll have you questioning if this is really a budget hotel. Hotel The M’s Kyoto is a 3-star sanctuary just a stone’s throw away from Kyoto Station. Find yourself minutes from the city’s heart at a sleek, modern hotel that makes frugality feel fashionable.

Rooms boast private bathrooms and WiFi so that you can lounge in style. The 24-hour front desk staff speaks English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, ready to make your stay a breeze. Whether you’re venturing to Sanjusangen-do Temple or wandering to TKP Garden City Kyoto, convenience is the name of the game.

Kyoto explorations on a budget? Consider the bar raised.

2. Prince Smart Inn Kyoto Shijo Omiya

Say hello to your budget-friendly home away from home, the Prince Smart Inn Kyoto Shijo Omiya. Get ready for comfort, delicious eats at the in-house restaurant, and the holy grail of modern times, WiFi! Nestled right by Gion Shijo Station and Kyoto Station, you’ll be close to all the action.

Samurai Kembu Kyoto and Sanjusangen-do Temple are practically waving from nearby, while Nijo Castle and Kyoto International Manga Museum are also in the neighborhood. Inside, you’ll find bigger rooms than your typical Japanese budget hotel digs.

Prince Smart Inn is here to make your Kyoto stay royally awesome.

3. The OneFive Kyoto Shijo

Unwrap a budget-friendly gift in the heart of Kyoto at The OneFive Kyoto Shijo! Since opening in 2018, this place has been all about affordable luxury and vibes that warmly say, “Welcome home.” This is an artistic escape right at the epicenter of Kyoto’s coolness.

Just a 3-minute stroll from Omiya Station and Shijo Omiya Station, the hotel is in a great area. Rooms are a masterclass in sleek simplicity with flat-screen TVs, fridges, and kettles to fuel your adventures when the free coffee here isn’t enough. They’ve cracked the code for combining Japanese heritage with modern flair, making this spot a hub for culture and comfort.

The OneFive Kyoto is your cozy launchpad for Kyoto escapades.

4. ibis Styles Kyoto Shijo

Introducing the dazzling ibis Styles Kyoto Shijo, where budget meets bold design for a stay that’s anything but ordinary! Unveiled in 2021, this is your passport to luxury. Imagine being a 4-minute strut from Karasuma Subway Station, with many of Kyoto’s landmarks as your neighbors.

Rooms are a minimalist’s dream, dressed in soothing shades. The en suite bathroom provides everything you need to primp and pamper. There’s also a restaurant and laundry facilities! And when you’re ready to explore, Kyoto Station is a quick hop away.

ibis Styles Kyoto Shijo is your stylish home away from home.

5. Hotel Excellence Kyoto Station Nishi

Hotel Excellence Kyoto Station Nishi has got you covered for convenience! This is your hub for epic adventures, less than a kilometer away from TKP Garden City Kyoto and a mere 2 kilometers from the mesmerizing Sanjusangen-do Temple.

Air-conditioned rooms? Check. Private bathroom? You got it. Did we mention it’s a hop, skip, and jump away from Kyoto Station? Convenience level: 100. The rooms are cozy cocoons designed to give you the snooze of your dreams. They may be compact, but they don’t spare any comfort.

The Hotel Excellence Kyoto Station Nishi will have your back and ZZZs sorted.

6. APA Hotel Kyoto Ekimae

Front and center, right in the heartbeat of convenience, we’re talking about the APA Hotel Kyoto Ekimae! Ekimae is Japanese for “in front of the station,” and that’s just where you’ll find this hotel. This APA outpost even has its own in-house buffet restaurant!

Relax in modern rooms with air conditioning, a fridge, and an electric kettle. Green tea is included too. There are even free video-on-demand movies in every room. But if you’d rather explore than have a movie marathon, Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Nijo Castle are close among many other must-see sights.

Ready to conquer Kyoto? The APA Hotel Kyoto Ekimae is your ultimate partner.

7. TUNE STAY KYOTO

Robert Perlman via Facebook with permission

Prepare for a modern twist to Kyoto’s timeless charm because Tune Stay Kyoto is here to rewrite the hospitality playbook! Five hundred meters from Kyoto Station, Tune Stay Kyoto, is your gateway to convenience and style. This boutique hotel caters to bookish explorers rather than high-end seekers. Get this: They’ve got an epic bookshelf staircase that’ll have bookworms swooning. We’re talking over 2,000 books handpicked to dive deep into the city’s soul. By night, the staircase doubles as a movie theatre!

It’s a stylish spot to unwind while meeting fellow travelers with a shared kitchen, cozy reading nooks, a bar, and shared lounge spaces. From compact capsule-sized rooms to full-blown apartment suites, these digs cater to every explorer’s style. Tune Stay Kyoto turned a “budget hotel” into a hip abode. And speaking of hip, the rooms all come with their own record player and records to keep you grooving!

Robert Perlman via Facebook with permission

Get ready for modern flair with a literary edge at Tune Stay Kyoto, where pages meet possibilities.



8. Sakura Terrace The Atelier

At Sakura Terrace The Atelier, comfort, community, and a hint of style create the ultimate escape. This freshly styled abode engages your senses, from the soothing feel of denim and wood in your room to the art waiting for you in the lounge. With five room types, they’ve got your cozy corner ready.

The lounge is a hub for all things cool, from history books to a DIY coffee corner. Plus, you’re right by Kujo station and AEON Mall, making exploration and retail therapy practically your neighbors. But the icing on the cake has to be the public bath on site, waiting to soothe any sore muscles after your escapades.

Sakura Terrace The Atelier is ready to make your Kyoto dreams a reality.

9. ALA HOTEL KYOTO

Indulge in luxury at Ala Hotel Kyoto, where 4-star goodness meets budget brilliance! We’re talking air-conditioned rooms and free WiFi, wrapped up in a 24-hour front desk package. And the cherry on top? You’re within whispering distance of Gion Shijo Station and the captivating Kiyomizu-dera Temple.

Boasting all the amenities you could need, these rooms are all about comfort and style. And if you’re longing for a taste of tradition, the tranquil courtyard’s got you covered. Whether you’re soaking in tranquility at the large public bath or soaking in the views from the open-air bath, ALA HOTEL KYOTO is your zen haven.

Here’s the epitome of a budget-friendly luxury escape.

10. Comfort Hotel Kyoto Toji

Experience comfort that’s as easy on your wallet as it is on your senses, thanks to Comfort Hotel Kyoto Toji! Nestled in the center of Kyoto, this 3-star wonder isn’t just about a good night’s sleep; it’s about crafting memories. Start your day with breakfast that’s as American as apple pie, and don’t even think about setting an alarm because the 24-hour front desk is ready to assist with anything you need.

Expect air-conditioned rooms packed with all the essentials: a desk for your doodles, a kettle for your tea adventures, and even a flat-screen TV for your Netflix binges. The hotel is practically neighbors with TKP Garden City Kyoto and just a jaunt away from the cultural magnificence of Sanjusangen-do Temple. This hotel is full of Kyoto charm, reflected in stylish touches like traditional garden spaces, bamboo accents, and wooden elements.

If you’re after budget-savvy comfort, look no further than Comfort Hotel Kyoto Toji.

