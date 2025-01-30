10 Best Events and Things to Do in Japan in February 2025

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

It’s cold in Japan in February, but that’s not all! Get out from under your cozy kotatsu and check out some of the best events and things to do in Japan in February. From wild festivals to beautiful illuminations and more, there is plenty worth leaving your house or hotel room for. Let’s explore some of Japan’s best things to do this month!

1. Yasaka Shrine Setsubun

Jose M. Cruz (jcruz2000), CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Let’s dive headfirst into a whirlwind of tradition and a little bit of mischief. Early February in Japan means that demons are on the prowl, and you’re armed with soybeans! That’s Setsubun, Japan’s annual ritual of warding off evil by pelting costumed oni with roasted beans. In Kyoto, the Yasaka Shrine takes this ancient custom to another level. Instead of the usual spectacle, you can witness elegant Geisha participating in the festivities. Day one brings stunning dance performances alongside the bean-throwing, while day two adds a vibrant Lion Dance to the mix. It’s a mesmerizing blend of tradition, beauty, and a little bit of controlled chaos.

When: February 2-3

Website: Yasaka Shrine Setsubun

2. Noboribetsu Onsen “Naked Man” Festival

Think winter chill meets volcanic fury, and you’re halfway to understanding the Noboribetsu Onsen “Naked Man” Festival in Hokkaido. Officially known as the “Noboribetsu onsen yu matsuri,” this isn’t your grandma’s tea party. It’s an all-male, semi-nude spectacle of splashing, screaming, and surprisingly warm water. On the coldest night of the year, these brave (or maybe just wild) souls go to war – a watery, wild war, where the only goal is to soak the other guy. But the real head-turner? A gigantic, phallic shrine paraded with pride through the streets. Noboribetsu, a hotspot for onsen royalty, knows its lifeblood is in the volcanic springs, and this bonkers festival is their way of keeping the good times (and the town’s population) flowing. It’s an absolutely unforgettable clash of contrasts – hot vs. cold, flesh vs. ice.

When: February 3-4

Website: Noboribetsu Onsen “Naked Man” Festival

3. Namahage Sedo Festival

Is this a festival of nightmares? The Namahage Sedo Festival in Oga, Akita, is a full-on, heart-thumping experience. Every second weekend of February, the mountains unleash the namahage: terrifying, horned demons with an aversion to laziness. At precisely 7:25 pm, fifteen of these beasts stomp down from the hills, drawn to the bonfire where brave (or foolish!) souls gather. Don’t expect a friendly chat; these guys are on a mission, bellowing questions about lazy kids and mischief-makers to the soundtrack of taiko drums. While the festival can be scary, it’s all in good fun and is one of Japan’s weirdest festivals!

When: The second weekend of February

Website: Namahage Sedo Festival

4. Sapporo Snow Festival 2025

Back in its 75th year, this is hands down one of the most popular festivals in Japan! This annual extravaganza transforms Sapporo into a jaw-dropping masterpiece of ice and snow sculptures, from iconic landmarks to whimsical creatures. It’s not just about admiring art; it’s a sensory adventure. Every February, you can indulge in steaming ramen, slide down ice slides, and groove to live music. The festival brings winter magic to life, proving Japan knows how to have a good time, even in the coldest seasons!

When: February 4-11

Website: Sapporo Snow Festival

5. Mount Omuro Yamayaki

izunosuke, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Imagine a mountain, not of rock, but grass, standing tall above Ito City. Now picture it on fire! That’s Mount Omuro, where a 700-year-old tradition burns away winter and welcomes the green shoots of spring. It’s an epic community event as thousands gather to watch the slopes of Omuro in Shizuoka go up in beautiful flames. Want to be up close and personal? The main slopes burst into flame around noon, and if you’re quick, you can grab one of 70 torches at the mountain’s base and join the fiery procession.

When: February 18 (weather permitting)

Website: Mount Omuro Yamayaki

6. Osaka and Kōbe Illuminage

Alpha, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Winter is one of the best times for seeing stunning light illuminations all over Japan, and this year, the legendary Illuminage is dialing up the sparkle in two epic locations! Osaka is set to become a neon dreamscape, with the majestic Osaka Castle taking center stage, bathed in pulsating light. Imagine dazzling performances and music adding to the electric atmosphere! Meanwhile, a short hop to Kobe Fruit and Flower Park reveals the Enchanted Ice Palace, a wonderland of glowing wonders! Think towering, twinkly snowmen, mind-bending light sculptures, and mesmerizing shows that’ll leave you breathless. These aren’t your average lights; you won’t want to miss this full-on sensory explosion!

When: November 15-February 16

Website: Osaka and Kōbe Illuminage

7. Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations 2024-2025

Hetarllen Mumriken, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Ashikaga Flower Park is the golden ticket if you’re chasing jaw-dropping illuminations. This event has been repeatedly crowned the #1 illumination spot in the entire country, and rightfully so! The gardens explode in kaleidoscopic color, and interactive displays beg you to play. The way the light weaves with living flora is breathtaking and an experience beyond words and photos. So, yes, it’s worth the pilgrimage from Tokyo! Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations will wrap you in a spell of pure light and wonder.

When: October 18-February 16

Website: Ashikaga Flower Park Illuminations

8. Zao Snow Monster Festival

On top of Mt. Zao, wild Siberian winds carve trees into incredible ice sculptures called Juhyo in Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture. Trees transform into a battalion of frozen monsters thanks to harsh winds and frigid temps. By night, these icy behemoths are illuminated with trippy, rainbow-colored lights, turning the forest into a surreal wonderland. You can brave the icy chill, wander through this frozen forest, glide on a gondola, or even ski right past the icy creatures. February is the best time to head to the Zao Snow Monster Festival because there is an epic torch-lit ski parade and fireworks show!

When: December 27-February 24

Website: Zao Snow Monster Festival

9. Snowsports

Japan’s many-season magic means four times the adventure, and winter is no exception! The slopes beckon with world-class skiing and snowboarding, from quick getaways near Tokyo to epic powder runs in Hokkaido. City life gets a frosty makeover, too, with ice rinks popping up under the winter sky. You can even experience gliding through snow-dusted forests on a dog sled pulled by a team of huskies or the thrill of carving through fresh powder on a snowmobile. And for a slower pace, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will take you on an unforgettable journey through breathtaking landscapes. From resort basics to wild adventures, Japan’s winter playground is waiting – with all the gear you’ll need right there!

When: All winter long!

10. Huis Ten Bosch Tulip Festival

As the temperature rises, our wanderlust is set on Japan’s gorgeous spring blooms. Of course, Tokyo’s cherry blossoms are legendary, but take a weekend trip to Nagasaki for something truly special. Head to the Huis Ten Bosch theme park, with its Dutch charm, because in early February, it morphs into a breathtaking tulip paradise. Wander through the fragrant Flower Road, indulge in some delicious ice cream in Flower Square, explore the palace, and behold the tulips bathed in a luminous glow as dusk settles.

When: Early February-Early April

Website: Huis Ten Bosch Tulip Festival

