10 Amazing Places to Eat in Kappabashi, Tokyo’s Famous “Kitchen Town”

Kappabashi, Tokyo’s legendary “Kitchen Town,” is a feast for the senses. This 800-meter stretch in Asakusa is a foodie paradise for everyone from home cooks to professional chefs seeking the perfect tools of their trade. You’ll find shops overflowing with the sharpest Japanese knives, exquisite crockery, and almost every culinary gadget you could dream of. It’s even where restaurants go to find those tantalizing fake food displays that lure you in! But all that browsing can work up an appetite, and luckily, Kappabashi isn’t just about shopping; it’s got some seriously delicious eats, too.

So, come hungry and join us as we uncover 10 amazing places to eat in Kappabashi!

1. Asakusa Imahan

toyohara, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

Asakusa Imahan has been synonymous with sukiyaki since its opening in 1895 and is so famous that its name resonates throughout Japan. They’re renowned for using only the finest Wagyu beef, transforming it into culinary masterpieces, whether sizzling in a sukiyaki pot, gently simmering in shabu-shabu, or grilling to perfection as a steak. The restaurant’s interior beautifully blends traditional Japanese aesthetics with a touch of retro-modern charm, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere with tatami mats, the subtle scent of incense, and kimono-clad staff dressed in traditional attire.

Website: Asakusa Imahan

2. Nikujiru Gyoza Dandadan Kappabashi

Nikujiru Gyoza Dandadan in Kappabashi is your go-to for Japanese tapas done right. From crispy gyoza and slurp-worthy noodles to fresh salads and even addictive chicken wings, they’ve got a little something for everyone. But let’s be honest, the show’s star here is the gyoza. Made fresh daily with chewy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside whole wheat flour skins, these little pockets of deliciousness are bursting with savory, mouthwatering meat juice. One bite and you’ll understand why they call it “nikujiru” (meat juice)! These are the gyoza that dreams are made of, and at such reasonable prices, especially with the all-you-can-drink option, it’s no wonder Dandadan is a Kappabashi favorite.

Website: Nikujiru Gyoza Dandadan Kappabashi

3. Sushi Ken Asakusa

Craving delicious sushi in Kappabashi? Look no further than Sushi Ken Asakusa, a popular local chain and Tokyo’s first halal sushi restaurant! Certified by the Japan Halal Foundation, Sushi Ken ensures every ingredient, from the soy sauce to the fresh fish, meets strict halal standards. But don’t think this is just for Muslim diners; everyone is welcome to savor their exquisite nigiri and other incredible dishes. Expertly crafted by seasoned sushi chefs, the menu boasts an impressive array of choices, from succulent shrimp and scallops to luxurious sea urchin and salmon roe, alongside classic tempura and flavorful pickles. Beyond the mouthwatering food, Sushi Ken offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with traditional Japanese lanterns and artwork, creating a truly delicious and comfortable dining experience.

Website: Sushi Ken Asakusa

4. Sometaro

Kevin Yank, CC BY-NC 2.0 via Flickr

In the heart of Asakusa, you’ll find Sometaro, a gem of a restaurant that’s as kind to your wallet as it is to your taste buds. This cozy little shack specializes in two mouthwatering Japanese dishes: okonomiyaki, the savory pancake you may already know, and its lesser-known Tokyo version, monjayaki. You’ll be seated at a low table with a built-in grill, presented with all the fresh ingredients, and then the fun begins. Don’t worry if you’re a grilling newbie; helpful instructions and an English menu with pictures make ordering and cooking a breeze. And if you’re still unsure, your friendly server will gladly show you the ropes. So, kick off your shoes at the door, settle in on the floor, and prepare for a truly authentic and unforgettable culinary experience. Just a heads-up: Sometaro is a small, intimate space, and without air conditioning, it gets wildly hot in the summer.

