Osaka Expo 2025: See the Future at the top Tech & Innovation Pavilions

The Osaka World Expo 2025, with its theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” is set to be a hub of technological breakthroughs and innovative solutions. From April 13th to October 13th, 2025, Yumeshima Island will host a wide range of nations and organizations eager to share their visions for a technologically advanced future. Be sure to check out our complete guide for all the information you’ll need plus some other recommendations! For first-time visitors to Japan, families wanting to explore the world, or just those excited to witness the cutting edge of innovation, here’s a curated list of must-see pavilions showcasing the latest in tech and forward-thinking solutions.

1. Japan Pavilion: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Carbon Recycling Technology

As the host nation, Japan’s pavilion, themed “Between Lives,” will highlight its dedication to a sustainable future through advanced technology. Key features include a demonstration of biogas power generation powered by food waste collected from the Expo site, alongside innovative Japanese carbon recycling technologies. Visitors can dive into Japan’s efforts in renewable energy and waste management, offering a glimpse of the country’s role in the global sustainability movement.

2. Future City Pavilion: Experiencing Tomorrow’s Urban Living

In this exciting pavilion, 12 leading Japanese companies and organizations come together to envision the cities of tomorrow under the theme of society 5.0. Visitors can immerse themselves in 15 experiences focusing on smart mobility, digital innovation, and sustainable energy. It’s a hands-on look at the technologies that will shape the cities of the near future—perfect for those interested in how technology will transform urban life.

3. NTT Pavilion: Exploring the Future of Communication with IOWN

The NTT Pavilion, themed “Natural Between Life and IT,” presents a glimpse into the future of communication through its revolutionary IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) technology. This pavilion offers an immersive experience that demonstrates how future communication will transcend both physical and psychological barriers, creating a more connected world that feels closer than ever. The main idea is that we and the planet can be interpreted as one organism- each part co-depending and co-evolving. This reinforces the goal of protecting our planet and NTT’s aim to make that easier for everyone.

4. Electric Power Pavilion: Discovering the Possibilities of Diverse Energy Sources

The Electric Power Pavilion, brought to you by the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, explores 29 different energy sources through interactive exhibits and hands-on games. From nuclear fusion to vibration-based power generation and wireless power transmission, this pavilion offers an insightful look at current and future energy technologies. A heavily implemented theme is actually eggs- you will notice that the entire exhibit is modeled around eggs or “Eggs of Possibilities;” perhaps a connection to the usage of the word “egg” to refer to a person aspiring towards a certain profession. Visitors can even “collect” projected deuterium and tritium to engage with nuclear fusion in an exciting, educational way.

5. null² Pavilion: Merging Digital and Physical Worlds

For those interested in AI, VR, and other futuristic technology, this pavilion shouldn’t be missed- especially by those who enjoy teamlabs! Media artist Yoichi Ochiai’s null² Signature Pavilion explores the fusion of the digital and physical realms through cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. Despite all of this technology’s “online” implications, one of the visions for this project is to emphasize enjoying the physical world. At the heart of this pavilion is the Mirrored Body, which creates a digital alter ego for each visitor. Can you imagine meeting and interacting with yourself? Through interactive mirrors, you can engage with your virtual self, prompting deeper thoughts on how technology is reshaping our identities and interactions.

6. GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION: Immersive Space Exploration and Robotics

Step into a future where space exploration is the norm at the GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION, presented by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Visitors can take a virtual trip to the Star Jaburo space station via an orbital elevator, and even witness the peaceful use of mobile suits in space. The pavilion also features a life-sized Gundam statue, 17m tall and the first to appear in Kansai, as well as immersive video experiences, providing an exciting look at robotics and space technology. Visit on July 20th for a special “pavilion day!” details will be disclosed later, but be sure to consider coming this day if you love GUNDAM! Not to mention, there is plenty of merchandise to grab.

7. Panasonic Group Pavilion: Unlocking Imagination with Immersive Technology

The Panasonic Group Pavilion, titled “The Land of Nomo,” invites visitors to unleash their imagination through spatial technologies related to light, sound, air, and video. Is your child interested in technology? Then this pavilion is perfect for them to join as it was designed for curious minds- an area dedicated to discovery and adventure. The pavilion showcases exciting future innovations like perovskite solar cells and bioluminescent lighting, all within an interactive environment designed to engage visitors of all ages, especially those curious about the imaginative possibilities of technology. If you’re curious, check out this interactive element on their site- a butterfly that changes color with your voice!

8. Mitsubishi Pavilion: Exploring the Interconnectedness of Life with Video Experiences

The Mitsubishi Pavilion, themed “Keeping the World Vibrant,” reflects on the interconnectedness of life, nature, and society. Through two immersive video theaters, visitors can explore the theme of life in depth, all while learning about sustainability and the circular use of resources. The pavilion itself is large, centrally located, and designed to embody the interconnected nature of our world, making it an insightful stop for those fascinated by environmental and social harmony.

9. Pasona Natureverse: Showcasing the Future of Medicine and Well-being

Pasona Group’s “PASONA Natureverse” pavilion features an abstract, futuristic looking building and focuses on the future of medicine and well-being, emphasizing gratitude for life under the theme “Thank you, life.” Highlights include a groundbreaking iPS heart cultivated from living cells and a “Future of Sleep” exhibit based on the latest sleep science. Combining pop culture icons like Astro Boy and Black Jack with innovative health technologies, this pavilion offers a unique exploration of the intersection between technology and well-being.

10. Nordic Metaverse Showcase at the Nordic Pavilion: Exploring Immersive Technologies

©The Nordic Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

Representing five Nordic countries, the Nordic Pavilion will host the Nordic Metaverse Day, showcasing pioneering innovations in AI, XR (Extended Reality), digital twins, and data-driven technologies. These groundbreaking developments from leading Nordic companies and research institutions will highlight the potential applications of immersive technologies across various industries, making this pavilion a must-visit for anyone eager to dive into the future of digital and immersive experiences.

Future-Proof Enough? Be Sure to see Everything Else too!

These pavilions offer a thrilling glimpse into the future of technology and innovation, an incredible experience for those who want to stay at the frontlines of the technological world as well as those who simply want to explore and see what our future may hold. From advancements in communication and energy to immersive digital experiences and robotics, each pavilion presents a unique vision of what the future holds. Be sure to prioritize these tech-centric destinations on your Expo itinerary to experience the next wave of global innovation firsthand.

