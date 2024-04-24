10 Best Restaurants in Hakodate

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, but raised from the age of 3 near Seattle, Washington. He’s been living in Tokyo for about 7 years, and graduated from Temple University, Japan with degrees in economics and international business. He loves traveling of course, but also cooking, snowboarding, some video games as well. His biggest interest is songwriting/music production, more specifically electronic music… (think Skrillex, Marshmello, Daft Punk, etc.) He also has terrible humor as you’ll notice, but he hopes you’ll enjoy it!

Don’t sleep on Hakodate, one of Hokkaido‘s most enjoyable cities! Embark on a culinary adventure here in this laid back metropolis- a city that tantalizes taste buds with its diverse and delectable offerings, Especially ramen and seafood. Nestled in the southern part of Hokkaido, Hakodate boasts a culinary scene that will surely leave you full of superb ingredients and a sleepy, satisfied smile. Join us as we explore the best restaurants that promise a symphony of flavors, making your dining experience in Hakodate truly memorable.

1. Kantaro

Indulge in the art of sushi at Kantaro, where skilled chefs craft each roll with precision. Overlooking the serene waters of Hakodate Bay, this restaurant not only offers a visual feast but also a menu featuring the freshest catches of the day. From melt-in-your-mouth sashimi to creative maki rolls, Kantaro is a sushi lover’s dream. To some, the conveyor belt style of sushi service may indicate a lower rank of quality, but you have to understand that this isnt always the case, especially that of Kantaro’s!

2. Menchubo Ajisai

Craving comfort in a bowl? Menchubo Ajisai takes ramen to the next level, with rich broths and hand-pulled noodles stealing the spotlight. Dive into a steaming bowl of Hakodate-style ramen, known for its tasty salt based broth. The cozy ambiance adds to the experience, making it a perfect spot to savor this iconic Japanese dish. It’s worth mentioning Hakodates climate- a cold one that is perfectly enjoyed with a nice, warm bowl of expertly crafted ramen. If you’re a rame lover, be sure to check out the other great spots throughout the city.

3. Temujin Genghis Khan

For a unique dining adventure, Temujin Genghis Khan lets you channel your inner grill master. Cook succulent cuts of lamb and beef right at your table, Mongolian BBQ style. The interactive dining experience, coupled with a vast selection of premium meats, makes this spot a must-visit for those seeking a hands-on and delicious meal. Its also good to know that this spot if a highly recommended one from locals, so you know its going to be a great, memorable meal.

4. Wabisuke

If youre a big fan of yakitori and intimate settings, then wabisuke is a place to visit. This small, 6-8 seat restaurant specializes in tasty skewers, fresh beer and a cozy atmosphere. Located in the vibrant Daimon Yokocho, a tightly packed alleyway of various other small restaurants, Wabisuke is a classy and tasty option for maximum taste-bud pleasure. Here you’ll certainly get a great local experience and perhaps have a chat with some new friends. This Is a great spot to begin your evening or wind down.

5. Yamataichi

Yamataichi is another great spot in Daimon Yokocho, and a bit less on the intimate side and more on the lively side. This place is a great choice for the typical izakaya vibe as well as some tasty bites, especially seafood. Here you’ll be guaranteed a great time considering their enormous chokos (“shot” glass for sake) to be filled with a wide variety of sake. The friendly service combined with their local flare and delicious ingredients is certainly a recipe for a memorable experience.

6. Hakodate Uni Murakami

Uni (sea urchin) enthusiasts, rejoice! Hakodate Uni Murakami is dedicated to showcasing the best of sea urchin delicacies. Dive into a world of creamy textures and briny goodness as you sample various uni-centric dishes. The menu is a testament to the chef’s dedication to this prized ingredient, making it a haven for uni aficionados. Fresh is the name of the game when it comes to seafood in Hakodate, and one place to experience this the best way is the morning market (Asaichi), don’t miss it!

7. Teppanyaki Vue Mer

At Teppanyaki Vue Mer, prepare to be entertained as expert chefs showcase their skills right at your table. If you’re not a morning person, this is another great way to experience the bounty of the morning market! This teppanyaki haven elevates the dining experience, combining culinary artistry with top-quality ingredients. From sizzling steaks to perfectly grilled vegetables and seafood, Vue Mer is a feast for the senses and the camera roll.

8. Lucky Pierrot

Oh man, you gotta try this place! For a taste of Hakodate’s unique fast food scene, head to Lucky Pierrot. This iconic burger (in Japan? yes…) joint straight out of some kind of fever-dream pop-up book has been satisfying cravings for decades. Indulge in their signature burgers, each with a distinct Hakodate twist for really not that much of a cost. The peculiarly vibrant atmosphere and flavorful offerings make Lucky Pierrot a beloved local gem and one you cannot miss.

9. Shiki Suikatei

If you’re a seafood lover (and you probably are, if you’re considering Hakodate), then this is another great option for you to make the most of your getaway. With fresh dishes prepared exquisitely, Shiki Suikatei is a well-appointed establishment for optimal enjoyment. The laid back yet opulent setting pairs wonderfully with their presentation of signature dishes. Be sure to check this place out for a nice meal.

10. Hakodate Asaichi Aji no Ichiban

If you are indeed a morning person, then you have to begin your day with a visit to Hakodate Asaichi Aji no Ichiban, where the morning market comes alive with a cornucopia of fresh produce and local delights. Even if its not morning, this restaurant is one you have to visit. This market-style eatery is a one-stop-shop to enjoy the best of Hakodate’s offerings, from seafood bowls to ramen to handmade sweets. It’s a perfect spot to experience the vibrant culinary culture of the city.

As you venture through Hakodate’s culinary landscape, each restaurant offers a unique flavor palette, ensuring a gastronomic journey that reflects the city’s rich culinary heritage. From the sushi havens overlooking the bay to the characteristic eateries, Hakodate’s dining scene is a testament to the city’s commitment to culinary excellence and fresh ingredients. So, set your taste buds free and savor the myriad delights that Hakodate has to offer. Remember, this is a mere glimpse into the culinary wonders of Hakodate, and there’s so much more to explore. Enjoy your culinary escapade in this charming city!