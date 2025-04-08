Osaka Expo 2025: Must-See Pavilions from Around the World for Everyone

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 8 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Deadmau5, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

The Osaka World Expo 2025, running from April 13th to October 13th, 2025, on Yumeshima Island, promises to be an unforgettable global event under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Whether you’re exploring Japan for the first time, traveling with little ones, seeking fresh business opportunities, or simply want to “see the world” at an accelerated rate, the Expo offers something for everyone. Be sure to check out our ultimate guide as well- it has everything you’ll need to know like our top pavilion recommendations, all the info you’ll need for getting tickets, and some of the most convenient accommodations nearby. With over 150 countries and regions participating, the national pavilions are key attractions, showcasing diverse cultures, groundbreaking technologies, and visions for the future. Here’s a curated list of ten must-see pavilions that cater to a variety of interests.

1. Germany: A Lush Showcase of Environmental Protection

The Germany Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

Germany’s pavilion, themed “Circular Economy,” offers a glimpse into the country’s leadership in sustainability. Designed with eco-friendly building methods and lush rooftops, it’s a fantastic stop for those passionate about environmental conservation. The green space is especially fun for visitors with children, offering a park-inspired atmosphere to explore and various, engaging conversation opportunities with celebrities as well as performances. For those in the corporate world, Germany’s pavilion highlights advancements in sustainable technologies, opening the door to collaboration and investment in green innovations. Visit “Oishii! Germany for authentic flavors and “Omiyage! Germany” for some great souvenirs- these stores have been curated meticulously.

The Germany Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

2. Singapore: A Striking Example of Innovation and Resilience

©The Singapore Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

The “Dream Sphere,” a salute to the nation’s nickname “The Little Red Dot,” at Singapore’s pavilion is impossible to miss. The massive red sphere, covered in recycled discs, is a striking symbol of Singapore’s commitment to a sustainable future as well as their reputation for surrounding nature, innovation, and resilience. Newcomers to Japan will be captivated by its bold design, while young adventurers will enjoy a unique photo opportunity and a conversation starter about recycling. The pavilion’s use of recycled materials offers interesting insights into sustainable design and will be a great stop for those interested in SDGs. Not to mention, the solar panels on the roof will generate enough energy for 77 electric vehicles to each drive about 1000km. This as well as other environmentally conscious efforts have been incorporated. Furthermore, a café, bar, and retail space will be available, along with scheduled artist performances, offering visitors a variety of experiences to immerse themselves in Singapore’s diverse culture.

3. Canada: Arctic Wonders and Warm Perspectives

Canada’s arctic-themed pavilion embodies “Regeneration,” offering families a cool and inviting space to explore the beauty of ice jams and Canada’s natural wonders. Many will appreciate the display of Canadian multiculturalism and environmental preservation. The Icy structures and definitive Canadian warmth create a unique dynamic that embodies the optimism and openness of the country. For forward-thinkers, the pavilion’s focus on clean energy, healthcare, and artificial intelligence offers exciting opportunities for innovation and partnerships. For those who will be around in June or enjoy Jazz, be sure to note down that the National Arts Centre Orchestra will perform to honor Oscar Peterson in June. Other music performances like dance featuring Canadian and Japanese performers together as well as a vocal performance by Jeremy Dutcher will also be held in July and August. Alongside the music will live cooking demonstrations to showcase the country’s diverse cuisine. If food is a focal point, consider visiting on may 17th- Canada (and other countries) will hold a “National Day” event where pancakes and maple syrup will be served. Visitors are also encouraged to wear red and white; shared colors of Japan and Canada’s flags.

4. Portugal: Architectural Beauty and Ocean Exploration for All

©The Portugal Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

Designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, the Portugal Pavilion’s “Ocean: The Blue Dialogue” is a masterpiece of modern architecture, perfect for those fascinated by contemporary design. Young explorers will be drawn to the pavilion’s wave-like structure, which evokes the calming essence of the ocean- something seen to have connected Portugal to Japan long ago. The focus on marine life and sustainability will resonate with visitors of all ages, and while it’s not specifically geared toward industry professionals, those in related sectors may find inspiration in its design and oceanic themes. In addition to the exhibition area, the Portugal Pavilion features a shop, a restaurant showcasing Portuguese cuisine, and a multipurpose space for hosting various events.

5. Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 for Industry Leaders and Cultural Immersion for Explorers

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion, notably the second largest at the Expo, takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey through the Kingdom’s “Vision 2030” plan. This project is particularly ambitious as Ryadh, Saudi Arabia will be the next location for the Expo, and is a must-see pavilion for industry leaders seeking opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s future development across various sectors. Newcomers to Japan and others seeking to adventure to new nations will also be intrigued by the cultural exhibits, offering a deep dive into Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscapes and heritage. Though less focused on younger audiences, the pavilion’s scale and grand vision will appeal to a wide range of visitors.

