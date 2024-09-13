Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

You only have to venture a few stops from the flashing lights of Shibuya to discover Shimokitazawa, a hip neighborhood bursting with character. Here, graffiti-lined streets make way for record shops, vintage boutiques, and rockin’ live music venues. But it’s not just about the sights and sounds; this laid-back bohemian district is also a foodie’s hub with options aplenty.

Are you heading to Tokyo’s hipster hub? Read on for our picks of the 10 best food places in Shimokitazawa!

1. Hashiri Shimokitazawa

Hashiri Shimokitazawa, with permission via Facebook

Hashiri, used to be a secret haven for sushi lovers in Daikanyama, but the restaurant traded its exclusive membership for an open-door policy in Shimokitazawa. This Tokyo outpost of a Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant offers a delectable journey through sushi and kaiseki-style dishes. Every season, the chef curates a new menu showcasing the freshest catches from Toyosu Market. His expertly crafted sushi and thoughtful wine selection make Hashiri a dining experience worth every yen. It might not be the most budget-friendly option, but the quality of food and service ensures it’s a worthy investment for any sushi lover.

Website: Hashiri Shimokitazawa

2. Asuka Shimokitazawa

Want to escape the city’s noise and savor a tranquil Japanese feast? The always elegant Asuka is an oasis in Shimokitazawa. This restaurant offers a serene escape where authentic Japanese cuisine reigns supreme. Sink into a tatami room or perch at the counter, chatting with the friendly owner while indulging in dishes bursting with the freshest seafood and seasonal vegetables. You can opt for a curated course, starting with a tantalizing appetizer and progressing through velvety soups, delicate sashimi, and crispy fried delights. Each dish is a photo-worthy, beautifully presented, and delicious.

Website: Asuka Shimokitazawa

3. YUMMY BURGER

Think you’ve had a good burger? Think again. Shimokitazawa might be chock-full of trendy burger joints, but Yummy Burger is the real deal. It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel, but you can expect classic burgers that will have you licking your lips. Their patties are made from lean American shoulder loin and smashed to perfection, letting the meat’s natural flavor shine. They’re topped with three homemade sauces and served on soft, fluffy soy milk buns. Craving something even more meaty? Their signature Smash burger is a towering stack of juicy patties. And don’t forget to wash it all down with one of their massive, creamy milkshakes!

Website: YUMMY BURGER

4. Teruya

Teruya Shimokitazawa, with permission via Instagram

Looking for an izakaya and wondering where the locals go? Head down a spiral staircase to Teruya! This is a favorite spot for casual dining and drinks, but don’t worry; they offer an English menu to welcome everyone. The menu spans different cuisines, from miso pork to pizza made by a friendly chef who loves chatting with the guests. If you’re the type of person who wants to live like a local when they’re on holiday, don’t sleep on Teruya. The food is top-notch, and the conversation (mixed Japanese and English) is even better.

Instagram: Teruya Shimokitazawa

5. Nawod Curry

Nawod Curry, with permission via Instagram

Imagine Sri Lankan curry with a Japanese twist made with love by a friendly owner and chef. That’s Nawood Curry! The friendly owner and chef fell head over heels for Sri Lankan curry after a trip to the island and knew he had to share its vibrant flavors with the world. The menu features three types of curry: the classic mackerel curry in a golden broth, plus two rotating weekly specials, always including a vegetarian option. Inspired by his love for Sri Lanka, he’s brought the fiery flavors of the island straight to Japan. You can choose from the classic mackerel curry, bathed in a golden soup stock, or dive into the weekly specials, including a vegetarian option. But why choose just one? Go for the curry set and sample them all alongside side dishes like mouth watering eggplant moju or parippu.

Website: Nawod Curry

6. Sarutahiko Coffee Shimokitazawa

Want to experience the best of Tokyo’s coffee and cocktail culture in one spot? Sarutahiko Coffee is a haven for coffee enthusiasts and cocktail lovers alike! By day, the cozy café offers a diverse menu of expertly crafted beverages, from classic pour-overs and espressos to seasonal limited editions. And after dark, Sarutahiko transforms into a lively cocktail bar where you can sip on unique coffee-infused libations. Their menu features a variety of creative cocktails, as well as mocktails and light bites to complement your drinks. Don’t miss the decadent fondant chocolat, a rich chocolate dessert with ice cream and hot chocolate sauce that’s just as exciting, if not more, than the drinks themselves.

Website: Sarutahiko Coffee Shimokitazawa

7. Curry Spice Gelateria KALPASI

There are countless curry houses in Shimokitazawa, but only one offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience: curry and gelato. When you get there, place your order at the vending machine, where you can choose from two or three daily specials. Each curry has fragrant jasmine rice and condiments, including pickled red onions and coconut sambol. One of the great things about this place is that there’s always a meat-free option alongside chicken and pork curries. But the real treat comes at the end of your meal with a cup of gelato! You can choose two flavors, and trust us, they’re not your ordinary ice cream. The restaurant infuses their gelato with spices, creating a truly unique and delicious dessert. Some of the most intriguing flavors we’ve seen include cardamom, mascarpone cheese lassi, blue cheese with roasted cumin seeds, and chocolate with Sichuan pepper, which makes a perfect and unique dessert.

Website: Curry Spice Gelateria KALPASI

8. Dashin Soan

Explore the backstreets behind Shimokitazawa station until you reach Dashin Soan. Step through the traditional wooden gate to a serene oasis with a lush, verdant garden. The menu boasts a tempting array of hot and cold soba dishes featuring a range of staples and seasonal specialties. One of the most popular dishes is the yuba soba with al dente noodles in a rich dashi broth. Other favorites include the fragrant mitsuba soba, a savory duck and green onion soba, and the refreshing summer special sudachi soba, served cold and topped with tangy lime. Don’t forget to indulge in the delectable side dishes, especially when sharing with friends! The tender grilled scallops, crispy mixed vegetable and prawn tempura, earthy burdock tempura, and ohitashi (seasonal vegetables cooked in dashi) are all must-tries.

Website: Dashin Soan

9. Ten to Sen

Shimokitazawa is a paradise for ramen lovers, but if you’re craving something truly Instagrammable and mouthwatering, Ten to Sen is the place to be. Their spicy ramen is a masterpiece of vibrant colors and textures, piled high with wood-ear mushrooms, crunchy cashews, fiery peppers, and a medley of herbs and spices. Inspired by Sapporo’s famous curry ramen, the broth is a rich and savory blend of pork stock and a secret spice mix. Vegetarian and halal options are also available so that everyone can dig in! Choose from six heat levels to customize your experience, and if things get too fiery, their creamy lassi is the perfect antidote.

Website: Ten to Sen

10. HIROKI Shimokitazawa

Craving some killer okonomiyaki? Look no further than Hiroki. This joint is always packed for a reason: they serve up Hiroshima-style savory pancakes and do it right. Unlike the Osaka style, where everything’s mixed together before cooking, Hiroki layers the batter, cabbage, pork, noodles, and other goodies on the hot plate. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try the seafood options because they’re just as delicious. Snag a counter seat to watch the chefs work their magic right in front of you as you prepare for an okonomiyaki feast!

Website: HIROKI Shimokitazawa

