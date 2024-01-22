10 Best Udon Restaurants in Japan

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Japan is renowned for its delectable cuisine, featuring iconic dishes like sushi and ramen. Amidst these culinary delights, Udon holds a special place with its unique texture and versatility. Loved by many in Japan, udon is celebrated for its glutinous noodles that pair seamlessly with various ingredients. Throughout the country, there are numerous outstanding udon restaurants, each offering distinct characteristics to satisfy diverse palates. In this article, we will introduce 10 recommended udon restaurants that you shouldn’t miss when exploring Japan.

1. Ginza Urara

Located on the basement floor of Ginza Grand Hotel, easily accessible from Shimbashi and Ginza stations, Ginza Urara offers udon noodles with a firm texture and a smooth mouthfeel. The broth, crafted from six types of dried bonito shavings, is truly exquisite. Additionally, the option to choose from one to three bowls of udon noodles at the same price allows you to customize your experience. A visit to Ginza Urara promises an opportunity to fully immerse yourself in Japanese food culture.

Official Website:Ginza Urara

2. Nezu Kamachiku

Established in Osaka in 1985, Nezu Kamachiku has a branch in Nezu, Bunkyo-ku, bringing its deliciousness to Tokyo. The charming udon restaurant features a modern Japanese-style building with a stone storehouse and glass in perfect harmony. Known for its handmade superb udon noodles, Nezu Kamachiku offers a delightful simplicity. The warm sauce’s delicious broth spreads in your mouth, providing an authentic udon experience that fills your heart and soul.

Official Website: Nezu Kamachiku (Only in Japanese)

3. Sanuki Udon Iwai

Situated in the Jujo Naka-dori shopping street, Sanuki Udon Iwai is a famous restaurant known for using authentic techniques from Miyatake Udon, a legendary udon store in Kagawa Prefecture The noodles, made without machines, boast a moderate hardness, perfectly complementing the soy sauce-based sauce. Sanuki Udon Iwai ensures the ultimate udon experience for visitors.

4. Tamachou Honten Yaezu

Located in the Yaesu underground shopping center of Tokyo Station, Tamachou Honten is a restaurant specializing in miso nikomi udon. The aroma of savory miso wafts through the air when you open the lid of the earthenware pot, showcasing the richness of the miso that pairs perfectly with the thick noodles. For a full taste of Japanese flavors, a visit to Tamachou Honten Yaesu is a must.

Official Website: Tamachou Honten Yaezu

5. Hasegawa

Listed four times in the “Bib Gourmand” of the Michelin Guide Tokyo, Hasegawa is known as one of the best udon restaurants in Tokyo by its style of serving elastic udon noodles dipped in warm sauce. The udon noodles, with a strong elasticity, perfectly complement the tasty dipping sauce filled with ingredients such as pork, green onions, and burdock root, creating a harmonious balance. Hasegawa promises an exquisite dining experience, blending tradition and culinary innovation.

Official Website: Hasegawa (Only in Japanese)

6. Handmade Udon Kato

Situated in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Handmade Udon Kato is a Sanuki Udon specialty restaurant that prides itself on freshly made noodles. Boiled to order, these noodles have a characteristic sticky texture that pairs well with the udon sauce. Don’t miss the opportunity to savor freshly fried tempura, a perfect accompaniment to authentic Sanuki udon in Nagoya.

7. Sato Yoske Akita-ten

Sato Yosuke Akita is an udon specialty restaurant affiliated with Akita Prefecture’s Inaniwa Udon noodle mill, boasting a rich history of 160 years. Located in a Japanese-style house, the restaurant offers a taste of Inaniwa udon, the pride of the noodle factory. In addition to fully enjoying Inaniwa udon, unique menu items such as the Thai curry set and Hinai Jidori chicken rice set are also recommended.

Official Website: Sato Yoske Akita

8. Handmade Udon Teraya

While Sapporo is often associated with ramen and soup curry, Handmade Udon Teraya brings the taste of udon to the city. The owner, trained in Kagawa Prefecture, skillfully hand-rolls glossy udon noodles. The appetizing firmness and texture of the udon noodles are superb, and the exciting crunchy tempura is not to be missed.

Official Website: Handmade Udon Teraya

9. Udon Maruka

Known as “the must-try Sanuki Udon restaurant” in Tokyo, Udon Maruka has become immensely popular, with customers lining up as soon as it opens. The restaurant takes pride in its excellent broth based on parched rice flour from the Seto Inland Sea, and the unique firmness of the udon is unforgettable once you try it. Despite potential wait times, Udon Maruka is the go-to place for the best Sanuki udon experience.

10. Handmade Udon Hakusen

Located in Yao City, Osaka, Hakusen is a well-known restaurant favored by locals. Renowned for its Curry udon noodles, the restaurant offers a perfect harmony between rich curry broth, prepared with wagyu beef suji (Japanese beef tendon), and handmade noodles. For a taste of exquisite curry udon filled with nostalgia and deliciousness, Hakusen is the place to be.

Official Website:Handmade Udon Hakusen (Only in Japanese)

