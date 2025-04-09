Osaka Expo 2025: Level Up Your Trip with the top 10 Pop Culture & Entertainment Pavilions

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 8 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Deadmau5, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Running from April 13th to October 13th, 2025, on Yumeshima Island, The Osaka World Expo 2025 is indeed focused on sustaining the future of our planet but that’s not the only remarkable quality it boasts—it’s also an entertainment paradise for pop culture lovers. Whether you’re new to Japan and eager to explore its rich cultural exports, looking for fun experiences with your kids, or longing to be immersed in the entertainment and creative industries, this Expo has something for everyone who’s searching for their Japan pop-culture fix! Be sure to check out our ultimate guide as well to make sure you know everything about this event! Here are the top pavilions that promise an unforgettable mix of fun, nostalgia, and next-gen entertainment!

1. GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION: A Must-See for Anime and Sci-Fi Enthusiasts

For those new to Japan and eager to dive into a pillar of Japanese anime culture, the GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION is an essential stop. Even young visitors will be amazed by the life-sized 17-meter Gundam statue (Kansai‘s first!), while fans of all ages will enjoy exclusive anime films and immersive experiences that bring this iconic world to life. This pavilion also offers a fascinating glimpse into the global impact of Japanese intellectual properties, perfect for those in the entertainment industry. Visit on July 20th for a special “pavilion day!” details will be disclosed later, but be sure to consider coming this day if you love GUNDAM! Not to mention, there is plenty of merchandise to grab.

2. PASONA NATUREVERSE: Where Astro Boy and Black Jack Lead You Into the Future

At the “PASONA Natureverse” pavilion, iconic manga characters like Astro Boy and Black Jack come to life in a creative exploration of life and well-being. First-time explorers of Japan will love meeting these classic characters, and families will appreciate the nostalgic charm. Highlights include an abstract, futuristic looking building and a groundbreaking iPS heart cultivated from living cells! This pavilion offers an exciting mix of manga storytelling and cutting-edge technology, making it a must-see for all ages. Keep an eye out for the new 3D CG anime short featuring these legendary figures!

3. Osaka Healthcare Pavilion (XD HALL – MONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE): Dive into the World of Gaming

Gaming fans, especially those interested in Japan’s consistently booming gaming culture, will not want to miss the “MONSTER HUNTER BRIDGE” in the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion’s XD HALL. This exclusive, immersive experience developed by CAPCOM is perfect for gaming enthusiasts and families alike. It might also catch the attention of those in the digital entertainment and interactive tech sectors, as it blends gaming with healthcare in exciting new ways. This event requires advance registration, so be sure to visit the official site to secure your spot! While it may not be related to gaming, be sure not to miss viewing the human washing machine!

4. YOSHIMOTO Pavilion: Get Ready to Laugh with Japanese Comedy

For those seeking a dose of Japanese humor, the YOSHIMOTO Pavilion delivers just that. Visitors will enjoy the universal joy of laughter through a variety of live events and performances. Families will love the shows, and those in the entertainment industry will find insight into the power of Japanese comedy and its growing global appeal. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy some good laughs! Not to mention, Osaka is the center of Japanese comedy, so you’ll definitely be in the right spot.

5. Japan Pavilion: Spot a Pop Culture Icon Among Sustainable Exhibits

Even Japan’s main pavilion has a playful pop culture touch! Visitors can find Hello Kitties dressed as different types of algae, adding a fun and lighthearted moment to the sustainability-focused exhibits. While this may not be the first place you’d expect to dive into Japan’s pop culture, it’s a charming surprise for those exploring the nation’s cultural richness.

6. US Pavilion: A Taste of American Performing Arts and Pop Culture

©The United States Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

The US Pavilion offers a delightful mix of dance, music, theater, and high tech innovations. Families can enjoy performances, while professionals in the arts and entertainment industries will get a taste of the global appeal of American pop culture. It’s worth noting that there will be considerable usage of Hollywood special effects for a bolstered array of things to see! It’s a fantastic way to experience a different side of global creativity while in Japan.

7. Switzerland Pavilion: Sustainability and “The Girl of the Alps”

©The Switzerland Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka ©The Switzerland Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka

Switzerland’s pavilion demonstrates how we can coexist with nature by minimizing ecological footprints. First-time visitors to Japan will be intrigued by the unique spherical design covered in plants. Families will enjoy the pavilion’s architecture, which seamlessly integrates nature. Their profound goal of having the display with the smallest ecological footprint will yield plenty of impressive displays, as well as many examples of how to move towards a sustainable future. Fans of the popular anime “Heidi, Girl of the Alps” will be delighted to know that “Heidi Café” will open. The café will offer Swiss cheese and wine, as well as Swiss cuisine made with ingredients from various regions of Japan, tailored to suit Japanese tastes. Heidi will serve as an important ambassador for the pavilion, appearing throughout the visitor experience.

8. Future City Pavilion: Step into a Science Fiction Vision of Tomorrow

Science fiction lovers will be captivated by the Future City Pavilion, where the line between imagination and reality blurs. Visitors can explore futuristic urban living under the theme “Society 5.0” through advanced technologies and bold new concepts. This pavilion offers something for everyone—families can dream of future possibilities, while business professionals in urban development and technology can find a wealth of inspiration. Those looking to be entertainers rather than being entertained will truly enjoy seeing the potential of stylish living.

9. GAS PAVILION OBAKE WONDERLAND: A Whimsical Adventure with Friendly Ghosts

For a truly unique experience, head to the GAS PAVILION OBAKE WONDERLAND, where you can transform into the future alongside friendly ghosts using AR and VR goggles. It’s a fun and playful stop for families and first-time visitors, offering a magical mix of entertainment and technology. Plus, the pavilion subtly introduces future tech concepts like carbon neutrality and “e-Methane”, which could spark interest for those in the business world.

10. Kansai Pavilion: Discover the Region’s Local Pop Culture Gems

Explore the unique cultural flavor of the Kansai region at the Kansai Pavilion, where you’ll find everything from VR dinosaur experiences in Fukui to manga-themed displays in Tottori. This pavilion showcases regional pop culture and traditional arts, offering a delightful exploration of Japan’s diverse cultural landscape. It’s a great stop for cultural enthusiasts, and those involved in tourism and regional development will find it fascinating.

Your Pop Culture Adventure Awaits Alongside much more!

The Osaka World Expo 2025 isn’t just about the future of society—it’s a thrilling opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of pop culture and entertainment. From futuristic anime worlds to interactive gaming experiences, timeless comedy, and virtual reality innovations, these ten pavilions offer an unforgettable adventure into the heart of global entertainment. Get ready to level up your Expo experience and make memories that will last a lifetime in Osaka!

