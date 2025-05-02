Kawaguchiko: Recommended Things to Do around Mt. Fuji

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra costs to you.

The Kawaguchiko area is an outstanding popular place to catch a glimpse of Mount Fuji. Kawaguchiko Lake is one of the five lakes in the Mount Fuji area and offers some of the best views of the mountain on a clear day. It is also one of the easiest places to reach from Tokyo, with direct bus and train connections. The area is great for a day trip, but with all the many interesting and fun things to do in the Kawaguchiko area, a weekend trip here is a perfect idea!

How to Get There and Around

If you want to travel to Kawaguchiko from Tokyo, the most convenient option is to take a bus. It typically takes around 2 hours and costs between 2,000 and 2,500 yen. Buses depart from several locations in central Tokyo, such as Shinjuku Station. Alternatively, you can opt for a JR train from Shinjuku Station, which will take 2-3 hours.

For more information on traveling to and around Kawaguchiko, we have an article that covers everything you need to know.

Things to Do in the Kawaguchiko Area

Enjoy Stunning Views at Kawaguchiko 5th Station

From Kawaguchiko station, you can take a bus to the Fuji Subaru Line Gogōme, also known as Yoshidaguchi 5th Station or Kawaguchiko 5th Station. This station is a popular starting point for people climbing Mount Fuji; it is the most used of all four stations. With easy access from Tokyo, many people just go there to watch Mt. Fuji, without climbing it, too. You also have great views of the Five Mount Fuji Lakes from the station. The station is accessible almost all year round, snow conditions permitting, making it a popular sightseeing spot outside the climbing season.

This station is a good starting point for those of you wanting to climb Mount Fuji. At the station, you will find some restaurants and shops to gear up properly before you start the journey to the summit. We always advise you to climb Mount Fuji during the climbing season and be well prepared.

The bus from Kawaguchi station to the fifth station takes about 50 minutes one way and costs 1,780 yen for a one-way ticket or 2,800 yen for a round trip for adults, half price for children. Tickets are valid for two days from the date of purchase.

Website: Mt. Fuji 5th station

Arakurayama Sengen Shrine

When you head east from Kawaguchiko station for about 4 km, you will find Arakura Sengen Shrine. What makes this shrine extra special is the panoramic view from the top. From there, you can see Mt. Fuji and the 5-story Chureito Pagoda.

From the Arakurayama Sengen Shrine, 398 steps lead you to the top, where you will find the Chureito Pagoda. This great view is quite famous and has been featured in many guidebooks. This place feels almost magical, especially during spring, when the sakura blossoms bloom.

Finish off your perfect day and watch the sunset from here!

Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine

At the starting point of the Yoshida trail, you will find the Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine, also known today as the Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine. The Yoshida trail leads all the way to the top of Mount Fuji, though few climbers begin their hike from here now. Many climbers still visit the shrine before their ascent to pray for a safe climb.

Each year, the shrine is the center stage for one of Japan’s three “most unique festivals.” The Yoshida Fire Festival is celebrated to mark the end of the Mount Fuji climbing season and praise the gods. During the festival, about 70 large torches are lit throughout the city, turning the main street into what looks like a river of fire.

Website: Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine

Admission: free

Lake Kawaguchi Mt. Tenjō Ropeway

This cable car is located on the lakeside of Kawaguchiko. There are two cable cars; you can see the lake and Mt. Fuji from the top. Especially in the autumn, you can see the beautiful autumn colors of the tree leaves in this area while riding on the cable car. The three minutes to the top will literally fly by.

Want to see how things look today? Check out the live view from the observation deck!

Website: Ropeway information

Admission: 1,000 yen/adults, 500 yen/children for a round trip

Oishi Park

From this beautiful park on the north side of Kawaguchiko Lake, you can see the beautiful Mt. Fuji and its reflection. The views are amazing in spring and summertime when many flowers are blossoming at Oishi Park. Especially from late June to early July, when the lavender flowers are in bloom and make the place look like it has a purple carpet, many people visit this picturesque spot. At Oishi Park, there are several restaurants and shops, making it a great spot for a break after a hike.