6. Switzerland: Forward-Thinking Charm and Coexistence

©The Switzerland Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka ©The Switzerland Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

This pavilion features five plant-covered spheres, embodying a theme of coexistence with nature. The Swiss have designed an engaging stop for families, with interactive displays that offer fun and learning. For professionals in tech, the pavilion’s changing exhibitions on AI, robotics, health sciences, and environmental issues provide an excellent opportunity to explore Switzerland’s technological innovations and future-forward thinking. Their profound goal of having the display with the smallest ecological footprint will yield plenty of impressive displays, as well as many examples of how to move towards a sustainable future. Fans of the popular anime “Heidi, Girl of the Alps” will be delighted to know that “Heidi Café” will open. The café will offer Swiss cheese and wine, as well as Swiss cuisine made with ingredients from various regions of Japan, tailored to suit Japanese tastes. Heidi will serve as an important ambassador for the pavilion, appearing throughout the visitor experience.

7. United States: High-Tech Design and Captivating Displays

©The United States Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

The US Pavilion offers a vibrant experience with performances in dance, music, and theater, showcasing the best of American arts and culture under the theme of “Imagine What We Can Create Together.” The pavilion offers exhibits focused on American innovation and technology, offering valuable insights into potential collaborations and investment opportunities. It’s worth noting that The pavilion is supported by NASA and will feature an immersive experience utilizing Hollywood special effects. Many who admire forward-thinking innovation and creativity will enjoy this dynamic, whether it be inspiration for eco-friendly living or opportunities to create success. Families may not find as many targeted experiences here, but the cultural richness will still captivate visitors of all ages. Not to mention, contemporary art and architecture enthusiasts will enjoy the sleek design of the area.

8. United Kingdom: Creative Design for Young Minds and Ingenuity for Visionaries

Inspired by children’s toy building blocks, the UK Pavilion promises to spark the imagination of young minds, especially those with a playful spirit. The design is a modern take on British creativity and innovation, making it an engaging stop for all. For those in the creative or tech industries, the pavilion offers an exciting glimpse into British ingenuity, with potential for future collaborations in design, technology, and innovation. Interactive exhibits using cutting-edge technology will showcase the possibilities of the future. Let your little ones get inspired to create for the future, or revisit your youth and renew your perspective of what’s to come! If you get hungry, rest assured that there is a restaurant offering authentic British cuisine with a view of the garden. Guests can enjoy a wide range of traditional dishes, from fish and chips and afternoon tea to chicken tikka masala curry and the Ploughman’s lunch (a selection of British cheese and pickles).

9. Indonesia: Maritime Heritage and Immersive Nature

Indonesia’s pavilion, shaped like a large fishing boat, offers a unique glimpse into the country’s maritime heritage; boats are essentially a shelter and are correlated to longevity and many interconnecting traditions. Historically, Indonesia’s identity has always been intertwined with the ocean. With two-thirds of its territory covered by water, the sea has been central to daily life, trade, and survival. Families will love exploring this hands-on, interactive exhibit, which emphasizes sustainable building materials like rice husk and plant wood and feature effects like humidity control, fog effects, and ambient sound. The aesthetic is incredibly tropical and is a salute to the country’s forests and wildlife as well as its prowess in sailing and vast seascape. Newcomers to Japan will also gain valuable insights into Indonesia’s rich cultural traditions. For professionals in eco-friendly building practices, the pavilion’s design and construction methods provide an interesting avenue for potential investment.

10. Thailand: Wellness Focus for All

Under the theme “Immunity” or “Phuum” in thai, and following the phrase “Bhumi Vimana Thai: a country where one enjoys good food, a quality lifestyle, and robust immunity,” Thailand’s pavilion showcases its leadership in health and wellness, making it a must-visit for those interested in holistic health, wellness, and traditional medicine. The area is divided into zones: “Thai Wisdom,” “Thai Healthcare & Health Hub,” and “Thai Living Lab,” each with unique products like food, herbs, and healthcare products available for purchase. Families can learn about healthy foods and wellness practices, while those in the healthcare and beauty sectors will find this pavilion particularly relevant, highlighting Thailand’s growing prominence as a hub for wellness innovation.

Impressive Pavilions from Around the World, and Much More Await

The Osaka World Expo 2025 promises to be an incredible experience, offering a variety of pavilions that cater to different interests. For newcomers to Japan, it’s an opportunity to continue to discover global cultures and cutting-edge innovations. Families will find engaging, educational experiences across numerous pavilions. Industry professionals and innovators will gain valuable insights into emerging technologies and potential international collaborations. These ten must-see pavilions are just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable journey into the future.

