How to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Japan

As a child, I looked forward to surprising my beautiful mother with handmade gifts, cards and homemade meals (her favorites, of course). She is a caring and kind person, so I tried my hardest to express my love and gratitude for her role as a provider, caregiver and role model. I was very surprised and happy to learn that Mother’s Day is also celebrated in Japan, where mothers also go above and beyond to care for and raise their children. Mother’s Day in Japan, known as 母の日 (Haha no Hi), is a special occasion to express love and gratitude towards mothers. Whether you’re visiting Japan or want to celebrate the day in a Japanese way, here are the best traditions and gift ideas to make your mom feel special.

About Mother’s Day in Japan

Mother’s Day originally spread to Japan from the United States in the early 20th century. During the Showa era (1926-1989), especially after World War II, it gained popularity to honor motherhood and strengthen family bonds. The holiday was initially linked to Empress Kōjun, the mother of Emperor Akihito, but eventually, it aligned with the global celebration of Mother’s Day in May. Today, it is widely celebrated across Japan with gifts, flowers, and family gatherings. Mother’s Day in Japan is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, just like in many other countries. In 2025, it falls on May 11th.

What Do You Do for Mother’s Day in Japan?

Send Carnations

Carnations are the traditional Mother’s Day flower in Japan. Each color has a special meaning:

Red: Love and admiration for mother, mother’s love, pure love, true love.

Love and admiration for mother, mother’s love, pure love, true love. Pink: Gratitude, warmth, and appreciation.

Gratitude, warmth, and appreciation. White: Good luck, purity, and respect (remembrance of a mother who has passed away).

Good luck, purity, and respect (remembrance of a mother who has passed away). Yellow: Disappointment, rejection, sympathy, apology (not typically gifted).

Disappointment, rejection, sympathy, apology (not typically gifted). Orange: Enthusiasm, encouragement, and happiness.

Most families give red or pink carnations to express love and appreciation. White carnations are often associated with mourning (especially during Obon), so they are typically avoided for Mother’s Day. In recent years, flower shops have also introduced mixed bouquets with pastel-colored carnations to add a soft and elegant touch.

Send a Message Card

A heartfelt message card is a simple yet meaningful way to show appreciation. Many children in Japan create handmade cards with drawings or heartfelt messages like “いつもありがとう (Itsumo arigatou)”, meaning “Thank you always.” Schools and kindergartens often organize craft sessions where children make cards and small gifts for their mothers.

Send a Special Gift

Beyond flowers and cards, many families give thoughtful gifts to their mothers. Let’s explore the best Mother’s Day gift ideas from Japan!

What is the Best Gift for Mom from Japan?

For Moms in Their Late 20s to 30s (From Small Kids and Husbands)

Make an Origami Heart with a Surprise Message: A fun and personal craft idea for young children to express love. Origami hearts can be decorated with stickers, drawings, or even a small poem inside. You can find tutorials online with a quick search online.

Handmade Mizuhiki Accessories: Mizuhiki is a traditional Japanese decorative cord, and handmade earrings or bracelets make for a heartfelt gift. Many craft stores offer DIY kits so kids and dads can create unique designs together.

Bath Salts: Japanese bath salts infused with yuzu, matcha, or onsen minerals create a relaxing home spa experience. Some popular brands include Hakone hot spring-inspired salts or Kyoto yuzu-infused bath salts.

For Moms in Their 30s to 40s

Preserved Flower Making Experience: A hands-on activity where moms can create lasting floral arrangements. These workshops are available in many flower shops across Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka.

Japanese Traditional Glass (Edo Kiriko): Edo Kiriko is a beautiful, hand-cut glassware art form from the Edo period. These intricate glasses, often used for sake or decorative purposes, feature stunning patterns and vibrant colors. Some shops even offer glass-cutting experiences where you can craft a custom piece.

Japanese Tea Set: A delicate set featuring fine porcelain teacups and premium green tea. For an extra-special touch, consider pairing it with matcha tools for an authentic tea ceremony experience.

For Moms in Their 40s to 50s

Traveling Together: A special trip is a wonderful way to create unforgettable memories. Recommended destinations in May include:

Hitachi National Seaside Park has stunning blue nemophila flowers that cover the hills in a breathtaking display.

Address: 605-4 Onuma, Umadori, Hitachinaka City, Ibaraki 312-0012

Ashikaga Flower Park is famous for wisteria tunnels, which create a fairytale-like setting perfect for photography.

Address: 607 Hasamacho, Ashikaga, Tochigi 329-4216

Oirase Gorge has lush nature and waterfalls, offering a serene escape from city life.

Address: Oirase River, Oirase, Okuse, Towada, Aomori 034-0301

Mt. Fuji is a scenic location for a hike in the spring season, with clear views and vibrant greenery, making it a great time for an adventure.

Address: Kitayama, Fujinomiya, Shizuoka 418-0112

Eating Out Together: A luxurious way to celebrate is a special Lunch/Dinner Cruise departing from Yokohama, Kanagawa. Enjoy fine dining with scenic waterfront views while indulging in Japanese and international cuisine.

For Moms 50 and Over

Massage and Spa Experience: A pampering session at a Japanese spa is perfect for relaxation. Many spas offer aromatherapy and shiatsu massages, often incorporating traditional Japanese healing techniques such as hot stone therapy and herbal steam baths.

Staying at a Ryokan and Enjoying an Onsen: Traditional Japanese inns (ryokan) offer a serene escape with hot spring baths, kaiseki meals, and a peaceful atmosphere. A top recommendation is Setsugetsuka, a luxury ryokan located in Hakone, known for its private open-air onsen baths and seasonal gourmet dining.

Whether you celebrate with flowers, a heartfelt card, a special gift, or a memorable trip, Mother’s Day in Japan is a wonderful occasion to express love and gratitude. No matter what you choose, the most important thing is to make your mother feel cherished and appreciated.

Happy Mother’s Day! (母の日おめでとう！)

