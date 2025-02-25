Comparing the Best Japanese Convenience Store Fried Chicken

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

Craving crispy, juicy, golden-brown, fried chicken goodness? Then you’ve got to explore the world of Japanese convenience store fried chicken! If you’ve ever stepped into a Japanese “konbini” (that’s how we say convenience store in Japanese), you’ve likely seen the tempting displays of fried chicken behind the glass. Every konbini chain, from Family Mart to Lawson to 7-Eleven, boasts its own unique take on this hot snack, sparking fierce debates among fans about which reigns supreme.

So get ready to explore with me because I’m here to share the delicious details in this ultimate taste test!

Family Mart

Yasu, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

In 1973, Family Mart, one of Japan’s original convenience stores, opened its doors. But for over 30 years, something was missing. Enter the legendary Famichiki in 2006, born in sunny Okinawa as a way for Family Mart to boost their business. Famichiki was a hit, inspiring songs, art, and even a whole manga! While the original Famichiki is the classic, the name now lovingly covers all their chicken creations, from the standard pieces to limited-edition Christmas season drumsticks.

1. Famichiki

Ryan Laboucane, with permission

Let’s start with the chicken I craved first, the one that started it all (for me, anyway!), Family Mart’s Famichiki. This isn’t just fried chicken; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a boneless, crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside masterpiece that’s practically a national treasure. Some even say it’s the ultimate convenience store snack of all time. And honestly? I’m not about to argue. They have achieved perfect crispiness while keeping the inside ridiculously juicy, so don’t forget some napkins.

On this particular taste test, the Famichiki was on point – crispy, succulent, and every bit as good as I could imagine. Plus, the internet is bursting with genius Famichiki hacks. My absolute favorite is the “Famichiki Pancake Sandwich.” You grab one of Family Mart’s fluffy pancakes, split it open, and have a sweet and savory sensation that’s basically a chicken and waffle dream come true.

Ryan Laboucane, with permission

2. Spicy Chicken

While Family Mart’s original Famichiki is a certified legend, they’ve also ventured into the spicy chicken market to keep up with the competition. How did they do? Well, ‘spicy’ is an overstatement. There are hints of spice but no actual heat. It’s like a slightly more punched-up version of the original, but lacking some of the juice that makes it shine. So, while we bow down to the original Famichiki, you’ll want to keep reading about some of the other contenders if you’re craving a spicy snack.

7-Eleven

Michael Ocampo, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Japan’s love affair with convenience stores was truly ignited in May 1974 with Tokyo’s first 7-Eleven. This marked the start of a convenience store explosion, with Japan now boasting more 7-Eleven stores than any other country. While 7-Eleven’s fried chicken debuted in 2007 and enjoys steady popularity, it never quite reached Famichiki’s level of fame.

3. Nanachiki (Regular, Spicy, and Spicy Red)

Becki Kanou, with permission

Next up is 7-Eleven’s Nana Chiki (a clever play on the word “nana,” meaning seven in Japanese). This contender promises a juicy explosion of flavor, boasting thick cuts of chicken with a light, crispy batter designed to lock in all that deliciousness. If you’re feeling adventurous, the spicy version offers plump, juicy chicken with a fragrant pepper kick, while the “spicy red” takes things up a notch with a crunchy coating, a fiery chili pepper punch, and a tantalizing hint of garlic.

Becki Kanou, with permission

But does it live up to the hype? It’s tasty, but despite the advertised blend of herbs and spices, the flavor profile feels a bit simple. While it wouldn’t be my top pick among convenience store fried chicken chains, let’s be clear: it’s still good. Honestly, I’d happily choose Nana Chiki over most fast-food fried chicken options any day.

Lawson

自身の携帯, GFDL via Wikimedia Commons

Born in 1939 as a humble milk store in the American Midwest, Lawson crossed the Pacific and planted its roots in Japan with a store opening in Osaka in 1975. Fast forward to today, and Lawson is a titan of the Japanese convenience store scene, one of the “big three” alongside FamilyMart and 7-Eleven. Lawson might be the pioneers of convenience store fried chicken in Japan, having unleashed the now-legendary Karaage Kun chicken nuggets way back in 1986. Lawson also has the biggest variety of chicken options, so I tried the most popular ones.

4. L and LL Chiki (Regular and Red)

Becki Kanou, with permission

Lawson’s L chiki isn’t messing around. The thick, crunchy coating gave way to incredibly moist, tender meat when I sunk my teeth into a piece. I could feel the juiciness with every bite, and it hit the perfect snack spot. If you’re really hungry, go for the LL chiki, the heavyweight champion of convenience store chicken. It’s a generously sized piece that’ll leave you more than satisfied. What makes it so good? It’s the comforting familiarity. Think classic, down-home fried chicken, but amped up with a bold, well-seasoned flavor. Nothing fancy, just pure, fried chicken goodness.