5. Craft Burger & Grill JIRO

Craft Burger and Grill JIRO, named after the owner’s adorable Boston Terrier, is a unique find. This pet-friendly restaurant welcomes furry friends and boasts a dedicated dog menu! While your four-legged companion enjoys a gourmet meal, you can indulge in some seriously delicious fare yourself. JIRO specializes in mouthwatering burgers crafted from 100% carefully selected lean beef, including inventive creations featuring uniquely Japanese flavors. Beyond the burgers, an extensive craft beer selection awaits, alongside delectable side dishes like their signature twice-cooked fries, made from fresh, local potatoes. With the dog and kids’ menus available, JIRO is the perfect spot for the whole family, even the furry members!

Website: Craft Burger & Grill JIRO

6. Tasuke Sushi

Tasuke Sushi is where sushi and seafood lovers go in Kappabashi. Prepare to be wowed by a menu brimming with the freshest catches and sushi that reflects the chef’s commitment to quality. It’s not just the exceptional food that makes Tasuke Sushi so special, though; it’s the meticulous attention to detail in every aspect. With a warm interior that focuses on wood from a Zelcova tree, the restaurant has cozy counter seats, private rooms, and banquet halls primed for entertaining. This is a great choice for anyone who wants to taste and feel classic Japanese hospitality.

Website: Tasuke Sushi

7. PANZEDINA

A taste of Italy has landed in Kappabashi! Panzedina, a charming newcomer to the neighborhood (it opened in 2024), brings the warmth and soul of Italian cooking to Tokyo. Located on the main street connecting Asakusa to Kappabashi Street, this eatery specializes in panzerotti, the beloved Italian street food. Panzedina’s chef, a culinary globetrotter who spent years between Italy and Tokyo, has perfected the art of making delightful pockets of fried pizza dough, perfectly crispy and crunchy on the outside yet soft and chewy within. He only uses luxurious Italian ingredients like creamy mozzarella and flavorful prosciutto, ensuring delicious bites every time. And with a lovely view of Tokyo Skytree as a bonus, these portable pockets of happiness are perfect for a quick bite on the go.

Website: Panzedina

8. Bistro Katori

Just a stone’s throw from the center of Asakusa, Bistro Katori offers an escape into the world of refined French cuisine. Opened in 2003 with the aim of making fine dining approachable and enjoyable, this charming bistro is the brainchild of Chef Katori, whose impressive culinary experience includes training at a three-star Michelin restaurant in France and working as a head chef at a popular Tokyo hotel. At Bistro Katori, original French techniques focus on showcasing the ingredients’ natural flavors, resulting in a set course of truly exceptional dishes. The bistro’s elegant yet understated interior provides the perfect backdrop. Given their commitment to quality, seating is limited, so don’t forget to reserve your table in advance.

Website: Bistro Katori

9. Tokyo Beerzilla

If Godzilla ever craved a cold one, Tokyo Beerzilla would surely be his stomping ground. This tiny, standing-room-only spot (cozy enough for about ten folks) boasts a truly monstrous selection of beer. Part bottle shop, part lively watering hole, Beerzilla isn’t just about the brews; it’s an experience. While the food (delivered from next door) is a tasty bonus, the real attraction is the sheer variety of international beers, especially their impressive array of British ales and cider. It’s the perfect place to explore beyond Japanese brews and discover new favorites. The friendly, buzzing atmosphere, a mix of locals and expats, adds charm, making Beerzilla a great spot to swap stories and make a new friend or two.

Instagram: @tokyo.beerzilla

10. Monja Shichigosan

Monjayaki, Tokyo’s twist on the more famous okonomiyaki, is a savory pancake with a delightfully gooey center. It may be a bubbling, slightly runny creation, reminiscent of melted cheese, but it tastes far more delicious than it looks! At Monja Shichigosan, they’ve mastered this unique dish alongside classic okonomiyaki, taking the guesswork (and the grilling!) out of the equation. Unlike other restaurants where you’re handed a pile of ingredients and left to your own devices, the chef expertly prepares everything for you here. They’re passionate about quality, using only premium Sangen pork from Hirata Farm and thick, chewy yakisoba noodles sourced directly from Osaka. Their most popular offering, the special curry corned beef monja, blends curry and chili powders with garlic, mochi, minced beef, and white sesame. With many other tempting options, Monja Shichigosan is the perfect spot to share a delicious meal and a few drinks with friends.

Website: Monja Shichigosan

