Ten Best Events and Things to Do in Tokyo this February 2025

February in Tokyo is a delightful mix of seasonal traditions, cultural festivals, and unique experiences. As winter starts to fade into early spring, the city comes alive with events celebrating everything from plum blossoms to vibrant festivals! It is also the prime time to sample seasonal dishes. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or are a seasoned traveler, here are ten must-see events and things to do in Tokyo in February 2025!

1. Setsubun

Setsubun is celebrated annually on February 3 or 4 and marks the beginning of spring according to the lunar calendar. Traditionally, temples and shrines across Tokyo and Japan host lively events where participants throw roasted soybeans in a ceremony called mame maki (bean scattering) while chanting “Oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi” (Out with the demons, in with fortune). Some famous locations like Sensoji Temple in Asakusa and Zojoji Temple in Shibakoen hold grand ceremonies featuring celebrity guests tossing beans to the crowd. It is a fun and interactive way to experience Japanese traditions. Also, admission is free so be sure to take along the whole group or family!

2. Shimokitazawa Tengu Festival 2025

Shimokitazawa’s Tengu Festival is a quirky 3-day event in the first week of February that features individuals dressed as tengu (mythical creatures with long noses or beaks that bring financial prosperity or good luck) that scatter beans as they walk along the streets. On the third day, a massive tengu mask float is even paraded around the streets! A variation of the Setsubun festival, Shimokitazawa Tengu Festival-goers chant “Fuku-wa-uchi” (Good Fortune inside) three times as they scatter the beans. Visitors can even enjoy delicious festival food from local vendors! The energetic atmosphere makes it a standout among events in Tokyo in February. Don’t miss the chance to grab good-luck talismans or take part in a blessing ritual.

3. Super Bowl 2025: Where to Watch

Even if you’re halfway across the globe, Japan has plenty of venues that will allow you to watch the Super Bowl in style. Sports bars like Hub and some restaurants that serve American food like Outback Steakhouse typically have big screens, delicious snacks, and enthusiastic fans. If you prefer to watch from home, NHK will be broadcasting the game live. Kick-off times vary due to the time difference, so be prepared for an early start on Sunday February 9, 2025!

4. Tokunoshima Tourism & Products Fair

The 10th iteration of the Tokunoshima Tourism and Products Fair will be held in Yoyogi Park on Sunday, February 16, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. Tokunoshima is famous for having the highest birth rates in Japan and a large population of seniors over 100 years old! The Tokunoshima Tourism & Products Fair brings a taste of Tokunoshima to the heart of Tokyo. Visitors can sample local delicacies such as freshly harvested “Haru Ichiban” potatoes and tankan citrus fruit, shop for unique handicrafts, and enjoy cultural performances. This event is perfect for those looking to experience regional Japan without leaving the city. The best part is that admission is free!

5. Plum Blossom Festivals

As winter transitions to spring, parks and gardens come alive with beautiful plum blossoms. If you have ever had Japanese plum wine (umeshu) you would understand the appeal of these tiny yet beautiful flowers! From late January to mid-February, there are many plum blossom festivals (ume matsuri) all around Tokyo like the Setagaya Plum Blossom Festival and the Yushima Tenjin Plum Blossom Festival. You can stroll or sit under the trees for flower viewing (hanami) and try the food stalls and cultural performances. These festivals offer a more serene alternative to the bustling cherry blossom season, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of early blooms.

6. Ohme 30 & 10 km Road Race

One of Japan’s most famous road races, the Ohme Marathon attracts runners from all over the world. Participants can choose between a 30-km or 10-km course, both offering stunning views of the surrounding countryside. On Sunday, February 16, 2025, spectators will line up along the streets to cheer on runners while creating a festive atmosphere. Even if you are a couch potato like me, you can still go and cheer for the runners! The Ohme Marathon is a great way to experience the community spirit of Tokyo!

Ohme Road Race

7. Hokkaido Local Cheese Fair

Cheese lovers, rejoice! The annual Hokkaido Local Cheese Fair offers a chance to sample a wide variety of cheeses from the variety of dairy farms located on Japan’s northernmost island. While entry is free, tasting sessions might have additional costs. Highlights include pairing sessions with Hokkaido wine and beer, and the Select 5 tasting challenge, where you can try five cheeses of your choice from a selection of 50 varieties. Keep an eye out for announcements on the exact dates and location!

8. Itabashi No Ta-asobi

This traditional “Ta-asobi” (rice field play) event at Tokumari Kitano Shrine in Itabashi ward is a fascinating look into Japanese agricultural customs. Participants can join locals in rituals celebrating a bountiful harvest, complete with music and traditional attire. The night features a Ta-asobi performance that shows the entire process of rice farming that happens in a year. An “Okagari” ceremony is then held at Akatsuka Suwa Shrine, also in Itabashi ward, where New Year’s decorations are ritualistically burnt in a large bonfire to pray for a happy year. Ta-asobi is a unique opportunity for locals and visitors to engage with Japan’s rural heritage right in the city.

9. Strawberry Picking

Do you like strawberries? February is peak strawberry season in Japan, and Tokyo offers several farms and greenhouses where visitors can pick and enjoy fresh strawberries. Tokyo is very urbanized so finding farming spaces with interactive programs is always a fun and unique experience. Locations like Setagaya Strawberry Farm and Tokyo Strawberry Farm make for a fun and delicious day out. Many spots offer all-you-can-eat picking sessions, letting you savor the sweetest berries of the season!

10. Kite Market

Tokyo’s Kite Market is a vibrant event celebrating the art of kite-making. Held at Ōji Inari Shrine on the days of the horse in February, this market showcases beautifully crafted kites, ranging from traditional designs to modern creations. Visitors can watch live demonstrations, meet artisans, and even purchase their own kites as souvenirs! It’s a colorful and family-friendly outing that highlights Japan’s traditional crafts.

February in Tokyo offers a delightful mix of traditional and modern events, perfect for visitors looking to explore the city’s rich culture and seasonal beauty. Whether you’re attending vibrant festivals, marveling at plum blossoms, or indulging in local flavors, there’s something for everyone. Start planning your trip and experience the best of things to do in Tokyo this February 2025!

Happy traveling!