Website: Oishi Park

Admission: free

Aokigahara-Jukai Forest and Lava Caves

Aokigahara forest is a beautiful forest on the northern foot of Mt. Fuji. The Japanese name of the forest is Aokigahara-jukai; jukai means a sea of trees. The forest was formed on the lava plateau after the eruption of Mount Fuji in 864. It can be difficult to navigate through the forest, as it is very dense. Because of the high density of trees, you will hardly feel any raindrops. The forest will protect you from rain, wind, and snow! Sadly, for this reason and because of the remoteness of this forest, this place is also known as the suicide forest. However, it is a very beautiful place to go hiking; just make sure you don’t get off the trails, and it is recommended that you go with a guide.

Some deep lava caves are near the Aokigahara forest, such as the Fugaku Wind Cave and the Narusawa Ice Cave. When you are in the area, visiting these famous caves is a must. The temperature in both caves is between zero and three degrees all year round, but don’t let that stop you from witnessing these miracles of Mother Nature.

Ide Shuzo Sake Brewery

Very close to Kawaguchiko station is a sake brewery called Ide Shuzo. This small family-run brewery has been making sake for 21 generations, using water from Mt. Fuji. You can learn more about making sake at the brewery or just sample the finished product!

A brewery and distillery tour is offered in Japanese and English twice every day at 9:30 am or 3 pm and a reservation is required. The reservation can be made online for 1,500 yen per person (including sake tasting).

Website: Ide Shuzo

Admission: Sake tour 1,500 yen/adults (including sake tasting: 3 kinds of Japanese sake, 1 plum wine, and 1 whiskey)

Oshino Hakkai Springs

Hakkai means eight seas, referring to eight clear spring water ponds at the foot of Mount Fuji that Oshino Hakkai is famous for. It is located between Kwaguchiko and Yamanakako, at the bottom of the former 6th lake of the area. The water from the ponds is of very good quality, containing some of the nation’s best spring water! You can even drink water from one of the pools.

Most pools are filled with melted snow that has run down from Mt. Fuji, and some are inhabited by koi fish. Around the pond, there are many traditional Japanese houses and a museum that is also worth visiting! Oshino Hakkai is also a popular destination for cherry blossom viewing, and the best viewing time is usually from early to mid-April.

Website: Oshino Hakkai

Admission: free

Suggested Routes in the Kawaguchi Area

1. Highlights Cycling Route

Many of the accommodations in the area offer bicycles for rent, sometimes even included in the price. The area around Lake Kawaguchi is great for biking exploration! Below is a suggested itinerary:

Duration: Approx. 7 hours

A: Kawaguchiko Station

B: Arakurayama Sengen Shrine

C: Oishi Land

D: Ubuyagasaki Shrine

E: Sake brewery

Booking a guided cycling tour is highly recommended to fully experience the area and discover hidden gems that only locals know. It provides insurance coverage and includes the convenience of a support car in case you become tired or need to transport heavy luggage. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make the most of your adventure by booking a guided tour!

2. 5th Station and Secret Forest Route Bus Route

This route covers the 5th station, Aokigahara forest, and Narusawa Ice Cave. But if you have time, you can combine it with the sake brewery or the ropeway!

Duration: Approx. 7 hours

B: Kawaguchiko 5th station

C: Kawaguchiko station

D: Aokigahara and Narusawa Ice Cave

Admission: Transportation approx. 3,600 yen, ice cave 350 yen

3. National Treasure Bus Route

How about going to National Treasures? On this route, you will first visit Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine and Oshino Hakkai. Then head back to Kawaguchiko and go to Mt. Tenjō Ropeway.

Duration: 7 hours

A: Kawaguchiko station

B: Kitaguchi Hongu Sengen Shrine

C: Oshino Hakkai

D: Mt. Tenjō Ropeway

Admission: bus 1,030 yen, ropeway 1,000 yen

These are our recommendations for the Kawaguchiko area. What do you think of them? Are there any places we missed that you can recommend? Let us know! What is your favorite place or activity in the area? Let us know in the comments!

For more information, check out our complete guide to Mt. Fuji below!

Happy traveling!

