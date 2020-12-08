Tohoku Region of Japan may not be as well-known as other parts of Japan, however, Sendai, which is the capital of the Miyagi prefecture and the largest city in Tohoku Region in Japan, offers fascinating places to visit, one of the most famous summer festivals in the country, and popular local specialties. In this article, we introduce the best things to do in Sendai.

Sendai overview

Sendai is the capital of Miyagi prefecture and the largest city in the Tohoku Region in Japan. There are roughly one million people living in the city.

Sendai is known as the City of Trees or Forest City. Major streets are lined with towering green trees which change to a beautiful golden color in autumn and are magnificently illuminated in winter.

The modern-day city of Sendai was founded in 1600 by Date Masamune, who was a regional lord at the time. Date Masamune was called One-eye Dragon because of his childhood illness that resulted in the loss of his right eye. In the Sendai City Museum, you can see his pure black armor and impressive helmet. This iconic black armor is said to be the inspiration for Darth Vader’s armor in the Star Wars movies.

Sendai was the closest major city to the epicenter of the great earthquake of March 11, 2011. Although the tsunami devastated the city’s coastal outskirts, it did not cause major damage in the city center.

Sendai Station can be easily accessed from Tokyo Station by either Tohoku or Akita Shinkansen (about 1.5 hours). There are also daytime and overnight highway bus services from Tokyo Station and Shinjuku Station (between 5 and 7 hours).

For getting around the city, take advantage of Loople sightseeing bus for hop-on, hop-off access to major tourist spots. Buses run from 9:00am to 4:00pm, every 15 to 20 minutes, and offer multilingual announcements with information along the route. You can take the Loople from Sendai Station west exit bus terminal #16. One day pass costs 630 yen.

Aoba Castle (Sendai Castle)

Aoba Castle was built in 1600 by the powerful feudal lord Date Masamune. The castle was located on Mount Aoba, 100 meters above the town below.

Currently the castle is all but gone, and the inner citadel has become Gokoku Shrine, Ninomaru is the Tohoku University Sendai Campus, and Sannomaru is the Sendai City Museum. Part of the castle ground has become Aoba Castle Park, and a famous statue of Date Masamune on a horse overlooks the city of Sendai. Additionally at the former site of the inner citadel there is Aoba Materials exhibition hall and shop. In the exhibition hall you can see a CG replica of Aoba Castle as well as documentation about Aoba Castle. The statue of Date Masamune and several of the stone walls are lit up every day from sunset until 11:00pm, and it is commonly known as a spot you can enjoy during both day and night.

Access

Take the Loople sightseeing bus from Sendai Station, get off at Site of Sendai Castle (about 20 minutes).

Tanabata Festival

Sendai is known for Sendai Tanabata Festival in early August. Tanabata is an ancient Japanese tradition based on a legend about the doomed romance between the weaving princess Orihime and the cow-herding Hikoboshi. When the lovers pay more attention to their relationship than their responsibility, Hikoboshi’s cows escaped, wreaking havoc among the heavens. The father of Orihime now only allows the couple to meet on the seventh day of the seventh month once a year if they work hard. And this day became Tanabata.

Tanabata is celebrated in many Asian countries but Japanese tradition on Tanabata is that people write their wishes on colorful strips of paper (tanzaku) and tie them to a bamboo tree.

During Sendai Tanabata Festival, the city is filled with Tanabata decorations. All designs feature a large paper ball with sturdy streamers hanging low enough to touch and walk through. These decorations have wishes for good health and business prosperity, and there is a competition to decide the best design of all! There are countless bamboo trees throughout the city for people to hang tanzaku with their wishes written on them.

Access

5 minute walk from Sendai Station.

Pageant of Starlight

The Sendai Pageant of Starlight is the largest winter illumination in the Tohoku region. Every December, beautiful avenues in downtown Sendai called Jozenji-dori and Aoba-dori that are lined with 160 zelkova trees are lit up with over 600,000 lights. The beautiful lights and magical atmosphere attracts many people in and outside the city. In addition to enjoying the scenery while strolling down the street, you can also have some tasty food and drinks, listen to a concert, or even go ice skating.

A good starting point is Kotodai Station at the eastern end of Jouzenji-dori.

Access

From Sendai Station, take Namboku Subway Line, get off at Kotodai Station (3 minutes).

Zuihoden

Zuihoden is also known as the Mausoleum of Date Masamune who was one of the most powerful feudal lords of the Edo period (1603-1867). Zuihoden was completed in 1637, four years after the death of Date Masanume. The design of the Zuihoden is in the ornate style of the Azuchi-Momoyama Period (1573-1603). It has gorgeous wood carvings and various vivid colors. The son and grandson of Date Masamune are entombed in nearby mausoleums.

Huge cedar trees which surround the paths in the area are meant to symbolize the long history of the Date clan. A museum next to the Zuihoden main building shows some of the personal artifacts of the Date family.

Photo by Lucía

Access

From Sendai Station, take the Loople Sendai bus, get of at bus stop #4 (about 15 minutes).

Matsushima

A 40 minute train ride will take you to Matsushima, one of Japan’s three most scenic views. The Matsushima Bay is dotted by over 200 small islands covered by pine trees. The view appears much the same today as it did centuries ago.

The best way to experience Matsushima is by boat. Daily sightseeing boats take passengers around Matsushima Bay, passing by islands which have been carved into delicate and intriguing shapes by the wind and water.

Access

Cruises depart from Matsushima Pier, a 5 to 10 minute walk from Matsushima Kaigan Station. To get to Matsushima Kaigan Station, take the JR Senseki Line from Sendai Station (about 40 minutes).

Local specialties

While you are in Sendai, you may want to try local specialties which are famous nationwide.

Gyutan-yaki is said to have been born in Sendai after WWII. Gyutan means beef tongue and yaki is grilled. It is a representative of local gourmet which has grown rapidly in popularity and spread throughout Japan. In general, all shops have thick slices, and the seasoning of the meat is different depending on the restaurants, and you can enjoy a variety of flavors at many restaurants in Sendai.

Zunda-mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert. Zunda is a vibrant green sweet paste consisting of mashed edamame beans, and mochi is a boiled rice cake. In Sendai, you can find some cafes specialized in zunda, where you can enjoy a variety of zunda sweets such as zunda shake and zunda ice cream.





What did you think about Sendai? Sendai has good access from Tokyo and you can visit major spots in the city conveniently with sightseeing buses. You can enjoy the city any time of the year but especially during the seasonal events such as Tanabata and winter light illuminations will be extra good!