Becki Kanou, with permission

But here’s where Lawson truly sets itself apart: spice. If you were craving a fiery kick from Family Mart and came away disappointed, Lawson has your back. Their red (レッド) chiki is a full-on flavor explosion. The heat builds with each bite and complements the juicy chicken perfectly. That irresistible crunch, combined with the mouthwatering flavor, will have you reaching for another piece before you know it.

6. Off Chiki

Worried all this crispy, golden goodness is going straight to your hips? Lawson conjured up Off chiki for the diet-conscious among us. This lighter version has a 25% calorie reduction compared to the classic L chiki, but it’s only available in select Kanto stores. Does it live up to its legendary predecessor? Sadly, not quite. While Off chiki delivers on the low-calorie promise, it falls slightly short on flavor, sporting a slightly more processed taste and texture. The breading, likely due to a less intense frying process, also lacks the satisfying crunch of its full-fat sibling. So, if counting calories is your top priority, Off chiki might be a decent compromise, but I’d rather indulge in the real deal with a juicy L chiki or a box of Karaage Kun as a special treat.

7. Karaage Kun

Becki Kanou, with permission

Lawson’s isn’t just about their iconic L chiki fried chicken; they’re also famous for another bite-sized delight that we had to include: Karaage Kun. We were trying to stick to the main cuts of fried chicken but couldn’t leave this one out.

Back in 1986, Lawson envisioned “fried chicken you could snack on anytime, anywhere,” and Karaage Kun was born. You can always find the classic regular, red, and cheese flavors, plus exciting seasonal specials. Each cute little carton holds five pieces and a handy wooden pick. While technically more nugget than traditional karaage, they’re incredibly tasty. The chicken stays juicy, the breading offers a delightful mix of crispy and soft textures, and they’re surprisingly light and not greasy at all making them a perfect snack.

Becki Kanou, with permission – Lawson’s chicken is so good, it was almost sold out!

Ministop

GFDL via Wikimedia Commons

Ministop holds a unique spot in Japan’s convenience store landscape. As the country’s first and only chain to launch with both fast food and dedicated eat-in spaces, it’s been a pioneer from the start. While famed for its frosty treats like creamy soft serve, Ministop also serves up some serious competition in the fried chicken arena. That said, Ministop isn’t as commonly seen as the other convenience stores, so if you do spot one, you should definitely check it out!

7. Juicy Chicken (Plain and Spicy)

Catherine Cornelius, with permission

Ministop’s juicy chicken isn’t your average, heavy, batter-laden fried chicken. This is a light, airy delight, where a delicate, almost wispy coating gives way to an explosion of crispy, crunchy goodness. And the name doesn’t lie, one bite, and you’re greeted with a rush of juicy, savory chicken. The classic version lets the pure, unadulterated flavor of the chicken shine, using just a touch of seasoning. But for those who like it hot, hot, hot, they offer a spicy version that’s not for the faint of heart. It’s infused with ghost pepper chili, a former Guinness World Record holder for heat that guarantees a fiery experience you won’t soon forget.

8. Juicy Chicken Garlic and Soy Sauce

Catherine Cornelius, with permission

Craving something with a little oomph? Ministop’s juicy fried chicken with garlic and soy sauce answers the call. This recipe uses garlic and soy sauce to create a truly memorable flavor experience. It’s a delicious twist on the classic crispy, crunchy chicken, delivering a satisfying punch without venturing into spicy territory. You’ll notice the chicken has a slightly darker, richer color thanks to the soy sauce marinade, a visual cue of the flavors to come.

NewDays

Rebirth10, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

NewDays, a convenience store chain operated by JR East Japan, caters to travelers and locals alike within Japan’s bustling train stations. While not as ubiquitous as other konbini giants, NewDays offers delicious fried chicken perfect for fueling your on-the-go adventures.

9. New Chiki (Plain and Spicy)

Hidden amongst the konbini chicken giants, NewDays’ New Chiki deserves its moment in the spotlight. This underdog offers a satisfyingly crunchy experience thanks to a unique double-frying process at the factory. This clever technique locks in juicy flavor while banishing excess moisture, ensuring an even, crispy coating that’s then further enhanced by NewDays’ in-store “non-frying” cooking method. Just looking at the textured batter is enough to make your mouth water! Designed as the perfect pick-me-up for students and commuters alike, New Chiki comes in two tempting flavors: plain and spicy with a kick driven by chili peppers.

10. Roast Chicken

NewDays takes a detour with their irresistible roast chicken! Imagine fragrant skin, kissed by open flames, giving way to juicy meat infused with a sweet-and-spicy teriyaki glaze. This isn’t your average convenience store fare. This is a treat, a unique NewDays experience, thanks to a special sauce crafted with apple juice and honey. It’s a flavorful departure from the fried chicken competition, and definitely worth a try.

Hungry yet? What are you waiting for? Head to a konbini and find your favorite!

